Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
4h

As you write, "boundless curiosity" and finding connections to our historical past are both beneficial traits/experiences. I try to conceptualize the characteristics and decisions I make today in terms of historical legacy... but that's fairly rare these days. We live in a civilization in which our linkages with the past have mostly been severed. Few people understand that we exist on the crest of a wave of history, constraining by biology and physical reality. Grasping this would improve our lives, I think.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-gift-of-violence

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