For the past several days, I have been reading Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow for my book club. I read the book some years ago. It came out on October 5, 2010. Everyone knows George Washington was the first President of the United States, that Washington was the President of the Constitutional Convention, that my daughter won the George Washington Book Award in high school. Ok, the last point was humor. What many people do not realize is the utter bravery and courage of Washington before his presidency and the Constitution. I have written in the past about the four bullets that ripped through his hat and jacket during the French and Indian War, about his staring down fifty British redcoat soldiers from eighty yards distance in Manhattan. These moments stayed with me because they are so beyond the pale of normal fortitude.

My latest read this week of Washington: A Life reminded me of Washington as a towering presence in the lives of mere mortals. The following are incidents in the life of Washington. That Washington survived to the end of the American Revolution can only be explained as the guiding hand of Providence.

At the age of 21, Washington nearly died. Washington was on a scouting trip to the Ohio River to assess goings-on with the French. He approached an icy river and expected it to be frozen solid. Instead, there was icy water in the middle of the river. Washington and his companion Christopher Gist spent a whole day chopping down and building a raft to float across the river. While in the middle of the river, the raft became wedged in an ice floe. They both feared the raft would sink and they would perish in the middle of God knows where. As Washington tried to jerk loose the raft with a pole, the rapid stream jerked Washington and he plunged into ten feet of icy water. He fought against the current and grabbed one log of the raft and heaved himself out of the water. The two were stranded and spent the whole night on the raft. Fortune smiled on the young Washington. The next morning, the river froze over and they were able to scramble across the ice to shore. p. 37

As the 21-year-old Washington with his Indian allies met with an envoy from the French named Ensign Joseph Coulon de Villiers, Sieur de Jumonville in an isolated glen in the wilderness, Jumonville started to read an important diplomatic message to the British. It was an ultimatum which, I guess, Indian Chief Half King did not appreciate. In mid-sentence, “the Half King stepped forward, split open his head with a hatchet, then dipped his hands into the skull, rinsed them with the victim’s brains, and scalped him.” Washington kept his composure as Half King was, shall we say, moody and unpredictable. p. 42 Could you have kept your composure in the middle of nowhere?

Preceding the above incident was a battle between the British and the Indian allies versus the French. Washington led his men into battle. He did not take up the rear. Once again, the hand of providence for this 21-year-old Virginian. As Washington wrote his younger brother, Jack, “I fortunately escaped without a wound, though the right wing where I stood was exposed to and received all the enemy’s fire and was the part where the man was killed and the rest wounded…I heard bullets whistle and believe me there was something charming in the sound.” p. 44 As Chernow observed of the young Washington on the battlefield, “with unflagging resolution, he had kept his composure in battle, even when surrounded by piles of corpses. He had a professional toughness and never seemed to gag at bloodshed; a born soldier, he was curiously at home with bullets whizzing above him.” p. 49

On December 10, 1755, the 23-year-old Washington got into a heated exchange with one William Payne. Payne struck the future leader of our country with a stick. Payne knocked Washington down to the ground. When Washington rose to his feet, he had to be restrained from beating Payne. These were days of honor. One did not knock a gentleman to the ground lest one risk a duel. Washington thought better of it and did not challenge Payne to a duel. Washington could have challenged Payne to a duel then and there and the course of history might have been changed. However, Washington was the bigger man. He let it go. p. 67

Let’s skip forward to the American Revolution. Brooklyn had been lost. New York City had been lost. Fort Washington had been lost. Washington has fled with his ragtag bunch of soldiers, shoeless and shirtless and hungry in many cases, to the wintry safe haven of Pennsylvania. When the year ends, enlistments are up. Many soldiers are counting the days until they can leave this depressing show on the road. They are up agains the greatest army in the world! What were they thinking, liberty and all. Washington knows he needs a military victory to turn the tide, stem defections and keep America together. What shall he do? What shall the Commander do? He settles upon a plan. On Christmas night, he will trek across the snowy landscape and attack the drunken Heissan soldiers at Trenton. It is a daring stroke of genius, or desperation. The secret password is Victory or Defeat. And then it happens. As the soldiers are crossing with artillery in the middle of the snowy night at Jacob’s Creek, it happened. “On horseback, Washington was directing their movements when the hind legs of his horse buckled and began to skid down the ice-covered slope! (!) His men saw the greatest horseman of his age perform an equestrian tour de force. Twining his fingers through the horse’s mane, Washington yanked its large head upright with all his might. At the same time, he rocked and shifted his weight backward in his saddle until the horse regained its equilibrium.” p. 274 That moment could have gone so wrong. The hand of providence. “The amazing feat happened in the blink of an eye…” Id.

A few hours later and after marching all night in snow and sleet, Washington and his men arrived at Trenton. The Hessian Colonel Rall rallied his troops to charge towards Washington. Did Washington cower? Did he shrink to the rear because his life was invaluable to the American cause? No, none of these things. On horseback and alone, Washington rallied his soldiers to take the high ground. He yelled, “March on, my brave fellows, after me! He rode off.” p. 276 Imagine if you were serving under Washington in that moment. The General was unstoppable. The American victory at Trenton was tremendous. 22 Hessians killed. 84 Hessians wounded. 900 Hessians captured. 500 Hessians escaped to safety. And for the Americans? 2 Americans dead in combat. Washington continued in pursuit of the British.

The Second Battle of Trenton (January 2, 1777) — By this point, British General Cornwallis wanted to teach the upstart rebel General a lesson. It was not to be. There came a moment when the Hessians were on the verge of spearing the Americans with bayonets to death. What did Washington do? He did what he always did. He became resolute on the battlefield. “Sitting astride his horse at the far end of the bridge, he mobilized his men. Evidently he not only looked but felt like a godlike image of solidity; soldiers who bumped against him couldn’t shake his granite poise.” p. 279 Washington was granite in battle.

And then there was Princeton. America’s fate in the hands of one man, a Virginian from Mount Vernon. As the Americans began to panic, Washington wheeled into view on the battlefield. Stand and fight! “Parade with us, my brave fellows!…There is but a handful of the enemy, and we will have them directly.” Upon these words, Washington reined his horse, “faced the enemy directly, and simply froze.” p. 281 Simply froze. Who does that in the heat of the battle? One man…General George Washington.