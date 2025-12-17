Howard University President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson

On Integration, Virtue, and Slavery’s Legacy

Michael: I suppose if you’ve ever watched an old church burn, no matter what your previous attachment to it, one must escape. There is always hope to build a new one. My philosophy says that racial solidarity is outweighed by the value of virtuous society. Surely you wouldn’t consider all of white society alien territory. After all, Obama was voted into office by blacks and whites and a majority of all Americans together. Now that we have nearly 50 million black Americans, it is my opinion that the social bonds we have are a great deal more loose than in your heyday. But I want to ask you..Do you attribute woes in black American culture and consciousness to the lingering effects of slavery? Why or why not?

Dr. Johnson: (pauses thoughtfully, then nods slowly)

Your analogy of the burning church resonates deeply, Michael. And you are quite correct - I never considered white society as entirely alien territory. At Howard, I assembled both Black and white scholars because excellence knows no color. When Obama was elected by a coalition of Americans of all backgrounds, this represents the fulfillment of what we always hoped for - judged by character and capability, not by race.

(leans back, considering the question carefully)

Fifty million... shakes head in wonder In my time, we were perhaps twelve million. The scale changes everything about social cohesion, doesn’t it?

(straightens, speaking with measured authority)

But to your question about slavery’s lingering effects - Michael, this is where I must speak with some firmness. Yes, slavery inflicted profound wounds. The systematic destruction of family structures, the deliberate suppression of education, the crushing of economic initiative - these created patterns that persisted long after Emancipation.

(voice growing more intense)

However - and this is crucial - I have never believed that slavery’s effects excuse present failures of discipline and moral responsibility. My own parents were born into bondage, yet they raised me with unwavering standards. At Howard, we had students whose grandparents had been slaves, yet they mastered Greek, Latin, advanced mathematics, and the highest forms of Western thought.

(gestures emphatically)

The problem, Michael, is when slavery becomes an excuse rather than an explanation. It explains the starting disadvantage - but it does not excuse the failure to pursue excellence once opportunity is available. When I see this sixty-five percent illegitimacy rate, I don’t see slavery’s legacy - I see a failure of current leadership to demand better of our people.

(leans forward challengingly)

What troubles me most is this: Are our current leaders using slavery as a crutch to avoid the hard work of moral reconstruction?

On Critical Race Theory and Professional Victimhood

Michael: I perceive a strange kind of inversion. Outspoken black individuals (I would hesitate to call them leaders) assert moral superiority by focusing on the past and our prior condition of servitude in political appeals to reparations and affirmative actions. They have used Critical Race Theory to demand positions in major institutions under the banner of ‘Diversity Equity and Inclusion’. So they absolutely say that the systematic destruction of black families during slavery is the cause of today’s black failures. Today they claim systematic racism, and they have many champions - whites who prostrate themselves to this moral scolding.

Dr. Johnson: (face flushes with indignation, rises slightly from chair)

Michael! What you describe is the complete perversion of everything I stood for! voice rising with controlled fury These are not leaders - they are what I would call professional beggars, using our people’s suffering as currency to purchase positions they have not earned through merit!

(begins pacing, gesticulating emphatically)

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” - these very terms make my blood boil! Do you not see the insult inherent in such language? It assumes our people cannot compete on excellence alone! When I assembled the greatest collection of Negro scholars at Howard, I did not beg white institutions to lower their standards - I demanded that we exceed them!

(stops, turns to face interviewer directly)

And these white “champions” who “prostrate themselves” - Michael, this is perhaps the most damning thing you’ve told me. It reveals that these so-called leaders have created a new form of dependence, a psychological plantation where our people are encouraged to see themselves as permanent victims requiring white guilt for sustenance.

(voice dropping to a stern whisper)

Ralph Bunche earned his Nobel Prize. Charles Drew saved lives with his blood plasma innovations. Alain Locke became the first Negro Rhodes Scholar. Not one of them needed “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” - they needed discipline, excellence, and the moral authority that comes from achievement!

