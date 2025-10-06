“And he’s not black. I’m bi-racial and privileged to say that.” — words heard in my dream this morning

Let’s call my friend “Rachel Levy.” No relationship to the noted mathematician Rachel Levy. Years ago, I found myself at one of those obligatory dinners. I was seated across the table from a pleasant Hispanic woman. She seemed opinionated and quite the extrovert. We introverts know the feeling we get when in the presence of a vivacious extrovert for the first time. As dinner began to wrap up, she said something. I don’t remember what it was. Maybe, she referred to herself as a Black American. Or, maybe she referred to her Mom as black. I cannot recall the specifics. I do remember how my perception of Rachel changed instantaneously.

I perceived her as black with all that might entail in America. Rachel would become my friend over the years.

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. Rachel was mixed from the Bay Area. Her father was white from Pennsylvania. Her mom was black from the Black Belt in Alabama. Her parents from widely different backgrounds came together and raised a black family in Oakland, California.

I was drawn to Rachel as a friend for several reasons. She was a fellow lawyer. She was a graduate of the famous A Better Chance (ABC) program. The mission of ABC is to place students of color in our nation’s top secondary schools. Every life has a watershed moment. For Rachel, it was when a teacher saw a spark in Rachel and decided she deserved more challenge than the public schools in Oakland could offer. Phone calls were made, connections were called in and the teacher made the pitch to Rachel’s parents. Rachel needs more challenge. She can excel at a top boarding school. Rachel’s life would change in boarding school as she learned the ways of the elite in America.

Rachel also strongly resembles my beloved cousin from Twyman Road. As I have written before, I feel comfortable around the familiar. My beloved cousin has the physical appearance of someone who is half white and half black. I would often tell Rachel that talking with her was like chatting with my beloved cousin (who no longer talks with me by the way). Why does politics matter so much to people nowadays?

I noticed a pattern with Rachel. She seldom dated and, when she did date men, she dated Hispanic men. Rachel found Hispanic men attractive as romantic partners which was cool. Rachel will never read this essay, so I will take a liberty or two. We were very comfortable with each other. When my life coach made a cringe pass at me, I only told one person in my life — Rachel. Rachel replied, I was a good man! That compliment warmed my heart for weeks and months. And then there was the “AB” like moment in the San Diego hotel. Rachel and I had been bar hopping together in the Gaslamp quarter for hours. We snarked and gossiped all afternoon and into the evening. Just resonance and alignment. The event horizon approached. I cannot read minds but I can read a moment in time. Think of it this way. Throw a ball up in the air as high as you can. As the ball nears its apogee, it will seem to slow down and even hang motionless in the air for an instant. Rachel and I for an instant were motionless in conversation. Neither of us wanted to ruin a great friendship. I was a good man too.

I said, good evening, and our timeline remained true to friendship. Besides, I am a black guy (smile).

Rachel did not want to have children. Do you know why? Since she was half white and only dated Hispanic men, she feared her children would not look black. She refused to have children who did not look black. Rachel never married the Hispanic man of her dreams. And she never had children.

Conclusion: This race story is one out of millions in the United States. What is the meaning of the black consciousness of Rachel? First, doesn’t the world need more black children whose moms are professionals and lawyers? Has Rachel compounded the problem of black children who do not benefit from the social capital of educated and comfortable parents? Second, is Rachel prejudiced against black children who do not look black? Isn’t this almost self-hatred since Rachel upon first sight looks Hispanic herself? I love ambiguous people, particularly young children who cannot be placed into a box upon first sight. Why would Rachel have animus and hostility in her heart against biological children who looked like, say, Walter White? Third, should we care or not that Rachel limits her dating pool to Hispanic men? Is it none of our business? Do potential White, Black and Asian men lose out when Rachel swipes left on a dating app? I assume that is the way it works. I have never in my life used a dating app. For me, a chance encounter in an elevator on Capitol Hill did the trick.

Rachel is my friend and I wish her well. She will never have a husband or children to keep her company in her old age. Was her fear of a light, bright and almost white looking black child worth loneliness? What do you think?

Executive Secretary of the NAACP Walter White (1893 - 1955)

Good Day!