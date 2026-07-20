Introduction: Why did this essay Black Lives Matter Turns 13: The Beautiful Struggle Continues by Melina Abdullah motivate me to write? To be fair, I do not think about the organization Black Lives Matter. I may spend hours a year thinking about artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the barely noticed minute of cerebral thought about Black Lives Matter. I don’t focus on the inconsequential in life. Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) threatens us all as a human species. Police killings of unarmed black men? I have thought more about my future 2040s homestead property in Alpha Centauri. Consider that some experts foresee a 20% probability of human extinction due to superintelligence. That is a 20% chance that over 8 billion people are no more. At the other end of the spectrum in life, we have Black Lives Matter: “In 2017, American cops killed 19 unarmed blacks. There are 30 million blacks over age 18 living in America. The 19 killings thus represent a death rate of .00000063333—less than one ten-thousandth of 1 percent.” One is more likely to die after being mauled by a mountain lion or a bobcat or a wolf than to die unarmed at the hands of a policeman.

Black Lives Matter, the organization, is a distraction as we head towards a possible intelligence explosion that will impact all of us. The distraction annoyed me. And so I engaged the essay with full force.

Uncolonized Black History

I like this concept of uncolonized Black History. There was life before “Black Studies.” There is life after “Black Studies.” That realization comforts me. Millions of black men, and women, lived their lives in pursuit of virtues like hard work, marriage, deferred gratification, homeownership, and a paid off mortgage. The church was a thing, not eternal oppression in the hearts and minds of normal black people.

A Good Man.

Frank Gromes was a good man. He worked the graveyard shift at the C&O railroad for 7 days a week for 43 years. And there is no evidence in The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community by Scott Davis that Frank ever complained. He knew his duty as a good provider for his wife, Patience. Frank never changed jobs. He was never laid off. He was never fired. In 1947, the mortgage was paid off on the home. He retired two years later in 1949.

As Frank entered his sunset years, we should remember how he and Patience together reared 8 children to adulthood. How they paid off 2 mortgages as one couple during their long marriage. How they supported the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church across the street and down the block. How these natives of cabins and frame homes in James City County, Virginia found the American Dream on the streets of Fulton. Reprinted from In Search of a Lost World: Secrets of the Human Soul (Part VI), October 23, 2025

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When we think of Black American History, we falter and fail when we turn off our discernment skills. Wonderful person though she may be, Professor Melina Abdullah is one individual out of over 40 million living black Americans in these United States. She has chosen to perceive black life through the prism of dogmas and slogan words. An American native to East Oakland when she entered the world in 1972, she was not alive when the New South turned over like a light switch in the fall of 1969. She was not alive when suburban black families of generational standing huddled around black-and-white televisions at night as news anchors relayed the sorry news of annexation by the City of Richmond. Profesor Abdullah was not in existence when families made the fateful decision of flight to the suburbs for better schools and lower taxes in August 1970. I was there.

I was there when we parted ways with city bound cousins and friends like Kevin Robertson. I was there as I attended a formerly all-white school one year, a formerly all-black school the next year, and the blessing of a junior high school that never knew a day of de jure segregation. A 96% white school where I received recognition as the Best All Around Student and Student Council Governor. We created a new South in the shadow of Richmond. Professor Abdullah does not know this American story as she did not live like my friends, neighbors and family. They stay quiet in the shadows and shake their heads at “creative” opinion pieces. I learned from my quirky uncles and aunts to remark upon incongruence. All praise to the wise elders who modeled independence of thought.

Professor Abdullah has a thing about the police. She is one person out of 8 billion humans on the planet and entitled to her view. Perhaps, her neural pathways were shaped by East Oakland which is understandable. I have a different perspective. In all seriousness, I have to strain to think of law enforcement growing up. We were all law abiding for the most part around Chester, Virginia. I saw a police car once or twice on my street and it was like watching an elephant walking down the street. Police on our street were unheard of. One of the two county black police officers lived in my area around the corner. He seemed nice enough and patrolled the affluent Midlothian neighborhood. I guess nothing to do in our neck of the woods. I lived in a high-trust neighborhood. No one locked their doors out of fear or anxiety. Everyone knew everyone. All of the households were two-parent households. Having a child out of wedlock in the 1960s and 1970s would have been scandalous to one’s family.

If I thought about it, I liked and trusted our local police but, again, I had no reason to think about police. Opposition to police was not a core part of my identity. That mindset would have struck others as quite strange and odd in the 1970s in Chester. More black Americans should write about their normal upbringing. Otherwise, those who exaggerate will control the public discourse.

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It is a lovely Sunday morning in San Diego. Pleasant music is playing. Partly cloudy and 72. Stevie Wonder sings for me.

Let’s continue with Black Lives Matter Turns 13: The Beautiful Struggle Continues by Melina Abdullah. Hotter Than July as Stevie posits on his album cover.

Some might argue I should ignore this essay and move on. There are more important things to expend my energy on. My review of a dogmatic work will not move the needle in an appreciable way. I am just one person out of 8 billion people. Wouldn’t my time be better spent reading James Madison by Jay Cost for my book club?

To these friendly and good-faith observations, I would say that, yes, one should live in joy and happiness. One should pick one’s intellectual battles with care. It comes down to one’s values at least for me. Someone related an incident I was not aware of before. An aunt became angry in the wake of the George Floyd unrest because nephews and nieces were bad mouthing police. No doubt these young people were spurred on by Black Lives Matter. Well, the aunt was upset because her father had served as a police officer. She took offense on her father’s behalf. It occurred to me that more people like this aunt needed to speak up against the moral panic of Black Lives Matter, that oppression by the police was blown out of all proportion, that the dogmas and slogan words had disrupted the normal love and affection of grandchildren for grandfathers. That is one example out of many why I decided to not let this review pass. When one’s colonization of Black History with manipulations, distortions and half-truths causes generational alienation, it is time to write.

