[Note: The following is a thought experiment in the tone and style of The Twilight Zone.]

What if….?

Somewhere in Igboland, a father, mother and son are traveling through a fertile land with a large river flowing towards the west. The year is 1735 and the son is six years old. They are a dark-skinned family as are everyone native to their land. The father is a tall man, almost six feet seven inches tall. He is Prince of his tribe. As they encamp for the evening, they are spotted by a foreign tribe given guns by a white nation desirous of slaves. The foreigners know the father is a Prince and has a large sum of money. They ambush the family, torture the father and demand the large sum of money. If the father reveals the place of the large sum of money, they will release the family. The father refuses and expires from his torture while his wife and son watch.

Then, a blunt blow of a gun to the head of the son. A rope is placed around his neck. He is captured.

Alternative Timeline 1 (1961)

The 5x greatgrandson of the captured son of a Prince is born in a segregated colored hospital in Richmond, Virginia. All of the public accommodations ranging from downtown restaurants to waiting rooms to public restrooms and court room seating is segregated. The newborn baby is taken home to an all-black enclave in a 98% white suburban county. Everyone on the baby’s street and neighborhood are family and black American. They have been Americans since the 1700s. Even the public elementary school up the hill, the family church since 1871 across the railroad tracks, the family bank and the family undertaker are black institutions.

The homes are red brick houses built by black men, comfortable and lower-middle class to middle-class in aspiration for the most part. Few abodes are wood-frame. The aim in life is to move up into a brick home. The baby’s uncles, all entrepreneurial, all live in red brick homes. The descendant’s name is Twyman.

Alternative Timeline 2 (1961)

The 5x greatgrandson of the captured son of a Prince is born in Igboland at the home of his parents. Optimism is in the air as this is the first full year of Nigerian independence. Below the surface “Golden Era” were fault lines of division dating back to the British colonial era. There were Hausa-Fulani divisions in the North. Petty prejudices existed against the Fulani. There were the Yoruba to the southwest of the new country. Igboland was concentrated in the southeast. It was the calm before the storm. The descendant comes into the world in a conventional Igbo village compound in 1961. All of the neighbors are immediate family and this is intentional social architecture. It is about social belonging and mutual obligation.

As the youngest member of the family enters the open central courtyard for the first time, he passes the main house for grandfather. There are separate huts for wives. His mother is the first wife. The walls of the mud-and-thatch homes are made of red mud. The floors are packed earth swept daily with a stiff broom. Atop the mud huts are corrugated iron roofs, an innovation brought to Igboland since World War II. The smells of woodsmoke from cooking fires permeate everything. Not good if one has asthma. The smoke is infused with the scent of palm oil and the earthen floor.

The baby is baptized into the local Catholic church which is an extension of the missionary spirit. The church as an institution represents generations of Christian faith in the family but the church was not founded by ancestors. The descendant’s name is Eze.

Alternative Timeline 1 (Fall 1969)

The greatest watershed moment in the Twyman child’s life arrives at the age of eight. For the first time, he enters the larger world due to public school desegregation in the fall of 1969. He is the only black student in his formerly all-white school. There are no other black students, although he continues to live in an all-black neighborhood populated by close and distant family members.

Alternative Timeline 2 (Fall 1969)

The Fall of 1969 was the worst year for the descendant living in Igboland. The Biafran War had been raging for two years. The eight-year-old would have been exposed to sights of humans starving in the streets for want of food. And the trauma conditions of wartime. There were starvation conditions throughout as the period of the worst famine conditions — the images of starving Biafran children that shocked the Western world and prompted the first major Western humanitarian airlift operations of their kind (Joint Church Aid's relief flights into Biafran territory, often called "Jesus Christ Airlines" by the pilots who flew them, were operating at scale through this period) date predominantly from 1968 through 1969.

The Igbo had fought for national independence and they paid the heavy price for defeat. When would the war end? Would the descendant of the captured son of the Prince survive?

