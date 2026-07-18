“Black People Exaggerate!”— John McWhorter’s Japanese Girlfriend, circa 1998

I woke up this morning feeling good. I really did. I was looking forward to a pleasant day of reading and writing before going into the office. My daughter and I had a scheduled phone conversation about a top secret matter. Granted, it was not 72 and sunny outside, more like 72 and cloudy but that’s ok. I turned on a jazz station for mood optimization. And then I started to read my e-mails and things turned downcast.

For whatever reason, I am on the subscription list for LAProgressive. Nine times out of ten, I read the opinion pieces and roll my eyes. However, it is good to visit other echo chambers from time to time. The whole world is not transfixed by AI Report 2027 or AI Report 2040. Anyway, I am well-accustomed to scanning essays that diverge from reality on LAProgressive. And that’s cool in moderation. I can dig good fiction. Something clicked for me when I stumbled upon “Black Lives Matter Turns 13: The Beautiful Struggle Continues” by Professor Melina Abdullah. My cup overflowed as the dogmas and slogan words spilled off the page and unto the floor. It was too much for me. I couldn’t let it slide.

And thus was born this critique of the colonization of Black History. Gather around and hear me out. The good professor has well-earned a hearty engagement.

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Let’s Decolonize Black History

Let’s review the essay Black Lives Matter Turns 13: The Beautiful Struggle Continues phrase by phrase, clause by clause. Yes, let’s do that.

The title leads with the name of an organization which has been discredited in some circles for financial fraud. I believe charitable contributions donated in the spirit of social justice were used to buy an expensive $6 million property in an affluent white part of Los Angeles County. That tells me all I need to know going in. Leaders of the downtrodden should not feather one’s nest, as it were. From the first three words in the title of the essay, I am in a mood. Not the best way to persuade a reader.

Let’s move on. Isn’t the number “13” an unlucky number? Many are superstitious about such things. Some office buildings do not have a floor 13 for this very reason. “It is indeed common for many office buildings, hotels, and residential towers to omit a labeled 13th floor, a practice driven by triskaidekaphobia among tenants and buyers.” Even the ancient Babylonians avoided use of the number 13 as a bad omen. Modern day airlines often omit row 13 from their seating charts. Why would Professor Abdullah lean into a bad omen perceived by roughly 12% to 20% of Western populations? It is very strange to me. Professor Abdullah, the idea is to create an immersive experience for your reader in your essay title, not raise eyebrows.

Why are we celebrating the 13th birthday again of a discredited institution? Got me, but let’s continue reading. There is more to the title.

Next up would be the phrase The Beautiful Struggle Continues. Really? Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, I suppose. A lot of hard working people lost their property and businesses due to the beautiful struggle. “The civil unrest occurring between May 26 and June 8, 2020, stands as the costliest period of civil disorder in United States history, with insured losses estimated to exceed $2 billion.” Like for me, a beautiful struggle was striving to read a book a day in grade school. A beautiful struggle was developing and implementing a seven-year plan to become student council president. A beautiful struggle was finding myself at Harvard Law School as opposed to Howard Law School. Where is the beauty in over $2 billion of destruction?

Doesn’t seem so beautiful to me but I live in reality. By this point, the title reads like good fiction which I can appreciate on occasion. Harping on the 13th this and the 13th that is distracting for me. I wonder if I am not the intended audience for Professor Abdullah. (smile)

For example, the good professor makes a reference to “13 years of resistance” in the subtitle. Put aside the repetitive use of the bad luck 13 for a moment. Resistance is one of those department store words that promise much but mean little. How is the professor defining resistance? Resistance against whom? The slaveowner? A little late in the day for that. The night riders of terror? You’re going to need time travel for that kind of resistance. I know just the author who can help you in the time travel department… The lynch mob? Those villains have been defeated. The evil coppers? Please and double please. And even if the professor had properly defined “resistance,” how do we know when resistance has been achieved? Like what is the end point of resistance? It is all too vague and nebulous for me.

Next up in the subtitle is the slogan word “movement building.” You know, there was a place and a time—the American Anti-Slavery Society, the Equal Rights League, the NAACP, the Civil Rights Movement. Those times have come and gone. Now, if the professor is referring to an intellectual movement, I welcome more writers, scholars and intellectuals invested in human dignity, creative expression and the individual. A Harlem Renaissance Part II. I could dig that kind of thinking man’s revival. However, the image underneath the subtitle doesn’t invoke scholars penning essays at coffee shops in downtown San Diego. It is more of the same — dancing in the streets, er, prancing in the streets. To each his own. I believe we need more thought and less sloganeering on the pavements.

How does holding up a sign, wearing a mask, and repeating dumbed-down slogans make one a smarter black American? Smarter black Americans came from the American Missionary Association schools in the Reconstruction South, Harvard University in the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s, Howard University under the vision of President Mordecai Johnson in the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, desegregated public schools in the 1970s and private/boarding schools in the 2010s.

The next slogan words are “freedom building.” On this point, I am in mild agreement. Freedom has always been the most important word in black American culture and consciousness. The Manuscript and Freedom So, the good professor has returned to “what is actually happening beneath the noise, the habits, the cliches.” Had the author anchored the rest of her essay in freedom, the essay would be a stronger and more persuasive piece for me. Alas, it was not to be.

