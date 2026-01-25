[Introduction: The following exchange was overheard in San Diego yesterday. Names are concealed to protect privacy.]

Person 1 — “Her white boyfriend. She says, ‘My white boyfriend.’”

Person 2 — “And you have a white girlfriend.”

It would never occur to me to label a boyfriend or girlfriend by race. Just a random racialization. I am of a different generation where pinning a racial label on a romantic interest would have been seen as gauche. I guess times have changed. I wonder how the respective boyfriend and girlfriend would understand the above exchange. Person 1 is talking about a black American in Connecticut. The young woman’s first relationship was with a white Canadian. Her second relationship was with a black American of Jewish heritage. And relationship number three involves an Old WASP family from New England. See generally Blackness Is Your Super Power Person 2 is talking to a black American in San Diego who has only dated white girls.

To be honest, racial labels tell us nothing. Labeling someone a black American tells one very little about a person’s family. Being white tells us zero about a person’s family. Is it a sign of progress that the young so carelessly racialize love interests? I don’t get it but it may be a generational thing. If I were dating a Jewish woman from Detroit, Yale and Harvard Law School, I would never volunteer her race with others unless it was material and relevant. Some commentators with a thinly veiled snark stress how black families become white.

Do the same commentators produce videos on how white families become black? Did you know that roughly 50% of the descendants of George Twyman I (1663 - 1703), an English indentured servant, are black and roughly 50% are white? Where is the video How White Virginia Families Turned Black? Same American history, just a different perspective.

The white boyfriend and girlfriend are great people. There are no strange Black Old Money issues. There is just space for young ones to grow and develop.

The Future Face of America