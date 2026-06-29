Thesis—What is the meaning of Founding Fathers as Cousins for black Americans? It is an appropriate and timely question to ask as we approach the 250th anniversary of our American birthday. I suggest there are five consequences. First, one may feel closer to our founding story. Second, the false Berlin Wall between black Americans and white Americans is lessened. Third, cousinhood with Founding Fathers alters the psychological story we tell ourselves as countrymen. Fourth, cousinhood furthers the philosophical vision of truth and reconciilation in our national soul as Americans. Finally, cousinhood is genetic truth, not a social construction.

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Roll Call of Founding Fathers—Before my birthday on August 30, 2016, I was like most black Americans. Nearly all of my known ancestors were black like me, save for one lone ancestor, a 3x greatgrandfather named Daniel Brown from Charlotte County, Virginia. My sense of ancestral self was monoracial which need not be a bad thing. Unlike many, however, I remember a felt calling since childhood to know more about the genes that made me me. I was curious as a little kid living on Twyman Road where everyone was a Twyman. Where did Twymans come from? Surely, there was more to the Twyman name than my parents, uncles, aunts and cousins across the way and down the street.

Genetic genealogy opened up a whole new world to me. My unique genes and name led me to cousin Deb in Louisville, Kentucky and ancestors previously unknown to me for my entire life. I became possessed as I constructed a family tree that blew through manmade barriers of race. These Twymans were part of me. It made sense and I felt more complete as a person. There are long-term effects of living as an orphan with no known Twyman ancestors before 1848. The world feels smaller than it is.

Together with distant cousin Dr. J. E. Smith III, I learned that our Founding Fathers were a part of me. It was a surreal feeling for one who had assumed being a descendant of American slaves was my only story until the age of 55. My cousin, an amateur geneticist, insisted that I own and embrace all of me on Ancestry.com. And I did since it is healthy to live in truth.

The following is my roll call of Founding Fathers in my family tree as a Twyman: (1) General George Washington (1732-1799) through the Montague family and commander of the Continental Army, (2) Richard Henry Lee (1732-1794) who introduced the Resolution for American Independence and signed the Declaration of Independence, (3) Francis Lightfoot Lee (1734-1797) who signed the Declaration of Independence, (4) Lieutenant Colonel Henry “Lightfoot Harry” Lee III (1756-1818) who served as a calvary officer in the Continental Army , (5) General John Thomas Buford (1707-1787) who served under General Washington, (6) Captain James Early Buford (1740-1792) who served in the Continental Army, (7) Captain William Early Buford (1745-1825) who served in the Continental Army, (8) Colonel Abraham Buford (1749-1833) who served in the Continental Army, (9) Captain Henry Buford (1751-1814) who served in the Continental Army, and (10) William Buford Twyman II (1754-1846), a non-commissioned officer in the Continental Army.

Genetic Connection—I know these Founding Fathers are related to me due to the transmission of unique SNPs and genes over the generations. I am not a geneticist but the good people at Ancestry are, the experts at Gedmatch.com are. My cousin, Dr. Smith, whose family tree contains over 40,000 names (simply incredible) spoke with authority about paternal haplogroups and chromosome matches and aligned segments. It is all very arcane but I knew enough to follow along. See generally A Review of Migrations (Conclusion).

Before I continue this essay, I must address the elephant in the room. Some activists and dogmatists have little interest in genetics. I surmise this lack of interest is due to the blunt use of low IQ scores to disparage racial groups. Rather than open pandora’s box, writers, scholars and intellectuals look the other way and avoid genetics altogether. The baby is thrown out with the bath water. For example, I recall an exchange with Robert Plomin, the author of Blueprint: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are. The arguments made so much sense to me. Genetics research had given us “the power to predict our psychological strengths and weaknesses from birth…Genetics accounts for fifty percent of psychological differences—not just mental health and school achievement but all psychological traits, from personality to intellectual abilities. Nature, not nurture, is what makes us who we are.”

When I reached out to Plomin, I anticipated a confident reception from a clear leader in the universe of genetics research. My highly sensitive personality perceived a different vibe. “As I note in the Afterword to the paperback edition of my book, Blueprint, there is no necessary link between the causes of individual differences and average group differences. I also mention other reasons why I have stayed away from average differences between groups.” — E-mail communication from Plomin, November 13, 2021 @ 9:37 a.m.

Plomin is exactly right that we should not conflate individual differences in genetics with group differences in genetics. I agree and I naturally recognize it is the individual that matters. One can’t paint with a broad brush labeled “group.” Each individual has a unique genetic makeup. But I wonder if scholars, writers and intellectuals shy away from the influence of any and all genetics at the level of the individual because of fear, taboos and dogmas about social construction of race at the group level.

