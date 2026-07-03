Alternative Time Line 1 (June 1991)

He stood alone in a beautiful brownstone in Brooklyn, New York. It was late May on a humid day. All around him wonderful people were conversing and drawing energy from shared memories and experiences — the Comus party last year, (“Everyone was there”), the latest Alpha Kappa Alpha soiree covered in pink and green, the boyfriend from Harvard, the indelible moments of family history at Sag Harbor, the grand dame rooted in Delta Sigma Theta (a premier black sorority), the [name withheld] Curriculum of Social Grace and a good game of bridge with favored friends. I was a plucky small-town kid whose neighbors had chased snakes with rakes (not pitchforks because we had entered the Modern Age down in Chester, Virginia).

These were my future-in-laws as I was about to marry into the family within hours.

From the midst of the chattering class, I saw my cousin-in-law, Elane Christian Twyman. She had a look on her face that signaled suppressed anxiety, concealment of something uncontainable. Elane pulled me away from the [name withheld] and [name withheld] and [name withheld], my future in-laws, the remnants of even more venerable Holloway and Shrewsbury blood. The Holloways and Shrewsburys were established, affluent free black slave owners who lived in Charleston, South Carolina between 1776 and the end of the Civil War.

Elane pulled me into an alcove alone, just the two of us. Her eyes and face I remember to this day. She leaned into me and whispered softly, “[name withheld], these people are serious about their blackness.” Elane had grown up in Churchill, an inner-city neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia. She knew of what she spoke. I had no context, no context for habits, customs, and attitudes that made clear just how different some blacks were from everyone else. I was about be married the next day. Elane looked deeply into my eyes. She had no time to tell me about the world I was about to step into. She grabbed my arm and repeated, “these people are serious about their blackness.” She stared into my eyes for a good five seconds and left it at that.

I paid Elane no mind as I loved the woman in the next room. Sure, I was a country mouse in the big city, but love would conquer all.

And so, I returned to a scene out of Our Kind of People by Lawrence Otis Graham. The reticent Twymans observed the vivacious [name withheld] and kept our thoughts to ourselves. I married the woman of my dreams and we raised great kids who came of a blended heritage and past.

Elane has passed now. She nailed my future married life with bull’s eye precision. I would have to reach my peace wtih the mythology of Black America’s Upper Class for the greater good. Elane was right in 1991 and life bore out her prescience. My love for my wife and children transformed this country mouse into a city kid, a kid no longer unwise to the ways of the Social Grace Curriculum.

Alternative Time Line 2 (June 1991)

It is the week before his wedding.

Eze wakes up to the smell of freshly swept dust, the tantalizing citrus of his mother’s soap, and the wood scent of the wardrobe his father built years ago. He is still in his room in his parents’ home. A rooster calls from a neighbor’s compound. Roosters are part of his memory.

He plans to marry Adaora. Her family is educated and respected. Her father worked in the Ministry of Works while her mother taught primary school for over thirty years. Eze and Adaora met in Lagos in 1987 while he practiced law at a small firm. She worked as a secretary in a maritime law firm.

What attracted Eze to Adaora was her mind. She listened the way he thought. He felt seen when she talked. Her laugh intrigued Eze. There was a quiet confidence in her soul that reminded Eze of law school.

Eze practices law in Lagos while living in Surulere. His firm near Tinubu Square specializes in real estate and contract law. The office smells of old paper, sweat and ink.

Alternative Time Line 1 (August 1992)

It was the sight of palm trees stretched against the endless blue skies that mesmerized Twyman. And the Pacific Ocean. He first saw the Pacific under a night sky on Coronado. The moonlight danced on the ocean waves. The views of Point Loma in the distance standing as a sentry in the blueness of endless ocean. He never knew before the power of the horizon on his imagination. Back in Virginia, views were endless trees on either side of Interstate 95. This sensation was different.

The move from Virginia to San Diego was seamless. If there is such a thing as destiny, the offer to teach law in America’s Finest City seemed foreordained. Even his wife native to Brooklyn was seduced by the Mediterranean temperature. One could grow used to 72 degrees and sunny skies.

