[Introduction: One of my favorite readers delights in my essays about my reading adventures. If you are a subscriber to this lonely Substack, you love reading as much as I do. I continue to read Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow for my book club. Now that General Washington was with his beloved Martha again at Mount Vernon in 1785, surely he would enjoy his remaining days in peace, and retirement, on his own farm. That was the way things should have gone.]

Aside from a constant stream of visitors, Washington was approached by a number of portrait artists and sculptors to preserve his image for posterity. These constant seatings for oil paintings humored Washington. He was mindful of his place in history, although he did not actively seek out opportunities to be immortalized. One of the most interesting commissions was in June 1784 when the Virginia legislature decided a statute of Washington “of the finest marble and best workmanship” should adorn the rotunda of the state capitol building in Richmond, Virginia. Governor Benjamin Harrison asked Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin to in Paris secure the “most masterly hand” for the job. The two decided no one could compare to the sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, a favorite of European courts.

But how to convince the busy Washington to spare time for a sculpture? Jefferson and Franklin played a wily chess game with Washington. Jefferson told Washington Houdon was “the first (sculptor) in the world.” Washington, the farmer of all he surveyed along the Potomac River, didn’t get it. One can imagine the man native to Virginia saying “huh?” to Jefferson. Jefferson tried a different tack. Jefferson casually mentioned that Houdon was finishing up a statue of King Louis XVI. And there was the acclaimed bust of Voltaire. Now, Jefferson had Washington’s attention.

Mindful of Washington’s personality and discipline, Jefferson forewarned Washington about the time involved. “He thinks that being three weeks with you would suffice to make his model of plaster, with which he will return here (to Paris), and the work will employ him three years.” p. 510

Washington agreed, although he had qualms about being thought of in the same category as European royals. Washington emphasized the idea was not his but he would go along with the wishes of his countrymen. That was typical Washington, always a sense of being summoned by history. In a nod to modesty and humility, he insisted the sculpture must be life sized, not larger than life.

The first encounter between Houdon and Washington was humorous. “On Sunday night, October 2, 1785, Houdon made a dramatic entrance at Mount Vernon, pulling up to the dock at eleven P.M. Washington was already in bed when the household was roused by the famous Frenchman, three young assistants, and an interpreter. In his diary, Washington…(implied) that (Houdon) could easily have waited until morning instead of pouncing upon him at night.” pgs. 510-511. Ever gracious, Washington prepared a room for Houdon and his entourage. Note that Washington did not speak French whatsoever.

History records that Houdon got to work right away. He measured Washington with calipers. He followed Washington like a shadow, his every movement to capture the essence of the man. On October 10, he prepared the plaster of paris for the life mask. Washington was fascinated by it all, although his step granddaughter was terrified. Six-year-old Nelly Custis saw her grandfather “laid out like a corpse in a morgue” and she was terrified. p. 511

And just like that, Houdon had obtained his life mask of Washington. The strange french-speaking collection of men departed Mount Vernon for Paris. The life mask of Washington was in Europe, although Washington himself would never set foot on European soil.

Houdon completed the statue of Washington which was placed in the Virginia capitol rotunda in 1796.

The new government under the Articles of Confederation had “virtually ceased to function.” p. 531 Washington saw the need for a strong central government. Otherwise, all that was won in the American Revolution might be lost. A Constitutional Convention was called in Philadelphia to revise and edit the Articles of Confederation. All the delegates turned to Washington to preside over the Convention. He was elected president of the Convention by a unanimous vote.

What I like about Washington is his presence as President of the Constitutional Convention. More than any other person, Washington embodied America. Notably, he was a non-partisan and a non-speaker. He valued national unity over voicing of his opinions or making speeches. There was a genius in his political acumen. I wish more writers, scholars and intellectuals brought such genius to the public square today. Washington was a neutral arbiter, an honest broker. The delegates trusted Washington.

Washington was not a philosopher at the Convention. James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin brought those skills to the table. What Washington brought to the President’s chair was gravitas, vision, a disdain for “narrow-minded politicians under the influence of local views.” p. 534

What else did I like about Washington during the Constitutional Convention? He embraced all Americans. Although he considered himself of the aristocratic class, he dined with Mark Prager, Sr., a Jewish merchant in Philadelphia. He attended Roman Catholic mass. He enjoyed the social company of the Irish American Sons of St. Patrick. What a great example of America Washington was setting as head the Convention! He was not tribal or partisan. And that’s what we needed.

On the issue of slavery, Washington as we know was nuanced and complex. He “accepted the need for painful compromises to form a union.” p. 536 The southerners from Georgia and South Carolina played hard ball. They demanded concessions on slavery. And so abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison would later characterize the Constitution as “a covenant with death and an agreement with hell.” Notice how the character William C. Nell in my novel Gotterdammerung channels Garrison’s views on slavery. Consider that the population of Virginia was 40% slave. South Carolina was 60% slave.

The question of slavery would be deferred until the Civil War.

The U.S. Constitution begins with majestic language We The People. That language came from Gouverneur Morris who had a way with words. I cannot think of a more perfect preamble for our Constitution.

Some might say “We The People” did not include black Americans. I suggest this belief is not true. While it is true that the majority of blacks were slaves during the Constitutional Convention, this is not the whole story of the black American experience. Rev. Lemuel Haynes was part of the body politic. Peter Salem was part of the population who fought for freedom in the American Revolution. The First Rhode Island Regiment constituted We The People as they stormed the British redoubts at Yorktown. Bishop Richard Allen who delivered a eulogy for Washington was one of the people. Ichabod Twilight, an American Revolutionary War veteran and father of Alexander Twilight, was one of We The People.

But don’t believe me, an evening essayist. Allow me to share the words of Justice Benjamin Robbins Curtis in his dissent in the 1857 Dred Scott case:

“State citizenship at the time of the founding: Curtis's most forceful argument was his reference to the status of African Americans in several states at the time of the Constitution's ratification. He noted that in at least five of the original thirteen states—New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina—free, native-born Black people were recognized as citizens. Some of these individuals were even allowed to vote. This contradicted Chief Justice Taney's claim that Black people were never considered part of "the political community" or "the people of the United States".

The Convention delegates unanimously adopted the Constitution on September 17, 1787. The genius of the Constitution was its ability to be amended and to grow with the growing nation. Washington felt the “invisible hand of providence had been manifest in the enactment of the Constitution.” When Gouverneur Morris wrote “thirteen horses now about to be coupled together, there are some of every race (bold lettering added) and character. They will listen to your voice and submit to your control.” p. 548 Morris knew, and Washington knew, that black Americans along with other races were part of We The People.

Conclusion: As Washington returned home from Philadelphia in 1787, he been away for “four months and 14 days.” It was his “great and sole desire to live and die, in peace and retirement, on his own farm.” p. 548 Alexander Hamilton warned if Washington refused to become President, it would “throw everything into confusion.” p. 548 Gouverneur Morris appealed to Washington’s sense of posterity with these words: “You will become the father to more than three millions of children.”

