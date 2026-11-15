Good morning from a chilly San Diego!

As I read cases yesterday, I struck up a conversation with my wife. One never knows how these conversations can go. Ninety-nine percent of the time, these conversations serve their purpose in the moment and then vanish like an unprompted AI model. There are rare occasions when a conversation comes close to my sense of self as a writer. This was one of those moments.

My wife mentioned that “Abby” had asked me to delete an essay. I was hoping and praying that Abby would not come up in connection with my lonely Substack. Abby is too close to us. Remember how I mentioned yesterday there were six degrees of separation among middle class and upper-middle class black Virginians in the 1970s and 1980s? Well, Abby is one degree of separation. I felt instant dread.

I did not want to talk about it. I immediately changed the subject to baby lawyers. My pivot was worthy of Superman. Why did the very connection of Abby and my Substack cause me anxiety?

In The Courage to Write: How Writers Transcend Fear, Ralph Keyes talks about the agonies all human writers face. We come face to face every day with our anxiety. Most writers have an internal story. That internal story is how one comes to terms with one’s fears. Anxiety infuses the writer’s personality from the first word to the closing syllable. We cannot run away from our anxiety, that fear of what others may think as we write away. We plug along and turn anxiety into positive, edgy writing that summons courage.

I have written over 1,200 essays on substack. Only two have caused me third and fourth thoughts. The first essay was about the prevalence of Nigerian immigrants among black doctors in the U.S. I was led astray by an (alleged) Nigerian doctor’s post on Instagram. I sought corroboration from at least three sources, and ran with my idea of undue Nigerian immigrant presence in the medical profession. Well, the Instagram post was a falsehood picked up by other sources. The essay bothered me for several days and weeks. A reader challenged my factual data. After a clear-eyed investigation of the underlying facts, I concluded the reader was correct. I deleted the essay and felt relieved of my moral burden. And I thanked the reader profusely for his desire for me to get it right.

The second essay did not seem dangerous at the time. I felt an urge of remembrance and wrote an elegy. Distant childhood memories of reading Black Enterprise magazine on my bed were brought to the surface. I felt the piece was me. Two days later, Abby called me from a southern phone number. Abby never calls me. Well, maybe once, to chew me out for not sharing my wife had a brain tumor. Abby is on the short list should anything happen to my wife. In a calm voice reminiscent of President Josiah Bartlet on The West Wing, Abby said take the essay down. Now. I did not think twice. That was the extent of the phone call. Afterwards, I felt a sting of rejection and unease. Had I done wrong? Had I crossed a line? Had I wrecked the most intimate of friendships?

“Find It Now”—President Josiah Bartlet

When my daughter and wife visited Abby, it was all that I could do to hope Abby would not mention the incident to my wife. It was too awkward. As you know, I have mental freedom as a writer because my family doesn’t read my stuff. That zone of dismissal protects me from mental block. I could never write if I knew Abby or family members were reviewing my every word for family secrets revealed or political correctness.

Did you know that the playwright A. R. Gurney used his family relationships as raw material? It was great for the audience but not so great for his parents. His father offered $20,000 not to stage a play. After a family fight about the freedom to write, the father stormed off. The Yale-trained playwright wrote a play, The Cocktail Hour (1989), about turning to his mother for solace:

Mother: He’s scared you’ll spill the beans.

John: The beans?

Mother: The beans.

John: What beans?

Mother: Oh, John, face it. Everyone’s got beans to spill. And, knowing you, you’ll find a way to spill ours. The Courage to Write, p. 49

So, last evening, my wife quietly said, Abby was not ready and I did not ask what she meant. And that’s all my wife said. Maybe, I should not be so haunted by Abby’s request. Could it be Abby herself has second thoughts about intruding on my autonomy and agency as a writer? These are questions I could never discuss with Abby or my wife. For now, we all pretend I do not write essays on my lonely Substack.

Such an odd existence for a writer.