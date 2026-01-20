One way

In the eyes of a passerby

I look around for another try

And fade away—lyrics to Someday by Sugar Ray

I found life today. It was all around me. As I walked down by the San Diego harbor, I passed a young couple in love on the bench. A toddler came by whom I could not place in a racial box. And I smiled. I walked further past two women holding hands under clear San Diego skies. There was the young woman wearing the hijab to my right. Up ahead was a young kid flying a kite against the gentle harbor breezes. I played Someday by Sugar Ray on my phone and I felt in place, all things considered.

Music moves me, always has and always will.

I passed a Hispanic fisherman on the bank with his hopes of catching the big one. On his back was a word that seemed heavenly sent, Blessed. I wanted to take a picture to capture the moment and feeling but I couldn’t get a good shot. Instead, I captured a couple peering into the blue horizon, sea gulls taking flight and all that.

Some say we live in a simulation. Others hypothesize about other dimensions. I don’t know about all that. I do know soulful music and the sight of Coronado brings me closer to something transcendent in life.

Just close your eyes and I'll take you there

This place is warm without a care

We'll take a swim in the deep blue sea

I go to leave and you reach for me—lyrics from Someday by Sugar Ray

I came to the end of the harbor and the cement spoke words to me

I turned around and continue to feel like the madness of the outside world was forgotten, was not welcomed. In place of unhappiness and despair, I walked among young male, bare-chested joggers, an Indian family out for a stroll, female friends gossiping, a woman wearing an ironic shirt that said I Hate Mondays, and an attractive Afro on another shirt. We should make the Afro the national hair style, why not?

As I turned the corner and returned to my office, I passed by an Amish family. I hope they feel the same vibe by the harbor I did today.

===========

If my words lift your spirits and touch your soul, then this essay has succeeded. There is so much depressing in the larger world. It is important to turn off social media and the screens and just walk among fellow humans on a winter’s day by the harbor. My daughter just appeared wearing her JUSTICE t-shirt but no Afro. We take warmth and chill family relations for granted. It was so good for me to read Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy. I appreciate the good times even more.

Do you remember when I wrote about writer’s block a while back? I am doing my best to feel every moment to write human moments. I do my best.

And now I fade away.

