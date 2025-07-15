A colleague this morning asked me about my vacation. I said it was relaxing. I started each day with a 10,000 step walk followed by a soothing bubble bath and a full day of reading. “A bubble bath?” my colleague asked as if there was mirth in my answer. “Yes, I love bubble baths,” I replied as I launched into my ode to Mr. Bubble.

When I was little and lived on Twyman Road, my special time with Mom was bubble time. She would pour Mr. Bubble under the warm pouring water in the bath tub. The tub bath was huge to my five-year-old eyes. I watched with excitement and anticipation as the bubbles grew and grew and grew. Wee! Eventually, the bubbles would tower over me. “In you go,” said Mom as she playfully tossed me into the cosmos of unimaginable bubble fun. I would blow the bubbles up in the air, whip my arms through the bubbles and ask my Mom for more, more, more! I think Mom and I were never as close as we were when in the presence of Mr. Bubble.

Mom would scrub my back as I built castles of bubbles. I would dive face down into the bubbles and then pull up as a new bubble boy. I learned to love bubble baths then and there as nighttime drew near under a Hickory Hill sky.

Now, that silly kid is a (purported) wise elder. And my love for Mr. Bubble springs eternal. If I ever retire one day, I hope my colleagues surprise me with a sack full of vintage Mr. Bubble boxes and bottles. We only live once.

Mr. Bubble is the best of life.

*And my daughter thinks I am on the spectrum/smile!