Let me use myself as an example to make my point here. I am not an avatar for over 1 billion black people. I am me, unique and individual in my genetic inheritance as we all are. My genes and SNPs don’t care about racial labels. They communicate genetic truth. Around ten years ago, a cousin on my Brown side recommended that I subscribe to Genomelink, a genetic analysis service which will analyze over 490 genetic traits ranging from food & nutrition, intelligence and physical traits to personality and sports. The analysis is fascinating and tells me information about my inner genetic construction I would not otherwise be aware of. Note well there is no trait for race or skin color which I dig. Just universal traits we all share as humans.

So what is my genetic story? My long-time readers will not be surprised at all by most of the findings. I have inherited a strong trait for focus, more than the average human. Motown founder Berry Gordy was once asked what was the single most important reason for his success. He replied, focus. I so get that answer. Maybe, that is why I vibe with entrepreneurs and Black Enterprise Magazine so much.

Have you ever wondered why music moves me so? See And I Fade Away, Love the Hurt Away Put Your Records On Well, according to Genomelink, I am strongly influenced by music. My genetic construction means music can set my mood aglow unlike the average person. That is not social construction. I came into the world this way. And you feel it in my writing when I write about So Far Away, Weak and I Don’t Want to Hurt No More. See The Human Condition.

Believe it or not, I inherited an acute ability for mathematics. Don’t tell my Calculus teacher, Mrs. Crews. However, I do believe the trait in me is just unexpressed. My Aunt Amy Wilson was a math genius and one of my children is at that level as well. Great math ability is associated with greater economic accomplishment in life.

Another trait of interest I inherited from ancestors would be open mindedness. I am far more open minded as a genetic default position than most people. I am always open to novel ideas, original ways of being in the world. I suspect open mindedness is associated with greater creative expression in the world.

The genetic Gods blessed me with a strong memory performance. My hippocampus is around 2.5 times the size of a normal hippocampus. One doesn’t ask for that blessing which comes in handy in life. It is just a random draw of the genetic lottery wheel. For example, an associate posted on Facebook about Homer Plessy. The post included an image of Plessy but I immediately (1) recognized the image as that of Acting Governor P.B.S. Pinchback and (2) that there were no known verified photographs of Plessy. That’s a real life example of not needing Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Out of over 490+ Genomelink genetic traits I inherited as part of my genetic scaffolding, these five traits seem most instructive for my thesis about cousinhood with Founding Fathers. Suppose these genetic traits were inherited, in part, from the Founding Fathers in our family tree? Could it be that some or most of these non-intelligence individual traits came from the Lees, the Montagues, the Bufords and the Twymans? We are not accustomed to thinking of individuals in this non-racial, genetic way. A broadcaster I respect, Danielle Romero, has posed the question can whites claim black ancestors?

I would flip the question — can black Americans claim white Founding Fathers as cousins? I say, yes, of course. It is common sense, reality and truth.

Think of it this way. I have four grandparent bloodlines—Twymans, Browns, Womacks, Dodsons. Now suppose for historical reasons of grudge holding and resentment, I considered the Dodsons dead to me. I refused to acknowledge that Dodsons informed my genetic architecture. I could do that in this thought experiment. I could make that choice. But what would the consequences be for me? Well, I would never know why I have genes for blue eyes. I do and that comes from somewhere. Didn’t come from the stork. In point of fact, my maternal Dodson grandmother had blue eyes, so mystery solved. I do not traffic in caricatures and stereotypes but, if I am truthful, one of my children and some of my first cousins have a distinctive nose. They live as black Americans which flattens their identity. However, the answer to their nose which I associate with family probably can be traced to their Dodson line and distant Jewish ancestry. Indeed, I would never know my mother’s distant distant mothers came via the Fulani line from distant Jewish ancestors if I erased the Dodsons from my genetic sense of self. My Mom’s maternal haplogroup was L2a1. Several distant distant cousins are Jewish families in eastern Europe. Ignoring the Dodsons would create a needless black hole in my sense of genetic self.

By analogy and since the median black American may be roughly approach 22% european in genetic ancestry, I suspect most black Americans native to Virginia for centuries like my family inherited physical traits and personality traits shared in common with distant Founding Fathers like Thomas Jefferson, Richard Henry Lee, William Buford Twyman II and George Washington. This is not about culture. It is about genetic inheritance of traits associated with outsized vision and courage and focus, regardless of race.