The American Dream is often over used as a cliche. So, we will not refer to August 1992 as the American Dream for Twyman. Simple facts are the best description. The way he felt when he discovered Palm Springs that first Christmas. The feel of the desert valley during Christmas time. The lack of a racial past known to Virginia. There were not endless trees to shroud the landscape from one’s eyes. It was as though the splendor of creation was a prepared feast for the soul. A moveable feast on the desert floor cradled by the snow-capped peaks of the San Jacinto Mountains.

He would never live in Virginia again.

Alternative Time Line 2 (August 1992)

What a feeling to be twenty-nine and married!

Eze wakes up in the morning to Adaora by his side in bed. They are living in a modest two-bedroom place on a street in Surulere lined with almond trees and the rumble of traffic below. As always, the smells of the morning leave an impression on this Igbo descendant of the Igbo Prince. There is kerosene from the stove. There is the faint smell of Adaora’s hair pomade. And in drifts the allure of akara frying at a roadside stall.

Since the wedding, Eze and Adaora have moved from Eze’s bachelor pad in Yaba to this new flat. It is not luxury but they own the freshly painted walls and the creative mix of furniture from family and friends. On the balcony, one can see the city lights at night. Lights of promise of young adulthood.

Eze and Adaora are saving with ferocious intention.

Just the other day, a firm partner pulled Eze aside and said, “There’s a new position opening up in chambers. Prepare yourself and go for it!” It is a possibility for Eze. Adaora will follow Eze, but not blindly. She wants assurances that the sacrifice of any move is worth it.

Alternative Time Line 1 (March 1996)

Since he was a child growing up in Virginia, he knew he would name his first-born child, if born a boy, after himself and his father. Generational names were part of his upbringing. On his father’s side of the family, everyone in his father’s generation was named after an ancestor. One uncle was named after his father and grandfather. Another uncle was named after his grandfather, great grandfather and greatgreat grandfather. An aunt was named after her greatgreat grandmother. Another aunt was named after her grandmother. The naming of a child connected generations.

Being a father meant pietas. It was an old Roman virtue that came easily to his family.

He was always befuddled that more teenagers in the local Jack and Jill chapter (an elite identity group for black mothers) did not attend New England boarding schools or the top private schools. Why were most coasting through public magnet and charter public schools? These were not challenging places for top minds. He was determined that his children would only attend the best private schools possible. He wanted his children to be challenged. He wanted his children to feel comfortable with and around other highly intelligent children. He wanted his children to develop ambition and self-confidence, traits enforced every day in top private schools. He owed it to his Mom, Grandmother and other ancestors to set forth high educational expectations for his children.

When he arrived at home with his namesake first-born son, the first book he read in the reclining chair by the fireplace was American Constitutional Law by Laurence Tribe. He was creating a family story, that his family was serious about high aim in education.

Alternative Time Line 2 (March 1996)

“Eze, should we think about leaving Nigeria?”

Eze and Adaora now have two children within three years. Eze is working long hours to maintain his successful law practice. Adaora wants more space for the children. She wants more stability. She wants a stable future, not a chaotic anxiety about tomorrow. She puts it to Eze late at night when the children are sleeping “Eze, should we think about leaving Nigeria?”

It is a simple plea of a mother for the coming of a better time for her babies.

Eze has been having the same feelings inside since the death of the Second Republic and news from others who have left for London and Canada. He remembers how carefree the Americans seemed when he was at university. An intelligent and ambitious man who can see beyond Lagos, Eze knows there is a larger world out there. Should his children come of age in a country where justice is a play thing of those in power? Does he want his children to grow accustomed to military coups in the middle of the night? Is a free future for his children possible?

The thoughts begin to run through Eze’s mind with greater clarity. In March 1996, Eze comes to a quiet realization that the better future for his children may mean migration to another place, even America.

