My wife, daugher and I are spending the week at a Virginia farmhouse. The last surviving descendant of the original owners just said, good-bye. Her mother lived to the grand old age of 100 and passed away within these walls. The home, the dream of a French Huguenot family, was built in 1744. And now the last of the huguenots comes to an end. Our host has no living descendants to carry on her name and her family’s ownership of this splendid place in the Virginia countryside.

On the ride to breakfast this morning, I asked my daugher where was her home. She said she felt rootless. And I felt the irony. Traveling through the villages and hamlets of her ancestors since 1700 and my daughter felt rootless. I pressed her further. She replied, the East Coast, New Haven, is her home.

This evening, I am surrounded by history. To my right is a coaster with a color picture of Sir Thomas Dale. I graduated from Thomas Dale High School. That name is a part of me. Sir Thomas Dale arguably envisioned the American Dream at Henricus in the year 1613.

Sir Thomas Dale (1570 - 1619)

I step into the music room filled with a head bust of Mozart and a color portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach and I remember all of the times I would play Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring on the church piano. I played Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring on the piano…and my neural pathways remembered the training of a teenager so many years ago. In my excitement, I summoned my daughter. I would teach her the rudiments of the scales and the first chords of Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring. It was a Dad’s dream until the piano awakened emotions of loss in my daughter. I was not the Piano Man, the Composer of Sad Songs. My daughter wept and I felt a close moment dissipate away in the grand music room.

It was kind of like at the grocery store. My wife and I were looking over cheeses for a quiet invitation only gathering of family members on Sunday. A woman excitely came up to us and cheerily said, “I bet you’re planning for Thanksgiving.” She was so southern and friendly. My Brooklyn-bred wife replied, “no, we are planning for a memorial service. My husband’s father passed away.” It was an awkward moment. The cheerful stranger immediately apologized profusively. Sometimes, strange moments cannot be helped. One cannot tell from the look on a shopper’s face that grief is in the air. At least most of the time.

Why America Is Beautiful.

Our host is about as Old Money as one can get in these parts of Virginia. She attends to the farm house with the duty and pietas appropriate for a family heirloom. My wife shared my love for the French Huguenots and how they found freedom from religious persecution in Virginia. Every street around is named for Huguenots — Huguenot Trails, Huguenot Highway, Huguenot Road, Huguenot Springs Road.

When my wife native to Brooklyn arrived last night, she was inclined to view our host as a redneck due to caricatures and stereotypes of southern suburban and rural people. I never bring these frames of reference to the table. I view people as individuals. What changed my wife’s preconception? Every room has a slew of books. The place is an intellectual’s paradise. See, people native to the South for centuries can be intellectuals too! In my daughter’s upstairs room, there are works by Alice Walker. And there you go. Both my wife and daughter now perceived our host as a kindred spirit.

Now, I am going to share a secret. Don’t you dare tell my wife and daughter.

We are in the South, ladies and gentlemen. There was something called the Confederacy. In the consciousness room connecting the living room and the music room, there are books devoted to Old Richmond, Old Chesterfield and the South. There is a big old book about fourth cousin three times removed Robert E. Lee and the Confederacy. And that’s just part of our Virginia past. I believe it is healthy to remember all parts of our Virginia past.

So, when I returned to the farmhouse after buying a book, I noticed a car was in the driveway. It was our host. She was as pleasant and gracious and cordial as elders I remembered from my youth. She had bonded with my wife over music and politics (I guess Virginia needed a female Governor). We talked about this old home, her frustration with politics in the state and her desire to form a non-profit for the house when she passes.

I thought back to this place built in 1744 and how an Old Money French Huguenot heirness was waiting on us with clean bed linen and tissue paper. The world has changed since 1744. Heck, the world has changed since 1944 and 1974. It occurred to me that we do not always perceive the fundamental change in everyday life in the South. The last of her Huguenot line hit it off well with my daughter. The two share a passionate love for trees. Did you know one of the trees in the backyard is 400 years old?

There is alot of memory in this old house. Several books on the coffee table trumpet the vision of mystic Avatar Adi Da Samraj. This place is an exqusite mix of the old, the new, the end of family dynasty and the eternal questions of consciousness.

Conclusion: There are no rednecks here. There is the flickering end of a family line. There is the American Dilemma of the Southern Progressive. I thought about these things as I saw the rainbow banner at the front door with the words Fight For Those Without Your Privilege.

My wife plays Gregorian chants in the living room. I prefer Frank Sinatra in the kitchen. America is a beautiful place.

Good Evening!