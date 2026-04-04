Two brothers vibe coded a $1.8 billion company using artificial intelligence (AI). The founding brother was formerly homeless. “MedVi, a telehealth provider of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs founded by two brothers who leveraged artificial intelligence to handle coding, website copy, ad generation, and customer service. In 2025, their first full year in business, Medvi generated $401 million in sales, and this year they are on track to reach $1.8 billion in revenue.” The seed capital was $20,000.

heaven must be like this, it must be like this

Not that it matters but imagine if the brothers were two black Americans who released the mindset of oppression and victimhood in favor of enterprise. People rail against oppression while the enterprising turn $20,000 into a $1.8 billion company. What would Earl G. Graves, Sr. of Black Enterprise Magazine think?

Suppose you are a reader of this lonely Substack. And you believe that we are living through times of historic opportunity. But you are just an average person, perhaps a small business owner or a mid-level executive or retired. What practical advice can I offer for those timid about AI and AI agents?

As I was walking home this afternoon, I stumbled upon a podcast of Silicon Valley Girl. The guest was Allie K. Miller, one of the most influential AI thought leaders in the country with 2 million subscribers. What I loved about the podcast was how practical it was for novices. A graduate of Dartmouth and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Miller has a gifted talent for explaining the complex in understandable terms. I recommend a view if you want to leverage AI and increase your productivity by a factor of 2x to 10x.

Miller is quite good as an AI tutor.

Good afternoon!