Alternative Time Line 1 (April 1999)

The American descendant found himself in Las Vegas. A city of unnatural heat, sinful casinos and lost souls, he sought out the familiar in his surroundings. He settled in the upscale neighborhood of Summerlin, a place nestled up against stunning mountain ranges. The views were awe inspiring. The private schools were not as challenging as those in San Diego. The Jack and Jill denizens were unlike those back home. The heat never let up during the summertime.

It was a sad time.

Alternative Time Line 2 (April 1999)

The flat is too small for Eze, Adaora and the two children. Eze thinks about it as he wakes up each morning to the old smells of dust and kerosene. Adaora wants more space and stability for the family. It used to be once a month. Now it seems like every week when there is quiet, she will ask “Eze, should we think about leaving Nigeria?”

Those old haunting questions won’t go away. Can he raise his children in a country where justice is folly? Is it fair for his son and daughter to grow up tense and hyperaware of military rule? What kind of future is that for his children? He thinks back to the carefree conversations at university with the Peace Corps workers, the visiting scholars, and the laughter with the Fulbright Scholar from America. Does he owe his children the coming of a better time?

His legal career is strong, even in the face of setbacks. He lost a major case because a judge ruled against him in a real estate dispute. Months of effort and work and nothing to show for it. He lost a promotion in 1997. Why? A senior partner chose an associate with greater political connections. It was a psychological wound for Eze that he would remember. And then there was the client who accused Eze of incompetence. Eze won his day in court but the effort to clear his name drained Eze.

In the face of these challenges, Eze remained respected in the practice of law.

Alternative Time Line 1 (December 2002)

These were days of long commutes between work in Las Vegas and home in San Diego. At first, he would drive five hours a day one way to reach his Vegas office by 8:15 a.m. One too many times he feel asleep at the wheel. It was time to change his mode of transportation. He now left home Monday mornings on the Southwest Airlines flight out to Vegas. He arrived in his office around 8:20 a.m. In the evenings, he would check into the Lady Luck Hotel and Casino for a work week’s stay.

Home away from home was the Lady Luck Hotel for nearly half a decade.

When all was said and done, he spent over 260 nights of his life in Vegas hotels. He purchased The Courage to Write by Ralph Keyes. Writing was about overcoming one’s anxieties. He bought Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott and learned how being a writer was really about showing up on the page every day. He read Martin Eden by Jack London and saw himself in the Oakland soul who wrestled success out of nothing. London received 600 rejections on his articles and essays before his first acceptance.

He began to understand that the only thing keeping him from writing was himself. All of the dogmas and slogan words he imbided as a law professor were all in his head. No one else could free his mind from writer’s block but himself. It was a slow process at first. He only wrote for himself. His favorite study became his table at the Lady Luck. Over cheese burgers and iced tea, he broke through the years of accumulated paralysis. What the waitresses made of him over the days, weeks and months, he could not say.

The act of creation requires solitude even as the slot machines jingle and cocktail waitresses in skimpy dresses ask if he wants another iced tea. Yes, please.

The Lady Luck Hotel and Casino turned this descendant of the Igbo Prince into a writer.

Alternative Time Line 2 (December 2002)

The other day, his daughter asked why does the power go out so often? Yet, another sign of the quality of life and the future for his children in Nigeria. Eze was primed for something else.

Nowadays, Adaora is asking Eze the question every other day: “Eze, maybe it is time.” They were approaching a turning point in their marriage. Adaora was tired. She was tired of the power going off at random times. She was tired of the political news. She was tired of the unsafe streets. She desired opportunity and possibility for her children, not a future that was hedged in.

It happened in December 2002. A friend from the University of Nigeria living in Houston, Texas phoned Eze with the news. Eze remembered the smell of dust and distant smoke in the air. “There is a program. A legal fellowship. You should apply.” Those words from an old university buddy set Eze’s mind into action. Later that week after the children were asleep, Eze told Adaora about the opportunity. She didn’t need convincing. “Apply. We will follow you.” And that was the genesis of the next step in Eze’s American Dream. This was the moment when the descendant of an Igbo Prince native to Igboland reached out for America.

