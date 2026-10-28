“Last night, my 9-year-old son was taunting my wife, complexity theorist Dana Moshkovitz, as follows: ‘mommy, I heard you got cooked! I heard that a robot solved the math problem you worked on for your whole career! OOF!”—post on X

UC San Diego Computer Science Professor Russell Impagliazzo

For better or for worse, these are interesting times to live in. Open AI and Claude have made another startling breakthrough. In deference to my AI overlord, I ran to Claude to explain why this breakthrough is a big deal. I am not an expert but I sense this development is fundamental.

Let’s assume in an alternative universe that humans considered themselves very bright for discovering the speed limit of the universe is the speed of light. Generations of scientists, scholars, students and intellectuals have taken the speed of light as a fixed guardrail of the possible. One morning, the humans wake up. An AI frontier model has patiently explained “silly humans, the speed of light is not the speed limit of the universe. And this is why…”

We are facing an analogous revelation this morning in our universe. Here is the best tutorial of the situation as explained to me by Claude:

The fifth-grade version:

Think about a big jigsaw puzzle. Checking a finished puzzle is easy: you look and see that every piece fits. Solving it is hard: you might have to try piece after piece.

P is the set of puzzles that are easy to solve.

NP is the set of puzzles that are easy to check.

P versus NP asks: is every puzzle that’s easy to check also secretly easy to solve? Almost everyone thinks the answer is no, but nobody has proved it. It’s one of the most famous unsolved problems in math, with a million-dollar prize attached.

The Exponential Time Hypothesis is a stronger guess about the hardest puzzles. It says that for them, every time you add one more piece, the work roughly doubles. Ten pieces take about a thousand tries; forty pieces take about a trillion. No clever trick can beat that doubling by much.

What the AI claims is that it found a clever trick for one famous family of hard puzzles, called 3-SAT. The work still grows enormously as the puzzle gets bigger, just much more slowly than doubling. Picture a combination lock: instead of trying every combination, it found a method that skips most of them. For a huge lock, that’s still a lot of work, but far less than people thought was the minimum.

Why it’s a big deal, if it holds up:

Hundreds of research papers assumed the hypothesis was true. Their conclusions about what computers can’t do quickly would need revisiting. It doesn’t break internet security. OpenAI’s science lead reportedly confirmed that the company checked the result doesn’t break existing encryption. It doesn’t settle P versus NP. OpenAI’s president, Greg Brockman, said P still probably does not equal NP. But MIT’s Ryan Williams, who is organizing the review, said computer scientists should now give more weight to the possibility that it does. The bigger story may be the AI itself. A machine produced a frontier result in mathematics, checked step by step by a proof-checking program called Lean. That’s the kind of development your essays on AI have anticipated.

What happens next: the review is led by Russell Impagliazzo and Ramamohan Paturi of UC San Diego, who proposed the hypothesis in 1999, along with Williams. So the verdict on whether the idea holds will come from your own town. Until they weigh in, treat it as a remarkable claim, not a settled fact.

Conclusion: The world will look the same this morning as it did yesterday morning. For you and me, has anything changed? I leave it to computer scientist Impagliazzo and researcher Paturi up in La Jolla to tell us otherwise.

UC San Diego Computer Science Researcher Ramamohan Paturi