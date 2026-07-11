No one is perfect. We all make mistakes at times. This is true of football players, ballet dancers and academics. When I use the term “academics,” I am referring to writers, intellectuals and scholars. We in our Book Club have been fortunate to read the distinguished work of masterful authors over time—Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow, John Adams by David McCullough, and Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham. All of these works uplifted us as readers. The level of rich detail covered was stunning. The loftiest praise I can offer is the immersive experience created by Chernow, McCullough, and Meacham. Did we agree all the time about these respective U.S. Presidents in my Club? Absolutely not but we came away from the reading experience better people.

Life is short, so I don’t really choose bad reading experiences. It occurred to me that a bad experience may be the fruit of ideology and incompetence at times. Take a high-level book framed as an intricate analysis of doctrinal mastery, historical context, and interpretive philosophy. The optimum author of such a book should bring to the table exceptional cognitive ability. Exceptional abstract reasoning is one’s calling card. Could an average individual with an IQ of, say, 105 craft such a book? I asked artificial intelligence (AI) and received the following answer: A great high-level constitutional law book at IQ 105 is unlikely without extraordinary circumstances. An acceptable scholarly contribution in a narrow area is possible with exceptional effort, mentorship, and time investment. It was interesting to me how the AI pulled no punches to protect human feelings. I decline to name the AI in question, although the AI dutifully lists ten sources for its conclusions.

In any event, a great book in the hands of a great author doesn’t leave one wondering whether the author is up to the job. We all make mistakes but, in my humble opinion, some intellectuals have the right stuff to leave me and my Club members feeling small and in awe. It should not be the other way around.

Our next book is James Madison: America’s First Politician by Jay Cost.









