These are confusing times as alien intelligence colonizes our cognitive space. I am now skeptical about the whole she bang. At the end of the day, I cast my lot with my fellow humans, come what may.

I received a warm message this morning from my very human friend. A month ago, I reached out because I was afraid for my friend who lived in Tel Aviv. She was stuck at an airport in Warsaw, Poland. Imagine being a black American and stuck on the Womack plantation in Southside, Virginia for some unforeseeable reason. I imagine those were the vibes my very Jewish friend must have felt stuck in Warsaw.

How were Jews treated in Warsaw, Poland in the 1930s and 1940s? Consider the ghosts of those times as my friend remained stranded in Warsaw:

“In the early 1930s, Warsaw had one of the largest Jewish populations in the world—over 350,000 Jews, roughly 30% of the city. It was a vibrant, diverse community with deep religious, cultural, and political life.

But the 1930s were a time of rising antisemitism across Poland, including:

Economic boycotts : Jewish businesses were targeted by nationalist campaigns.

University quotas (numerus clausus): Jewish students were limited in higher education.

Street violence and harassment : Far-right groups like the National Democrats (Endecja) fomented hatred.

Ghetto benches : In universities, Jewish students were forced to sit separately.

General marginalization: Jews were increasingly excluded from public sector jobs and institutions.

Despite these pressures, Jewish life in Warsaw was still intellectually and artistically rich. Newspapers, schools, theaters, and political parties flourished—Yiddish culture, Zionist movements, Buddhists, religious groups—all coexisted in tension and vibrancy.

In the 1940s: Ghettoization and Genocide

When Nazi Germany invaded Poland in September 1939, everything changed. By October 1940, the Germans established the Warsaw Ghetto—one of the most infamous ghettos of the Holocaust.

The Warsaw Ghetto (1940–1943):

Walls were erected to seal in ~400,000 Jews in a 1.3-square-mile space— starvation, disease, and despair followed .

Jews were not allowed to leave. Smuggling food became a lifeline.

Over 80,000 Jews died from hunger and illness before deportations even began.

In 1942, mass deportations to Treblinka extermination camp began. By September 1942, more than 250,000 Jews had been sent to their deaths.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising (April 1943):

When the Nazis returned to liquidate the ghetto, Jewish resistance fighters rose up .

Poorly armed and outnumbered, they fought bravely for nearly a month.

The uprising was crushed, the ghetto burned and leveled, and most survivors were murdered or deported.

By the end of the war, nearly 90% of Polish Jews had been killed. Warsaw’s Jewish community, once among the greatest in Europe, was almost completely destroyed.”

My friend is too strong a woman to live in the past of Warsaw. Dr. Edith Eger People Love Dead Jews She lived in the present as she prayed for victory against the Iranians. Dear readers, there is a screenplay or novel idea here — a Jewish daughter of the Soviet Union marooned in Warsaw, Poland for weeks on end.

This morning, my scholar, my writer, my friend reported her safe arrival back home in Israel. Her four-day trip turned into a month away from home, most of the time stuck in a city haunted by ghosts of a Jewish past. She is safe for now, a native of the Soviet Union turned American turned Israeli.

And as for Grok? I don’t have words….