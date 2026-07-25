Good morning from cloudy San Diego! Maybe, the marine layer has yet to burn off. It promises to be another hot day here in San Diego. But it is the weekend and I am not complaining. I was tooling around Genomelink last night and discovered an expected finding. I am wired to be creative. Creativity is in my genes. According to the site, I have eight genetic variants that render me more creative than the average person. I am likely to be creative, not because I observed my quirky uncles and aunts growing up and internalized their creative associations. The genetic soup that is me came together in October 1960 with 8 random variants, changes in my DNA sequence. Creativity is the mother’s milk of writing, “the ability to generate, develop, or express novel and valuable ideas, solutions, or artistic expressions. It involves thinking beyond established patterns and norms to produce original and innovative outcomes. Creativity is not solely a product of environment and learning but also has a basis in our DNA, affecting how individuals perceive, process, and express novel ideas.” Source: Genomelink

We are all unique in our genetic scaffolding. Environment and family matter but so does one’s coding upon conception. I find these things fascinating as a curious person.

My curiosity this morning led me to an unexpected finding which I am eager to share. Gather around and put on some smooth music to start the day. So Far Away Maybe, a cool beverage with ice. I love ice. And a cinnamon raisin bagel with cream cheese. While the music So Far Away played I found myself thinking about ancestry. I felt the need this morning to get in touch with my male line. And what did I discover? I stumbled upon the larger world.

*

It all began when I was reading my e-mails. I am always behind, so my apologies to faithful readers who have outstanding comments. I read all comments but the e-mails are voluminous. I am up to this Wednesday right now. Anyway, I am reading and I come across another e-mail from Genomelink. I do love this platform. Genetics intrigues me. I enjoy learning more about what makes me me. I came across this offer to obtain a full Y-Paternal Line report. Basically, geneticists can trace one’s male line back in a straight line centuries. I was intrigued because the idea of a straight line of men reaching back into the mists of time intrigues me. I mulled over whether I should pay for the full report. I went back and forth, knowing my wife takes a dim view of these things.

Ultimately, the lure of the unknown was too great for me. I pulled the trigger, paid for my full report, and waited for the report. Now, dear readers, I was expecting a pretty bland report about my direct male ancestors from Africa. I come from a black American father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-granddfather. I always knew my paternal haplogroup was E-M132, which is associated with Africa. So, I patiently waited for acknowledgment of my most distant male lineage in sub-Saharan Africa.

How wrong I was! How…wrong…I…was! Once, at a dinner party in San Diego ten years ago, I was deep in ancestry fever. I shared my genetic profile with Susan, a quirky friend from a notable artistic family in Los Angeles and the distant descendant of a slave catcher from Tidewater Virginia. We don’t do ancestral guilt with our close friends, so the slave catcher is a historical curiosity.

Susan looked at my genetic profile and noticed I was part Scandinavian. How did that happen, Susan asked? Beats me I said or something to that effect. We both scratched our heads at this oddity. This snippet from a decade ago is a good bridge to what I did not expect to find this morning. My most distant father father father, etc. in documented genetic history is none other than an unknown Viking buried in a Viking grave in Sweden-Kopparsvik (Gotlands län, Gotland) My assumptions about my male line came to a halt.

We Twyman men go back to a Viking male ancestor. An unexpected finding indeed.

Gotlands län, Gotland

In the world of genetic history, we come into this world as remnants of all of our ancestors. We may know of only black American ancestors but our lineage is far more diverse than we could imagine. This earliest known genetic match on my paternal haplogroup E-M132 was not from sub-Saharan Africa. He lived a life that came to an end on Gotlands län in the 900-1050 time frame. He was not an Igbo or a Hausa, a Fulani or a Bamoun. He was a mercantile Viking buried face down in his grave as was the custom of his people, my people if you think about it.

We do not know his name, this most distant direct male ancestor. Archaeologists have reduced his remains to a Specimen ID VK467. Source: Genomelink He bears our paternal haplogroup impression, E-M132, on his genes. His haplogroup lived in my Dad and lives on in my sons who have never been to Sweden. His final resting place—Sweden-Kopparsvik (Gotlands län, Gotland).

I wanted to learn more about this part of me. What world did this most distant male ancestor live in? According to my research, Gotland was a prime trading center in the Baltic era. Kopparsvik should be thought of as a village that preceded Visby, a medieval hamlet. Life was centered around trading. For some reason, the people had unusual burial customs.

My ancestor was buried in a communal grave that contained about 400 bodies. The cemetery site was huge, the largest apparently on Gotland. Over 90% of the bodies were male. There were no children. Was burial associated with age and gender? I don’t know. And they were quirky, these Viking ancestors of mine. They buried their dead face down. Why? I have no idea. And they bore horizontal grooves filed into their front teeth. Ok. The evidence further suggests they were traders, not warriors. Few, if any weapons, were found in the graves. Many were buried only in clothes.

Gotland län Gravesite

Conclusion: Don’t you see how boundless curiosity expands our world? On a Saturday morning in San Diego, I woke up assuming my male line reached back to sub-Saharan Africa. Now, I have concrete genetic evidence that a Viking man buried on Gotland län around the year 1000 gave rise to all of the men in my male line, including my Dad and my sons. I feel connected to the larger world and that is a tonic for times of tribalism and provincial living.

Gotland län Population