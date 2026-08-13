“Some say the world will end in fire, some say an agentic swarm.”

Between July 1 and July 4, 2026, an autonomous swarm of AI agents hacked into the Taiwanese government. What we learned about the incident came from Dream Security, the firm that uncovered the attack. Dream Security is an Israeli AI company thousands of miles away located on the Mediterranean coast. Like the Hugging Face incident with OpenAI agents, this attack occurred without the directing hand of any human. The unidentified AI model “deployed up to eight sub-agents, each assigned to its own targets and attack techniques, across 12 ‘attack waves’ between July 1 and July 4.”

The swarm of eight agents, functioning, as a coordinated cyber team, mapped out 21 government systems. They researched vulnerabilities at the speed of light. After hacking 85 accounts, the agents hit a wall. They simply changed their tactics like a flock of birds or a hive of bees or a collective of ants. They organized their targets into four categories: (1) government IT supply-side vendors, (2) a nuclear safety agency, (3) the government e-mail system, (4) seven energy sector companies.

Over the course of four days while a swarm of AI agents were establishing an internal message board at OpenAI, these agents in the Taiwanese government system were obtaining 2,800 personnel records. “Additionally, when the AI framework made a mistake, it ‘self-corrected,’ according to Dream, catching errors and fixing them through its own verification process.” The Taiwanese government was none the wiser. And it was only by chance that Dream Security caught the invasion of the government agency.

Dream Security operatives came across a 160 MB archive sitting online during general research into what threat actors had been up to lately. The random search uncovered 1,395 files that laid out the whole Taiwanese operation. The agents were built on Hermes and Open Claw. Dream Security suspects Chinese cyber operatives are behind the hack of the Taiwanese government agency, including the nuclear safety agency.

This incident is a watershed moment. For the first time, a swarm of autonomous AI agents has hacked a governmental agency, and not just any governmental agency but a nuclear safety agency. Something to be mindful of as our future approaches us.

https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/08/12/near-autonomous-ai-agents-attack-taiwans-nuclear-safety-agency/5287055

https://www.ft.com/content/ec651ee9-0f3c-411a-9cde-d326acf89cee?syn-25a6b1a6=1