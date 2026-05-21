“Barney Frank died! Did you know? I’m watching a profile on PBS Newshour. He retired in 2013.” — my wife

“Very sad. I did not know! So sad. I am not sure how to feel.” — me

How did I ever cross paths with Barney Frank, a native of Bayonne, New Jersey? Is there an unseen guiding hand behind the key mentors in one’s life? And why did I feel such profound sadness and loss when I heard the news this evening? Here is the improbable way I entered Barney’s life, and why the feeling of loss is profound for me.

*

It was the start of fall semester, 1985. I needed a place to live for the new school year, however, I did not want to live in a law school dorm, if I could help it. Been there, done that. It was my third year and I had loved living in Arlington, a leafy traditional suburb outside of Cambridge.

I grabbed a newspaper at Harvard Yard and scrolled through several listings. My eye settled in on a nice two-story home in Brookline. The location offered solitude, the solitude I remembered from Arlington. And the house was a mere two blocks from the Green Trolley stop. There was a nice park nearby and Brookline High School was in the neighborhood. There was a room available.

I rode the trolley out to Brookline on a Saturday. It was not rush hour.

As I greeted the landlady at her front door, she introduced me to her young son. The woman was white and unmarried and plainly in the market for a black male presence to mentor her half-black son. I thought to myself, how quaint. I enjoyed my room, the entire home and signed on the dotted line that day.

I was so eager to find a suburban home that I overlooked one tiny detail. The Saturday commute was not a rush hour commute. The first two days of commute to school were absolutely brutal waking up, taking the trolley across the Charles River to class, and returning home after my last class. I faced reality and decided this could not go on much longer. The landlady understood as I moved out and found a law school dorm room instead. I wished the Mom and her son well.

I quickly forgot about my time as a Brookline resident.

*

The year went by and I survived, despite my best efforts to the contrary. I tempted fate by enrolling in the hardest course I could find in the Harvard Law School catalog, Bankruptcy by Professor Vern Countryman. Countryman had a severe reputation for flunking third year students. I must have had a death wish.

Mindless sheep that I was, I only sought law firm jobs in Manhattan because that was what one was supposed to do with a Harvard Law School degree. I worked at the world’s second largest law firm which went bankrupt. I was out of a job as of December 31, 1987. What to do? What to do?

I remembered my reason for going down this law career path. It was not to become an unhappy associate at the biggest firm imaginable. I had wanted to become a politician. I decided I would buy a book listing all of the members of Congress, House and Senate. I would select 100 members for various reasons and pitch my availability. If you were a Harvard Law graduate, then I was a Harvard Law graduate too. If you were a University of Virginia graduate, then I was a University of Virginia graduate too. You get the picture.

I mailed out 100 narrowly tailored letters and waited. And waited. And waited.

By January 1, 1988, I was unemployed in Washington, D.C. Nothing focuses the mind like unemployment. January turned into February. I forgot about a career on Capitol Hill as an unobtainable dream. I stumbled into the larger world of government agencies and found a job that bored me. One has to eat and pay back student loans.

One day in April and out of the blue, I received a phone call from Capitol Hill. It was the only phone call in response to 100 letters. It was the congressman himself! He wanted to interview me. Oh Happy Day! Yes! It was such a classic The West Wing moment for me. Small-town kid with Big City dreams and one congressman sees my potential. Although my race never came up and the congressman’s Jewish identity never came up. We were more wise about people in 1988.

*

As I entered 1030 Longworth House Office Building, I was running through my mind all of the things I might say about my belief in public service, my love of legislation, my desire to help with constituent services, that I loved research and writing. I remember the smell of cigar smoke. That was my first impression of Barney, the lingering aroma of cigar smoke.

Now, dear readers, things seem almost pre-ordained. What do you think the very first words were Barney ever said to me? What do you think? Great to meet another Harvard Law graduate? Nope. I remember Barney’s first words to me as if it were yesterday:

It’s great to meet a constituent of Brookline! Yeah, I had duly noted my existence as a constituent of Brookline on my cover letter. Barney was probably intrigued. Brookline was maybe 2% black at the time. How many of that 2% were also black Harvard Law graduates? Few, I suspect. Curiosity brought us together across different paths in life. I was curious enough to not limit my opportunities to only black members of Congress. (Believe it or not, black staffers for non-black members of Congress were uncommon. All the black staffers for black congressmen knew one another through the Congressional Black Caucus.) And Barney was intrigued that I was his former constituent sitting before him in his office.

It was a win/win outcome. I received a job offer on the spot.

*

This essay is not about partisan politics. This essay is about two humans connected by curiosity in the larger world. I was willing to give a native of Bayonne a chance. Barney was willing to give a native of the New South a chance.

I learned how Congress worked from an acknowledged intellectual leader of the U.S. House. I learned how to meet with constituents, draft legislation for consideration, and develop relationships with the Housing and Community Development Subcommittee staff. Barney became my biggest promoter when I still didn’t know what I didn’t know.

Because I worked for Barney, I happened to be in a Capitol Hill elevator one Friday afternoon when I met another Capitol Hill staffer. We remain together 35 years later. I vaguely recall Barney taking credit for our meeting each other. And who can say otherwise?

Barney had been in hospice since April with congestive heart failure. He was 86.

Conclusion: Thus are the ways of humankind. We never know how events will ripple into larger ripples. My adult children would not exist but for their Dad working for Barney in 1989. I would not have applied to work for Barney if I believed black staffers best work only for black congress members. I cared about the person inside. And, if I had not signed the lease and moved into a lovely two-story home in Brookline, I would not years later have caught the eye of Barney as a Brookline constituent.

Sometimes, I am humbled into silence by the movement of life. We miss you, Barney.

May your memory be a blessing.



