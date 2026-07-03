General Samuel Fessenden (1784-1869)

Pioneer black lawyers did not do it alone.

On July 3, 1844, the first black man was admitted to the practice of law in America. Those who have read my novel Gotterdammerung, my various essays since March 23, 2023 and my book, Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America know well the life and times of Macon Bolling Allen (1816-1894). The purpose of this essay is to rightfully credit an unsung lawyer who did the right thing.

A son of the esteemed and well-regarded Rev. and Harvard College graduate William Fessenden (1747-1805), Samuel Fessenden came from a family of public spirited men. His father was the first minister in Fryeburg, Maine and his grandfather, also named William Fessenden (1719-1786), was a respected townsman, landholder, and community figure. After graduation from Dartmouth College, Samuel read law in the offices of Judge Dana of Fryeburg and Daniel Webster, a future U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and fellow graduate of Dartmouth. Samuel would go on to practice law in Massachusetts before relocating for more opportunities in Portland, Maine. So well regarded was Samuel that Dartmouth offered him the presidency in 1828, which he declined.

What distinguished Samuel Fessenden from the typical lawyer in Maine was his affection for, and affinity with, black people. Samuel was a noted leader in the anti-slavery movement but, more importantly, human dignity was a way of being in the world for this leader of the Maine state bar. He had a well-known reputation in the 1830s and 1840s for inviting blacks into his home and visiting black neighborhoods and institutions out of genuine friendship and brotherhood. Arguably, the dean of the Maine state bar drew no social distinctions based on skin color. It was said General Samuel Fessenden had a black heart.

And so the black heart of this leader in the Maine state bar came to the attention of a free black born in Indiana. Allen wanted to become lawyer but he would need a willing sponsor in the bar. What better sponsor than a leading white lawyer who lived his life free of color distinctions? Allen reached out to the antislavery lawyer in Portland, Maine and expressed his professional aim. Fessenden was all too willing to help teach and mentor Allen.

There is no evidence Fessenden gave the matter of Allen’s study of law a second thought. Despite his influence, however, a number of lawyers in Portland did not want to admit Allen to the state bar. Allen was unqualified as he was not a citizen. Fessenden would not be denied his goal of seeing Allen become a lawyer. The bar examiners eventually made a concession. Since it was unclear whether Allen was a citizen as a black person, Allen would be required to pass an examination. Fessenden was there throughout the process for Allen.

On July 3, 1844, Fessenden was there as Allen was sworn into the bar of Portland, Maine. The study of law was no longer an all-white profession in America. I doubt Allen would have crossed the finish line without the emotional and moral support of a lawyer with a black heart.

As we celebrate the admission of the first black lawyer to the bar today, let us also remember the lawyer behind the scenes who offered his influence and training for the benefit of an integrated bar. And for the curious, twenty-five of the fifty-six signers of the Declaration of Independence were lawyers. Lawyers outnumbered all other professional groups in the Continental Congress.

Here’s to General Samuel Fessenden, an honored lawyer reflecting the best in the legal profession.