No sooner had the author left the words of “freedom building” than she returned to images of tired stepping in the streets and placards of dogmas and slogan words. For some readers, the mind turns off at spectacle. The professor chose spectacle to welcome the reader to her world of abstractions, dogmas and slogan words. I knew what was to come and felt bored with the lack of originality and novelty.

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"Black Lives Matter turned 13 on July 13.” A part of me keeps thinking this rhetorical hook on “13” is a bad joke. Doesn’t the professor know it doesn’t read well? That some will be put off and others will think she is writing to manipulate the reader? It is like planning a Book Club meeting for August 8. You know, 8-8. Or, the terrorists who chose 9-1-1 to fly airplanes into the World Trade Center. I am left wondering if this 13 motif is like a cheap parlor trick to worm the date “13” into the reader’s mind? All in all, it doesn’t work for me. Just annoys me.

“13 years of learning and growing.” Now, I have concluded the professor is trolling us. She is having fun with us which is fine, if I were in the mood. Are we supposed to be hypnotized by this point with the constant refrain of “13,” “13,” “13,” “13,” “13,” “13", and “13?” I counted seven uses of the number “13” and we are just on the second sentence in her essay. Help me, dear readers. Someone make the case for me. Explain to me how the repetitive use of “13” is landing with the reader. Sigh.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) Definition of Troll - An Internet troll is an individual who intentionally provokes or upsets others within online communities to elicit strong emotional responses for their own amusement. These provocateurs often use inflammatory, insincere, or off-topic messages to disrupt discussions, manipulate the perceptions of others, or act as digital bullies.

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Now, let’s move past the strange fixation on the number “13” to heartier fare. The professor writes “Born in Los Angeles out of the collective rage that exploded when George Zimmerman was acquitted…” I checked the facts. Black Lives Matter was not born in Los Angeles. “The Black Lives Matter movement was not founded in Los Angeles, but rather originated as a social media hashtag in 2013 created by three activists: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Ayọ Tometi. While the founders were based in different locations, the movement itself began as a decentralized political and social response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman following the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.” We all make mistakes, so I will extend the good professor grace on this point.

Grace is not extended for the professor’s next assertion, her characterization of Trayvon Martin as “our collective son #TrayvonMartin.” No, that doesn’t land with me. I have two sons. I know them well. I never knew or met Martin. And from what I can tell, he was a troubled sort. Nope, do not impute a collective son to me. I do not live in a world where 600 million black men are my collective sons. Once again, the fiction is entertaining but I had a hard time knowing whether the professor was trolling us. Does she really believe I have adopted Martin as my “collective” son? I try not to deal with delusional people. I prefer reality. This manipulation of a collective son doesn’t work for me. I have blood sons and they have blood grandfathers, blood greatgrandfathers, and blood greatgreatgrandfathers. The deceased Martin is not family.

The professor talks about taking to the streets and shutting down freeways “to the westside and subways to the sea.” Who does that? I work. And when I am not working, I am researching, writing and watching Star Trek (The Original Series). Obviously, some were living in the good professor’s world and that is great. She should make it clear that some people engaged in these things, not all people, not all black Americans. Since when does blackness equal dogma, slogan words and activism?

It is only the first full paragraph and I am weary of the read. I mean, drama queen prose only goes so far with me as I grow older. And I should know as a drama queen! Professor, were you really heeding “the voices of our God, our Ancestors, and those whose bodies had been stolen by police and white-supremacist violence…” Now, this is where colonization of Black History comes into play. The good professor was born and raised in East Oakland which is great. Everyone has to be from somewhere. However, most black Americans are a southern people. I wager my childhood is more consonant with the black American experience than the childhood of a professor from a Trotsky home and of a Marxist lineage. That dog wouldn’t hunt in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of my Virginia childhood. I would love to compare notes with the good professor. Was your Dad Superintendent of the Sunday School at the local African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church? Did your Grandma keep copies of Black Enterprise Magazine on the living room coffee table to inspire little grandchildren? Did you grow up on a street that bore your family’s name? Were all of your ancestors living in the South since the 1790s?

You see, the loudest voices are the colonizers of Black History. They have not lived conventional Black History but are driven to impose alien dogmas and slogan words on the sons and daughters of Black Enterprise in the South. It doesn’t sit well with me. Most middle Americans are content to let the dogmatists do their thing unopposed in essays and opinion pieces. More people from normal backgrounds should speak up.

The good professor uses the phrase “freedom-fighting.” Those are words of liberation in distant lands. I think our freedom-fighting here in the States is over. But don’t accept my assertion in this paragraph as truth. Read over 1,191 of my essays and ask yourself—do I write like someone who needs to fight for freedom? Is that the human condition I communicate nearly day since March 23, 2023? There is so much richness and texture in my observations about the human condition. My essays span our country from coast to coast and also the tropical island as a bonus. Have I ever written my body was stolen by police? Have I written about white-supremacist violence ever? Or, do I write about the facets of life that unite us all?

The good professor writes compelling false narratives. For some reason, I was just not in the mood today.

Conclusion: I am hungry. It is time for lunch. Dogmas are not filling. Nor are slogan words. Tomorrow, I will return to the world of the good professor and continue my review of words that colonize Black History. What the professor doesn’t perceive is a reality I perceived living in my place and time. Reality has a surprising amount of detail.



