Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
10h

So cool you found a similar picture and are connecting these dots. Love learning abt my family

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gonzalo Vergara's avatar
Gonzalo Vergara
11h

Interesting …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture