It was the year 2017 and I was heavy into discovering my deepest of Twyman ancestors. A whole new world had opened up for me. Every Twyman I stumbled across on Ancestry.com was precious and cherished. On July 4, 2017, I reached out to yet another Twyman distant cousin. She was a black woman who lived in Los Angeles. There are less than 4,000 Twymans in the United States, so her name and relation to me intrigued me.

July 4, 2017

“Aria,

I thought you might find this interesting---we are probably descended through the European Twyman family from 42 kings, including King Henry VIII, Malcolm III King of the Scots, William the Conqueror and Charlemage the Holy Roman Emperor.



Fascinating stuff!”

Now, everyone doesn’t monitor their Ancestry accounts all the time. I certainly don’t. After a few days, I completely forgot about Ariel. I was busy and I’m sure Ariel was a young busy adult living her life in LA.

September 22, 2018

“This is fascinating. Thank you for the info.”

I read her message. She was out there in the universe and cared about dry family history. Usually, people approaching retirement are gun ho about distant ancestors and preserving family trees for the next generation. Ariel was on the young side which I appreciated. I wrote Ariel back right away.

“You're welcome. I'm editing a very short book over the next three months about my findings and our Twyman family.”

It occurred to me that it would be nice to meet Arial, another Twyman I did not know existed, in person. She lived up in LA which was about a 2-3 hour car drive away. I stored the idea in the back of my mind. One day, one day when I had time.

September 30, 2018

“Yes, I have been getting your e-mails regarding this.”

By this time, someone had said to me Blackness Was Oppression. Nothing Else Mattered. My focus shifted away from inviting Ariel to a meet and greet, but one day, one day when things settled down with my book…

November 6, 2018

“I aim to publish my very short book next week. Meanwhile, I have created a Facebook page for "Wink Twyman" The book will be free since knowledge is more important than profit.”

October 24, 2019

“We hadn't talked in a while. I've turned part of my book into a play. We'll see if it can get off of the ground. I'm also working on a new book proposal with a co-worker from Austin, Texas. Never a dull moment.”



Regards”

May 15, 2020

“Hello, Winkfield. Were you able to get your play off the ground? How is your project with your co-worker going?”

“Hi Aria, I sent out the play to a few places and received positive feedback. I'm not a natural playwright, so I've decided to return to my writing desk and transform the play into a novel. A novel is probably a better venue for my fictional ideas.



[deleted]



Mind you, I don't have a bias (smile) but I think Twymans have lived out the heart of the American Experience. And that experience has been lived in full measure across all races, counties, social classes, and classrooms and generations. Our stories should be out there in the public square



Anyway, thanks for touching base. Writing is not an easy process but I love the creative process and, as I age, I grow to appreciate more and more my Twyman experience growing up. The ultimate satisfaction lies in the writing. Publication is merely an end product of the creative way.



Regards and stay safe,”

August 5, 2021

“As you might know, I have a book contract to write about the Twyman family and life. I'm excited and hope the book appears in 2022 or 2023. All the best,”

August 18, 2021

“Thank you for the update. Stay safe.”

April 20, 2022

“The publication release date for the book is November 1, 2022. FYI.”

May 5, 2022

“Thank you for letting me know. Please keep me updated. I will purchase it when it is released.”

May 6, 2022

“https://www.amazon.com/Letters-Black-White-Correspondence-America/dp/1634312368/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1XPPL3P2AO2UC&keywords=letters+in+black+and+white+twyman&qid=1649374763&s=books&sprefix=letters+in+black+and+white+twyman%2Cstripbooks%2C93&sr=1-1 The link to the book on Amazon.com. Best,”



July 8, 2022

“Thanks”

Conclusion: Last week, my Canadian cousin and I were reviewing our mutual DNA matches on Ancestry. We only share five to ten good matches. Arwen mentioned Ariel as one of our matching distant cousins. I felt a warm glow. I needed to reach out after all this time and meet Ariel in LA.

“Ariel passed away three years ago. I read her obituary. It was sad.” I heard the news from a mutual distant cousin.

I felt a punch to my gut. Ariel was too young to die. I had a soft spot for Ariel over the years. She shared my obsession with Twyman genealogy and she was young. She was just getting started in life. I shared the news with my wife who acknowledged the passing of one so young. We live in times of virtual connection. We can grow to know someone who shares our quirks, our passions, our DNA, our family name. And then we learn years later they have passed away.

I always fear close college buddies will pass away and I will not learn until years later. My wife’s best childhood friend chewed me out when my wife had brain surgery. I didn’t think to tell K. And I earned the chewing out.

If only I had not been busy and preoccupied with life between 2017 and 2022. Maybe, I would have followed through and met Ariel for Sunday Brunch at the beach in Santa Monica. We could have geeked out over ancestor names and swapped family stories. It is too late now. My heartfelt condolences to Ariel’s family, including her Dad named Bruce Twyman, the name of my Best Man and closest cousin.

Aria TWYMAN Obituary

Aug. 3, 1986 – Oct. 14, 2022, was one of the most elegant, kind and loyal young women that you would ever want to meet. Aria was born at Glendale Adventist Hospital and in 2002, she and her family moved to the Antelope Valley. Aria graduated from Highland. High School in 2004 then attended AVC, before graduating from CSUB/AVC with her B.A. in Liberal Arts. Aria was a world traveler, ferocious reader and political activist. In 2021 Aria moved to Atlanta, Ga. to explore new opportunities. She is survived by her parents Tamre and Bruce Twyman, siblings, family and friends.

