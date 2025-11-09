And I Cried Again
By W. F. Twyman, Jr.
Dear readers,
My Dad died at 6:37 pm (EST) time. I woke up in tears. My wife and daughter are rushing home to comfort me. I anticipate collapsing in my wife’s arms.
May His Memory Be A Blessing.
W. F. Twyman, Jr.
My sincerest condolences to you and your family, Mr. Twyman. 🙏🏾❤️
Be gentle with yourself, Wink. Take as much time as you can to process. The world will still be here when you resurface. I wish someone had told me before my dad died that the grief would impact me in so many ways. My sleep schedule was disrupted. My ability to keep track of days and times failed over and over. I struggled to focus and concentrate on practically everything. I had a pain in my chest for weeks (broken heart syndrome). My appetite tanked. No one warned me. Not the hospice team or the grief counselor or my friends who had lost a parent. Sending you 🙏 & ♥️