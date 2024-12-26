As I type, Elf plays on the living room television. All of our adult children have departed from our lives once again. Hope the cat lives in mischief. My friend, Mars, just wished me Merry Christmas. The yuletide evening fades into quiet.

Normally, I would release the next chapter of Gotterdammerung today. As it is Christmas Day, I will delay publication of Chapter 58 until Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The characters could all use a holiday break.

Santa came to town last night and bestowed five books for me under the Christmas tree. We all laughed as Santa sprung a few surprises on me. I received Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (no surprise), Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace (I love a 1,000 page challenge), Starburst by Frederik Pohl (a science fiction treat straight from New Haven), Medieval Love Poetry by The British Museum (didn’t see that one coming), and wait for it…wait for it…James by Percival Everett.

I laughed and laughed. Both my wife and I received James from Santa. Now, I have a good reason to read James and provide a proper book review of my own. Santa laughs at our best laid plans.

I hope everyone enjoyed Christmas Day! And Happy Hanukkah Day too!

Good evening!