That’s my modest suggestion. More research should examine shared genetic traits between black and white descendants of the Founding Fathers. Do some traits tend to be associated with outsized success in life, regardless of race? How would it change our perception of race to understand parts of Founding Fathers live on in black American families today? That a part of Thomas Jefferson lives on in a black pastor in Ohio? A light-skinned black woman in small-town Virginia? Can genetics help us unflatten black American identity?

The Rape Narrative—

Let’s talk about rape.

For many black Americans, rape explains 100% of the cousinhood with Founding Fathers. Thomas Jefferson assaulted Sally Hemings in Paris, France and thus any genetic connection is tainted, verboten. The same goes for the Lees and the Montagues and the Bufords and the Twymans too. People assume beautiful mixed children were the product of violence across the board.

I condemn any and all involuntary sexual relations throughout all of human history, including the Founding Fathers. Personally, rape is beyond me as I am not a violent person. I am also not naive about the hardening of the human heart in slave conditions. I also know I was not there in Paris when Jefferson and Hemings embarked upon a relationship. I have no first-hand knowledge. And so I am constrained by what I do not know. My conversation over supper with a Hemings descendant suggested to me that the full and complete story may never be known.

But be that as it may, there was more to the colonial story of intimate relations between blacks and whites than assault. Some hard to pin down percentage of unions between blacks and whites ran the gamut from secretive minglings and furtive couplings to common law marriages, open and concealed. How can I put it? The rest of the cousinhood story came about due to intimacy, love and mutual sexual congress. Cousin Smith puts it this way in his book Migrations: “There was considerable intermixing between the Twymans and their enslaved workers, and after several generations, the population there was mostly mulattos, quadroons, and octoroons (a common situation throughout most of Virginia).” (p. 139) Smith observed of James Twyman (1781-1849) “They all lived together in the same house; and they behaved towards one another as an actual ‘family.’ (p. 142) These people living in the James Twyman Mansion were “related by genetics.” (p. 144)

Israeli historian Mechal Sobel in The World They Made: Black and White Values in Eighteenth-Century Virginia has the physical and emotional distance to write in a curious and revelatory way about the hidden dimensions of attraction and love across the color line in colonial Virginia. Sobel writes about a white Englishman, John Davis, who was seduced by black girls on Spencer Ball’s plantation. “Davis intimates he had been ‘taken’ and did not see himself as a taker.” (p. 150) What do you read in those contemporary records? There was massive intimacy between blacks and whites in colonial Virginia. Jim Crow segregation was not a thing in the 1700s. Instead, “a highly significant number (of whites) established long-running relationships with a single mulatto woman.” (p. 150) That doesn’t read like assault to me. A white husband by the name of John Custis had an awful relationship with his white wife. So, what did Custis do? He had a long-term relationship with Alice, a slave he owned. (p. 150) Custis freed his son and would leave “more than half his will to” his son Christoforo John (nickname Jack) by Alice. When you read those words, consider the implications of agency in Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World the Slaves Made by Eugene Genovese.

Out of propriety, I am not going to discuss in detail the passionate goings on between blacks and whites in the Robert Carter III household in March 1774. Let’s just say it was a hot and steamy time on the Carter plantation. No one was checking for race. (pgs. 148-149) (smile)

These tales affirm my intuition about the human condition and our Founding Fathers. Yes, there were rapes. There were also questionable relationships that began one way and ended another way. There were teenaged follies, secretive seductions, long-term relationships and common law marriages. There was a spectrum of intimate relations. So, it is wrong to paint all Founding Fathers like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Richard Henry Lee with the broad brush of sexual assaulter. There most certainly is no evidence Washington ever laid a hand of violence on any family ancestor. The descendants of Jefferson can reach their own conclusions.

The narrative of 100% rape is wrong. The reality of life was a spectrum of intimate relations across colonial Virginia in the 1700s. Life is nuanced and complex in any age of mankind.

Conclusion—What is the meaning of Founding Fathers as Cousins for black Americans? First, one may feel closer to the story of our founding story. The men who gathered in Independence Hall on July 4, 1776 were blood kin, if one’s family dates back to colonial times. The General of the Continental Army who suffered with his men through the Battle of Brooklyn, the despair of Valley Forge, and the triumph of Yorktown was not a stranger to your lineage.

As my cousin Dr. Smith wrote me on July 8, 2017: “I am amazed at how many of my direct ancestors served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War of 1776. From almost every branch of my family tree. It makes me feel very American.” Look upon the face of a young George Washington and see a cousin. Does wonders for one’s sense of closeness to the American story.

