Much to my surprise, an abundance of ideas presented themselves to me this evening for an essay. One would think the intellectual currents might flow still the day after Christmas. No can do. The essay proposals floated down the river like a healthy school of fish. A feast of possibilities for an essay this evening.

In a video earlier today, podcaster Danielle Romero writes about a question from a viewer. The question caused me to leap into my perception machine. The viewer asked “Are White People Going Extinct?” I think this question arose because Romero focuses so much on the merger of racial groups in our national history. This was the context which gave rise to the viewer’s anxiety. Where might white people fit into this future of mixture on the horizon? A provocative question in light of circumstances today. See The Lost Generation which suggests an entire generation of young white men have been excluded from work place opportunities.

“Hello…I’ve watched a great many of your videos but I have a question that I haven’t seen you quite answer. I’d like to know your personal opinion on the theory and/or fact of the decline and/or eventual extinction of white/european people (are you people with stereotypical european traits such as fair skin) and I am mostly speaking on a biological /genealogical level, not a culture as I understand the cultures can continue and evolve regardless of its people. For the sake of fairness, I will divulge that I am in fact a white male and find the loss and/or change of my people but especially the prospect of a far more dangerous and/or difficult life for my children and my children’s children deeply troubling. I feel the need to clarify that I mean no aggression and I’m simply asking for your educated opinion.”— Viewer Romulus

The viewer has genuine anxiety about the future for his white children and grandchildren. Is there a place in the future for them? Would he recognize the faces of his children’s children in a different world?

I have had this sensation before. When I read this question, my thoughts immediately turned to the apt comparison in my mind. Native Africans in colonial Virginia. More specifically, the Igbo and Fulani which would be my tribal people based upon genetic analysis.

Did my Igbo and Fulani ancestors in slave cabins at night wonder “Are Igbo People Going Extinct?” “Are Fulani People Going Extinct?”

Facial Features.

Well, would the facial features go away in this new land of tobacco? “Igbos are often noted for their oval or heart-shaped facial structure, with prominent high cheekbones contributing to a well-defined jawline.” Igbo individuals often have large, expressive eyes that are generally almond-shaped. As for skin color, there was no tell in the old country. “The Igbo have a range of skin tones, from very light to very dark, though medium to dark brown skin tones are quite common.”

The Fulani are not of basic black African appearance. They appear different from many other West African peoples. As we know from my earlier essays, the Fulani can be traced back to an ancient Jewish ancestress in Judea around 2,000 years ago. Thus, the Fulani on the Virginia plantation might have presented with “their oftentimes fair skin, wavy long hair and facial features… The Fulani people are considered to have lighter skin and straighter hair than their other African counterparts, and some Africans even refer to them as white people.”

In a colonial world of forced sexual relations regardless of tribe and race, the Igbo and Fulani might reasonably have feared the extinction of their people which is what happened in Virginia. My earlier known Fulani descended ancestors were light, bright and almost white. On at least one occasion, white men did not believe an ancestor was of black descent. She had to prove it. I am reluctant to share the sordid details but the point merits some development. My maternal greatgrandmother Lucy McLaughlin (1868 - ) appeared white. Once while traveling back home to Virginia from Georgia, a couple of white men saw Lucy kiss her husband, Philip Dodson (1860 - ) who appeared visibly mixed. The prejudiced and bigoted white men were offended as they suspected an interracial kiss. They hauled off Philip to jail and examined Lucy for evidence of her blackness. Lucy was forced to undress to prove her African ancestry. Convinced of her black descent, the men released Philip from jail and sent the two on their way. This event occurred in the 1880s or 1890s.

Today, the faces of the Igbo and the Fulani have been lost to time.

But see Igbo Discovers Distant Black American Cousins

Loss of a Tribe.

Those native to the Igbo and Fulani tribes died out in Virginia in the 1600s, 1700s and early 1800s. There is no black American in Virginia with Virginia roots dating back to 1790 who was brought up as an Igbo or Fulani. Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were Americans. My founding great-great-grandfather Daniel Brown probably looked more Cuban or Anglo Saxon than Igbo.

Loss of Culture.

There are no family stories of black Americans rooted in Igbo culture as such. The same is true for Fulani culture. Black American culture is not Igbo or Fulani culture. Americans grew up with American culture.

Of course, there is ethnic black American culture but it was a composite culture formed out of a bunch of Igbo, Fulani and other African tribes being mixed together with English indentured servants and Scot Irish working people for good measure. Scholar Thomas Sowell has written about this. Black Rednecks and White Liberals

It was impossible to continue the culture if the language of the Igbo and the Fulani could not be kept together. Culture requires language as a predicate over generations. Remember when I wrote earlier this week that I spoke one language growing up and that language was English? How can I be the same people if I don’t speak Igbo? “The Fulani people speak Fula (also known as Fulani, Fulfulde, Pulaar, or Pular).” I do not walk down the street and speak Fula.

Did the Igbo and the Fulani Become Extinct?

Yes, due to the nightmare of slavery, the Igbo and the Fulani in Virginia became extinct. There was no one after three generations on American soil to teach the Igbo and the Fulani culture. There were no elders to teach the language to grandchildren. The language became English.

Are White People Going Extinct?

No, and I like how Danielle handled the viewer’s questions. Facial features may morph and go away but that just means all Americans may look like Danielle in the future. Or, Mordecai Johnson. Or, my third cousins once removed who are 1/8 black whose mixed ancestry traces back to Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. White Americans of the highest profile have been having children with black Americans for many a year. It will be odd to be 99% white in the foreseeable future. On the flip side, it will be odd to be 90% or 80% black. If everyone has a black great grandparent, perhaps our energies will move from centering blackness per se to centering humanity. That is a good outcome.

In terms of culture, the viewer has advantages over the Igbo and Fulani slave on the Virginia farm or plantation. He has the ability to teach his children and grandchildren about family traditions, about family origins, about family founding fathers. So, the culture of the viewer will not go extinct if the viewer is a good steward of cultural transmission for his family.

Facial features do not equal culture.

Conclusion: I always think about these questions of racial extinction. Our Igbo and Fulani ancestors faced those existential questions on lonely nights. And the answers are the faint whispers of almond-shaped eyes on the faces of black Americans, the high cheekbones of the Fulani, and straight Fulani hair that lacks a curl and large expressive eyes of the Igbo. For a loose analogy, consider the genetic whispers of Neanderthal ancestors in modern humans. “An individual whose ancestry lies beyond sub-Saharan Africa may carry about 2% of Neanderthal DNA.” Genetic whispers and traces of Neanderthals to humans are as genetic whispers and traces of the Igbo and Fulani are to me.

It was impossible for the Igbo and Fulani culture to survive in this new land. What did survive was the birth of grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who claimed American culture as a birthright.

My people are my culture. And my culture is the church, tradition and black enterprise. Time for my people began in 1871 when the family church was founded. Cultural death and rebirth are part of the American story. New cultures emerge from the loss of old ones.

Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church