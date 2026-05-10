Let’s assume you are waiting to see someone. You expected to meet them at 5:00 p.m. but then plans changed and now you would see them at 5:30 p.m. Plans changed again in a good way but the blessings of delay meant anguish on one’s end. Each minute seems longer than the one before. The more minutes bore on, the more time seemed to slow down. At one point, you wrote that it felt like eternity when, in fact, you would see the person in 12 minutes.

Why does time seem to slow down when we wait longer than we expect to see something? What is it about anticipation that revs up the anxiety while slowing the hands of time? It is an interesting phenomenon. I am sure some researchers are on the case. It occurred to me that I should ask Claude for an answer. Claude, after all, does not experience time the way we do — which may be precisely why it can see our relationship to it more clearly.

And so I did….

Me: Claude, I have a question for you. I have noticed, and felt, that if I expect to meet someone at 5:00 p.m. and I am really excited about the meeting, I might arrive as early as 4:30 p.m. Now suppose the person is having a really good time elsewhere and so they push back our meeting time to 5:30 p.m. My first reaction is "No stress. Take your time." But then once the hands of time click past 5:30 p.m., each minute of waiting seems longer than the minute before.”

Claude: This is a beautifully observed psychological phenomenon, and you have described it with real precision. Let me finish your thought and then explain what is actually happening.

“...longer than the last.”

What you are experiencing has a few overlapping explanations:

Expectation resets the clock. When you arrived at 4:30, you had mentally prepared for a 5:00 payoff. When the meeting pushed to 5:30, your mind generously reset — “No stress” — but your nervous system did not fully follow. The anticipation had already begun accumulating. You cannot un-ring that bell.

The threshold effect. Once 5:30 passes, every additional minute carries a different psychological weight than the minutes before it. Before 5:30 you were early. After 5:30 you are being kept waiting. That is a fundamentally different emotional experience even if the objective time elapsed is identical.

Anticipation is exhausting. The excitement that brought you to 4:30 has been burning energy for an hour or more by the time 5:30 arrives. What felt like pleasant eagerness gradually converts to tension without you consciously choosing that conversion.

Loss aversion kicks in. Daniel Kahneman’s research shows losses feel roughly twice as powerful as equivalent gains. Each minute past 5:30 registers not as neutral waiting but as something being taken from you.

The cruelest part of what you described is that your generosity — “No stress, take your time” — actually deepens the eventual impatience, because you spent that goodwill and still ended up waiting.

Does this connect to something you are writing about?

Conclusion: Not all minutes are equal in our human existence. There are minutes that grow more pleasant as an anticipated meeting hour approaches. Once an expectation has been breached, each minute of waiting feels more and more egregious. I have experienced this sensation twice in the past twenty-four hours. I felt it and felt it warranted observation. There is a spectrum of minutes in our daily lives. We should acknowledge and understand this aspect of reality.

All minutes in our lives are not created equal.