Alternative Timeline 1 (Fall 1972)

For the Twyman descendant of the Igbo Prince, it is another momentous pivot in his young life. He enrolls in Salem Church Junior High School, a shining new school opened in the fall of 1972. There was no history of public school segregation, so students and faculty were free to create traditions regardless of inherited racial guardrails and memories. It was the New South.

Each morning, it was the job of the Twyman descendant in his small-town southern, suburban school to raise the American flag up the flag pole. He learned to excel in the classroom and Student Council and was recognized as gifted and talented by his teachers. His school was 3.74% black and he engaged the larger world with purpose and meaning. These were happy days which left a lifelong impression on the descendant of Igbo blood.

He lives in an all-black residential, suburban division developed by a black developer of some influence in Chesterfield County.

Alternative Timeline 2 (Fall 1972)

For the distant descendant of the Igbo Prince living in Igboland, the fall of 1972 is not a momentous turning point. The season does not conjure up a sense of the larger world opening up. Instead, it is a time for steps towards reconstruction after the horrendous war. Housing has to be rebuilt for some. The displaced must find places to live. Middle-class savings and commercial capital is wiped out almost overnight.

For Eze, the day begins before the sun rises. Roosters can be heard everywhere and throughout the compound. Eze stirs as the morning calls of roosters are subplanted by women pounding wooden pestles against mortars to pound yam for morning meal. A faint mist rises from the red dirt. Eze takes in a deep breath. The smells of dew on dust, smoke from the first cooking fire, palm oil warming in a pot, and the smell of leaves and banana stems are everywhere. Eze steps outside barefoot. Red dust sticks to his feet.

There was no sudden transformation in the nature or character of schools attended. The school population remained the same as before.

Alternative Timeline 1 (June 1979)

The American descendant lives in two worlds. At home, his environment is all-black, secure and comfortable. The vibe is very much Mayberry USA. Life is framed by the cows in the cow pasture, catfish in the cow pasture pond, woods behind to all of the homes reflecting a sense of settlement in a frontier, railroad tracks and the green expanse of Reynolds Aluminum plant. All of the homes are red brick. The development was the brain child of a black real estate developer from an influential family who lived across the street.

In the larger world, Twyman is ambitious, curious and driven. He has achieved a seven-year-goal of becoming student council president. His experience is easy comfort and success in a 93% white small-town, suburban school. He rejects family pressure to attend John Tyler Community College or Virginia State College since these places are not the larger world. Like salmon are driven to swim upstream in fresh waters, Twyman is drawn to the same colleges his advanced placement classmates are drawn to.

He never thinks of American slavery. The future is his calling in life.

Alternative Timeline 2 (June 1979)

Eze no longer wakes up when the roosters crow before the dawn’s early light. He enjoys his sleep as long as he can.

When he does wake, the smells of his known world are familiar. There is the whiff of petroleum from a Kerosene stove his mother now uses. There is the smoke like an old friend from the cooking fires used for roasting plantains. The metallic scent of the corrugated roof as it warms is unmistakable. And there is the sweetness of fallen mangoes around the corner. The War is now nine years in the past.

There is change in the air. His father now has a cement-block room with a proper door. A cousin sent over a plastic bucket. A neighbor has a small radio which family and friends are drawn to every evening. What is going on in the outside world?

On the other hand, some things never change. The goats bleat. Women sweep the courtyard and leave swirls in the red dirt. Children fetch water as they have done for generations. Someone is cooking palm oil in a pot. Eze can tell from the smell.

Eze is driven by a desire to see the larger world. His ticket is the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). If he can score high enough on the WAEC, he can escape village life and attend a university. That means respect, a job and a bigger future beyond the family compound. He dreams of becoming an engineer.

But he resists his natural attraction to philosophy, history and the sweep of ideas.