The fellowship acceptance arrived in July 2003. Eze and his family were onward to the land of July 4th and the Declaration of Independence.

Alternative Time Line 1 (July 2, 2026)

On this day in July 1776, Richard Henry Lee introduced the Resolution for American Independence which was adopted by the Continental Congress. The American descendant native to Virginia found himself in a reflective mood under the blue San Diego sky. He thought about how the spirits of the country seemed much higher on July 4, 1976. He remembered those days when life seemed brand new and overcome with the promise of the New South. A You Tube video titled “The New South” annoyed him as the title declared the 1940s were the New South. It was not true and the manipulation of history troubled him. He knew the New South. He lived it and it was not the 1940s! It was the 1970s. It was raising the American flag up the flagpole at a school that was never segregated. Sadly, fewer and fewer countrymen lived through the 1970s in the South and knew those times.

And this realization that manipulation of the past would become easier as elders died off saddened him.

Just the other day, he felt fortunate to have lived through July 4, 1976 and July 4, 2026. He felt blessed in this sense. Our nation’s independence framed his life. His life was living proof that we were becoming a more perfect Union. Why was he never invited to speak of his life experiences to history classes? Why were teachers and students not interested in his memories of post-Civil Rights America? Why was there no interest in the American history that made him who he was? He thought about it as it seemed odd.

Well, no matter. He knew the things he lived and could separate truth from dogmas and slogan words. And that was good enough for the American descendant of the Igbo Prince from the 1720s and 1730s.

Alternative Time Line 2 (July 2, 2026)

Eze lives in Los Angeles, in a quiet neighborhood east of Culver City, in a modest townhouse with Adaora. Their children — now adults — live nearby. His life is rooted there: his law practice, his church, his community, the familiar hum of the 405, the jacaranda trees that bloom purple in June.

But on July 2, 2026, he is in San Diego for one reason. He has a hearing for clients down in America’s finest City.

*

On this day, the descendant native to America was walking around his office building. He needed to clear his head and allow his mind to wander. He approached a dark-skinned man whom he suspected might be African but he didn’t know. One should never make assumptions about people.

As the American descendant approached the man, the man asked for the time. The American slowed down, looked at his cell phone, and gave the stranger the time. The stranger thanked the American. Something in his voice betrayed a foreign land. He did not sound like a native of San Diego or even America. Curiosity got the better of the American. He could have kept walking but the stranger’s accent sounded so different to the American’s ears. The American wanted to know more.

I hear an accent. Where are you from? A simple question. The American expected a simple, unremarkable answer. Maybe, he was from the islands.

I’m from Nigeria!

What were the odds the American descendant would meet someone from Nigeria on the streets of downtown San Diego. Not high.

Because of his deep genealogical research, the American had a deep appreciation for tribal identities in Africa. He knew “Nigeria” was a surface answer for an American stranger. The American wanted to know more, and truth be told, show he was hip to tribal identities in West Subsaharan Africa. He was a man of knowledge.

What tribe are you from? As the American asked the question, he felt mild sophistication and awareness. He was paying the man respect with his question.

I’m Igbo!

The American had his answer. He replied he was part Igbo too. All praise to the American’s nerd tendencies and love of his genetic chromosomes parsed out on Gedmatch.com.

The man native to Igboland acknowledged the American’s reply. After a moment’s pause, Eze shook his head as if to communicate he did not see it. He did not see the Igbo in Twyman’s face.

And it occurred to Twyman that the Igbo was lost on his face. A common descendant of the Igbo Prince native to Igboland had said so.

Rod Serling Voice Over: A footnote for the record. On July 2, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Resolution for American independence, two descendants of the same Igbo Prince stood on a sidewalk in San Diego, California. One had been in America since 1735. One arrived in 2003. Neither knew the other's name. Neither knew they shared an ancestor. The man from Nigeria looked into the American's face and did not see the Igbo there. The American watched him go and understood, for the first time, what two hundred and ninety one years does to a face. What it does to a name. What it does to a people. And what it cannot do — what nothing can do — to the blood.