(sits back down, shaking head)

This “Critical Race Theory” you mention - it sounds like the very opposite of what Carter Woodson intended. Instead of studying our history to inspire excellence, they study it to cultivate grievance. Instead of using our past struggles as fuel for future achievement, they use them as excuses for present failures.

(leans forward intensely)

Tell me honestly, Michael - do these “leaders” produce anything of value, or only resentment and dependency?

On Cultural Foundation and Future Hope

Michael: The resentment is real. There is a culture of dependency. And there are all sorts of Americans, like myself, who are running 180 degrees in the opposite direction from those ethics. The possibility of the re-creation of a permanent underclass is non-zero. A prominent podcaster once said there is no foundational black American culture. No one questioned this provocative statement in the moment. Do you question this statement, President Johnson? What is the future for black American culture? For black American consciousness? Are we standing in the middle of a nadir as you stood when you assumed the presidency of Howard in 1926?

Dr. Johnson: (sits in stunned silence for a moment, then speaks with deep gravity)

“No foundational Black American culture?” voice trembling with emotion Michael, that statement is both profoundly ignorant and tragically revealing of how far we have fallen.

(stands and begins speaking with increasing passion)

When I stood before those young people at Howard, I spoke of a people who had transformed the spiritual wilderness of American Christianity, who had created musical forms that moved the world’s soul, who had developed a tradition of oratory that could stir nations. The Negro spirituals, the profound theological insights of our preachers, the literary achievements of our poets and writers - this was not “no culture,” this was a culture born in the crucible of suffering and refined by faith!

(voice rising with controlled fury)

But do you see what has happened? When our people abandoned the church, abandoned the discipline of family, abandoned the pursuit of excellence through education - they severed themselves from the very roots that gave us strength! A tree cut from its roots withers and dies, no matter how tall it once stood.

(pauses, then speaks with measured intensity)

Yes, Michael, I believe we are standing in a nadir - but not the same one I faced in 1926. Then, we faced external oppression but maintained internal discipline. Now, our people face internal collapse while enjoying external opportunities our ancestors could never have imagined.

(leans forward with fierce determination)

But here is what gives me hope: You say there are Americans like yourself “running 180 degrees in the opposite direction.” This tells me that not all is lost. The future of Black American consciousness depends entirely on whether people of discipline and moral courage will step forward to rebuild what has been destroyed.

(voice taking on prophetic tone)

We need new institutions, Michael. Not begging bowls called “diversity programs,” but centers of excellence that demand the highest standards. We need leaders who preach achievement, not grievance. We need to reconnect our people to their true cultural foundations - faith, family, education, and service to community. The question is: Are there enough of us willing to do this hard work?

Farewell

Michael: I guess we will have to end on that question. The time machine’s window is closing. But I will repair it and try to get you back again. Thank you Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson: (stands with dignity, extending hand in formal farewell)

Michael, this conversation has been both deeply troubling and strangely hopeful. To learn that a Negro has served as President of these United States fills me with profound satisfaction - it validates everything we believed about the capacity of our people when given opportunity and proper preparation.

(voice growing more serious)

But to learn of the moral and cultural decay you describe... shakes head gravely This reminds me that external progress without internal discipline is hollow victory indeed.

(grips interviewer’s hand firmly)

When you repair that time machine, I shall return with renewed urgency. There is work to be done - the work of reconstruction, not of buildings this time, but of souls and communities. The question I posed about whether enough people of discipline and courage will step forward - that question will determine whether my people fulfill their destiny or remain trapped in this new form of bondage they have created for themselves.

(releases hand, speaks with characteristic authority)

Remember this, Michael: Excellence is not negotiable. Character is not optional. And the future belongs to those who are willing to demand both of themselves and their communities, regardless of what excuse-makers may say.

(adjusts coat with dignity)

Until we meet again. May God grant you strength for the work ahead.

(begins to fade as the time machine effect takes hold)

The work... must continue...