Alternative Timeline 1 (June 1983)

The American descendant is on his way. In June 1983, he graduates with High Honors as an Echols Scholar from the University of Virginia (UVA). UVA is known as Mr. Jefferson’s university. He is driven to an uncommon extent to gain admission to Harvard Law School (HLS). His conscious strategy is to be the first person in the library in the mornings and the last person in the library at nights. Often are the times he is studying at the Medical School library at 1:00 a.m. or the Law School library at midnight. Once during a Summer Prep program, a black graduate of UVA/HLS asked the descendant of the Prince why was he so driven. It was the first time someone labeled him as driven. The answer was simple — HLS.

These were happy years for the descendant of the Igbo Prince. He found purpose, and meaning, in the shadow of Monticello up on the mountain. He also met his first native of Subsaharan Africa one day on the corner in Charlottesville. The African in the Snow

Alternative Timeline 2 (June 1983)

Eze graduates from the University of Nigeria Nsukka. His drive was relentless in college. He wanted to prove to himself and the world that the War did not break his people. University is his rebellion. He is there in the mornings before the library door is opened. And he has to be reminded to leave when the library closes at night. His is a mission for something larger than himself.

His goal is the Nigerian Law School in Lagos, the mandatory portal through which all Nigerian lawyers must pass.

He meets Americans for the first time. There are the Peace Corps volunteers he met in the hallways one day. There are the visiting scholars who welcome him in during office hours. And there is the Fulbright researcher who he meets for beer at a local bar. These Americans were curious, earnest, sometimes naïve. They asked questions he had never thought to ask. They spoke of their own country with a confidence that felt foreign, almost startling.

On January 1, 1984, Eze wakes up to a termination of the Second Republic. He is a law student in a country which has just terminated democracy. He begins to redefine the meaning of the larger world.

Alternative Timeline 1 (June 1986)

A man may strive for the New Jerusalem and find emptiness at the end of his journey. On February 9, 1983, the American descendant received a fat admissions letter from HLS. He also found his first love. First love and first year at HLS is a dreadful, dreadful combination. Professor Charles Fried was his Professor Charles Kingsfield.

Twyman surived HLS. He said “no” to a Wall Street law firm job offer from Reginald Lewis and “yes” to the second largest law firm in the country. Seized by short-term thinking, he grabbed the $65,000 a year offer over the $32,000 a year offer umindful that the mentorship of Lewis meant more than being a high-paid faceless drone in a Manhattan firm. Lewis would become one of the 400 richest Americans by 1993.

The small-town kid found himself on Park Avenue within weeks of graduation.

Alternative Timeline 2 (June 1986)

Everything changed for Eze on the night of December 31, 1983. He would never forget that night. He voted for the first time earlier that year. He believed in the Second Republic, that Nigeria’s Independence Day meant something real. The message came in loud and clear over the radio:

The civilian government has been overthrown.

General Muhammadu Buhari is now Head of State.

Democracy was dead after four years. The internal calculation rose within Eze’s soul. If his country did not believe in democracy, did he believe in his country? What does it mean to practice law in a country where the law itself is fragile?

When Eze graduates from law school in June 1986, his mother travels to watch the ceremony. His uncles are in attendance as well. He is at the apex of professional promise even as the new military regime is dismantling the economy. Called to the bar at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos, Eze receives his wig and gown. Eze is a lawyer. The Prince who did not betray his family’s treasure has a descendant who carries the law.

Eze wants to experience full joy but he cannot. The naira is collapsing. University faculty — his former professors — earn salaries worth a fraction of what they earned five years earlier in real terms. The law firms of Lagos are operating in an economy that is contracting around them. The brain drain has begun in earnest. Friends are leaving for London. Cousins are leaving for Houston. A classmate from Nsukka has already gone to Toronto.

Eze does not leave in 1986. But the calculation he began on New Year’s Day 1984 has a number now. He is watching it.

To be continued tomorrow…