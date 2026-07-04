“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." — Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

Writer James F. Twyman, Author of The Moses Code

Writer W. F. Twyman, Jr., Author of Letters in Black and White

Writer Nathan Twyman, Author of American Twyman

We Americans are inseparable. Bound together by a centuries’ old creed of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. On this day, this most American of days, let’s have faith in a More Perfect Union, the coming of a better time. It really is a privilege, the random draw of the lottery wheel, to be American. On this day, look upon your fellow Americans with kinship in your heart. Have faith in us as Americans.

Have Faith and Happy July 4th!