Second, we could dissolve the false Berlin Wall between black Americans and white Americans. No longer are the Founding Fathers perceived as an alien Other. Instead, one looks upon the faces of family members and one might sense echoes of a Thomas Jefferson here, a Richard Henry Lee there, a Buford here, a Twyman there. Imagine if one could not discern race or skin color. In this thought experiment rendered possible through the magic of AI and quantum computing, one could only discern the complete genome of family and loved ones. How would this reality change one’s sense of self to recognize there’s a remnant of Jefferson on Chromosome 9 or Washington on Chromosome 13? That the Founding Fathers never died but they lived on in the DNA of black and white Americans, all distant cousins? That could be a Black Mirror episode. I would watch that episode to observe how understanding of fellow Americans might change.

Third, cousinhood with the Founding Fathers alters the psychological story we tell ourselves as countrymen. It is well known that cousin relationships create a special psychological space. There is more closeness as my cousin Dr. Smith intimates above. Of course, the degree of felt closeness would depend upon the individual. I don’t want to overstate the case. However, for a certain type of open-minded person driven by curiosity, the conscious experience of kinship would reshape one’s sense of self. It would involve a deliberate choice to be open to affinity. It would also mean affinity with distant cousins oftentimes of another race which is all to the good.

I do want to hammer this psychological point home. We live in a time of increased division when too many live in echo chambers driven by algorithms. What better way to dissolve the plans algorithms have for us than to embrace cousin kinship with Founding Fathers. Research demonstrates that a felt genetic relatedness generates “an inexplicable protectiveness or sense of belonging.” We need more of this in America as we approach America at 250. See generally The Cool Kids’ Table. Shared blood and generational belonging can move us closer to a place of collective national identity. A black woman from Richmond, Virginia once said to me that she knew the racial gap would be closed when a descendant of the Lee family and a black American embraced each other as cousins.

Let’s do it, people! We’ve got this thing. The Cool Kids’ Table

Fourth, cousinhood furthers a philosophical vision of truth and reconciliation in our national soul as Americans. For too long, distant cousins whose roots spring from common ancestors have been strangers to one another. That needs to stop. Is it so hard to open up your laptop and reach out to a distant cousin who may be a Washington, a Jefferson, a Lee, a Buford or a Twyman and just communicate? The good Lord blessed me with the genetic stuff of open-mindedness. I never see what the big deal might be. I love having cousins from all races and ethnic groups. My life is richer as I talk with my Canadian cousins, my white Twyman cousins from the American heartland, my eastern european cousin from Serbia. It is a beautiful thing to feel related to the larger world. My Mom and Her Distant Mothers

Allow me to share words I wrote back in 2018 when these new cousins expanded my sense of self in the universe:

Such peace today.

Did you know before today your life would be changed on an old country road? That your sense of self would change? That your place in the universe would change? My heart overflows. It is all, it is all that I have ever wished for myself, for my children: that we live together and embrace one another as Family across the color line. And this change will lead us to the blessed society where divisions melt away. May Oak Lawn (the ancestral home of the Twymans dating back to 1750) no longer be remembered for slavery. From this day henceforth, may Oak Lawn be remembered for First Contact, for when our genetic family became a Family. Never again will the trials and tribulations of earlier times intrude upon our times today. And we all vow never to pass along resentment and guilt to our descendants. The darkness of slavery stops. And it stops today. It stops for all time to come. — Source: On the Road to Oak Lawn: Truth, Reconciliation and the Twymans, p. 60. December 1, 2018 (self-published)

Finally, cousinhood is genetic truth, not a social construction. Your genes and chromosomes and SNPS do not give a damn about slavery and racism and Jim Crow. The stuff that keeps you alive is race-neutral. I focus more easily than the average bear because of my unique genes particular to me. Although they did not express themselves in me, my DNA carries the design of mathematical genius. That is not a social construction but genetic expression. I am more likely to recall more details for positive and negative events in my life which is great for writing autobiographical essays. That blessing did not come from a culture or upbringing. It was in my genetic design at birth. The same goes for being open-minded, having a strong memory performance, preference for relaxing activities on vacation (like reading 598-page tomes), a high strung personality (like someone I know), and vulnerability to great music.

I wonder where these genetic traits came from. Maybe, some of them descended from Founding Fathers. I don’t know but I’m curious and would love to find out whether Old Black Americans from Virginia are the living embodiment of the Founding Fathers every day in a genetic way.

These are questions raised by cousinship with old names from American history. As always, I have questions, no answers.

Conclusion: If you enjoyed this essay, you are curious and open-minded too. Tomorrow, I want to share an unsung black American experience of Independence Day. Some commentators suggest black Americans have nothing to be excited about. I want to put this assertion to the test.