Some grandfathers were New York City Police Department officers, not Marxists. Some fathers were raised on Black Enterprise magazine, not Trotsky.

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The Review Continues

Professor Abdullah writes “[t]he world has changed because a multitude chose to step into this work of freedom-fighting.” One can respond in one of two ways. Yes, the world changed as young black teenagers assumed a pose of police as evil to be defunded. I had these conversations. The position was so divorced from reality, but I was not going to risk a close relationship and speak truth in the moment. Those caught up in moral hysteria lose the capacity for reason. So, yes, that was a change and for the worst. On the other hand, there are other changes more worthy of remembrance. Did the good professor remember the 250th anniversary of our break from the British monarchy in 1776? Did the Black Studies professor remember the 100th anniversary of Mordecai Wyatt Johnson’s selection as the first black president of Howard University? I did in my own family. Did the professor ever pen an essay in honor of the anniversary date of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? I suppose not.

The more I read, the more I am distanced from the good professor. She writes “[w]e willingly sacrifice corners of comfort inside systems of oppression to make sure that we all eat, live, and thrive.” Are we all trying to join the Party and swear our allegiance to dogmas and slogan words? I mean, there are no systems of oppression about town. I eat just fine, although I must fight the allure of chocolate cake. Fight the Power! I live, despite my health issues that come with age. I thrive more or less as I read and listen to soothing music. Where is this system of oppression the professor sees in the corners of her mind? My aunt used to talk this way at Grandma’s house on Terminal Avenue. It was random nonsense but we all loved my aunt who lived in the attic. We did not call attention to the things only she could perceive.

“To be clear, we are Black Lives Matter Grassroots – the original formation of the largest racial justice movement in history.”—I have a different thought. Perhaps, the greatest racial justice movement in history was the abolitionist movement in the 1700s and 1800s. I asked AI for research assistance. AI research turned up a figure of thousands of organizers in the Black Lives Matter Grassroots movement. Pin that number for a moment. How many people were freed by the abolitionist movement in history? Well, over 50 million people were freed by the abolitionist movement!

Compare thousands of organizers to over 50 million people. The good professor brings drama to her prose. I will give her that.

By this point, I am beginning to think of the professor as my Aunt, a nice person whom one should not trust with assertions. Let’s continue.

“We link arms with thousands of beautiful Black people who make up the 56 Black Lives Matter Grassroots chapters around the world and dive even more deeply into the necessary work of Black liberation and the making of a world fit for the inheritance of our children and generations to come.”— I am not linking arms with those who misrepresent the facts. Nor am I communing with lovers of slogan words like “Black liberation.” Not my bag, not my game in life. I don’t mean to come across as harsh but we’re not living in a world in need of Black liberation in the year 2026. Once again, the professor is now channeling my Aunt back in Virginia which is fine. We all know of people who make assertions and we nod our heads to be gracious. To be polite.

Maybe, the necessary work today is pausing AI development. Just a thought.

Professor Abdullah follows with an obligatory listing of names of victims of the police. She lists 13 names. There are over 40 million black Americans. 13 names. 40 million black Americans. Monica Harris with FAIR once wrote that distortion of reality is one of the greatest challenges we face as a people. The stark imbalance between 13 names and 40 million individuals is Exhibit A.

As if in refrain, the good professor lists 13 glorious ancestors. They must train essayists in hypnosis at Black Lives Matter. Just an idea that occurred to me. For the curious, Professor Abdullah did not list in her roster of warrior ancestors Rev. Lemuel Haynes, Macon Bolling Allen, George B. Vashon, John M. Langston, Hiram Revels, Blanche K. Bruce, John R. Lynch, W.E.B. DuBois, Mordecai W. Johnson, Edward W. Brooke III, Charles H. Houston, William H. Hastie, Wesley Williams or many other pioneers who stood “guard around us, forming our protective hedge.” Why not my 13 “mightiest and most righteous warrior Ancestors?” Any listing of a select 13 ancestors to commend to readers is inherently manipulative.

I am ready for this opinion piece to be over. Manipulation and misleading facts leave me empty. The professor talks about fighting for our bloodline and “Spiritline Ancestors.” Who is a Spiritline Ancestor? Does Walter White qualify? How about the first black acting Governor of a state, P.B.S. Pinchback? Does journalist George Schuyler merit inclusion? Any space for Jean Toomer from the Harlem Renaissance? Charles Drew anyone? I am asking because I sense some ancestors are in the Spiritline club and others are not.

“Even as white-supremacist-heterosexist-capitalism descends upon us, threatening our lives, our freedom, and our livelihood – we fight.” Drama prose has its place depending upon one’s audience. It is clear to me now the professor is handing out dogmas and slogan words left and right like Halloween candy. White supremacist for you. Heterosexist for you. Capitalism for you. Wait a minute—what about Black Enterprise? Sorry, no Black Enterprise for you, little boy.

13 strikes again! “It has been 13 years since Leimert Park served as our birthing stool; it stands now as sacred ground to which we make our annual pilgrimage.” No comment from me. My comment meter is low.

It is fitting we conclude on the unlucky number 13. “On this 13th year of what is the most impactful Black freedom movement of our time, we celebrate, we affirm, and we recommit. And we ask all freedom-loving people to join the fight.”

Conclusion: So, I cannot get back these hours reviewing this essay. There are serious issues facing humankind in the coming months and years. Remembering Black Lives Matter is not one of them.



