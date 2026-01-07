Dear readers,

The hour is late. I should be in bed by now. We celebrated my wife’s birthday this evening with two bottles of wine, one red and one white. There were ample appetizers and hearty portions of entrees all around the table. The views of downtown San Diego at night were spectacular. We sang the birthday song while weighing down my wife with gifts and presents.

In the spirit of celebrating milestones, this evening’s essay contains links to two essays, one from a year ago and the other from two years ago. The first essay, Time Travel, from January 5, 2024 is me in my annoyed mood. Oftentimes, commentators argue as if we are still living in the slave past. It is a mental prison which I push against. “Let go of the past and the past will let go of you.” — The Starfire Codes, January 5, 2024 by Demi Pietchell

The second essay, Ambiguous People, from January 5, 2025 is a nice exploration of people who do not look the racial part. I use as my centerpiece the paternal grandfather of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. James Albert King was the son of an Irish immigrant and a free black woman in Georgia. My wife took one look at James Albert King and said, “Oh, he’s a white man.” Well, no, he was not and my annoyance gave birth to another essay.

There is a third essay which I published on January 7, 2025. I wrote about the reticence of some cousins, close and distant, to be themselves in their family. The essay was titled To Young Gay Cousins. I liked the truth telling, although the essay was only possible because none of my family members read my words. The following conclusion summed up the truth of the matter for me:

Conclusion: In my experience, there is a spectrum of existence among gay young cousins. Those who are living their lives and loving their girlfriends seem happy, joyful and free. Girlfriends are welcomed on family vacations and at graduation ceremonies. The world needs more joy and happiness in our young. Those who seem more anxious and conflicted are those who share their intimate secrets with openly gay cousins and feel the angst of living secret lives. The longer you keep your secrets, gay cousins, the longer you will be a prisoner of your Gay identity with Mom and Dad.

Say the words at home this summer – Mom and Dad, I am Gay.

Enjoy these three essays, milestones of my progress as a writer.