“Also studies have shown that…people who perceive themselves to be lucky are far more likely to capitalize on opportunities that cross their desk than those who don’t see themselves as lucky, even though they have access to the same opportunities. I think if you are simply pessimistic or focused on the negative, you’re going to miss out on alot of great opportunities because you’re too busy looking at the negative and not seeing the potential and therefore not being, capitalizing on the potential…

People who see things negatively actually end up having worse lived experiences and logistically they will earn less and do less and they will have less benefit because they are unable to capitalize on the good that is available to them.” — Simone Collins, Based Camp with Simone & Malcolm Collins, November 27, 2025, 24:12 to 25:07

Dawn arises in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day. I am back home and it hit me as I stepped out of the airport. Chesterfield County, Virginia was my home in my formative years but America’s finest city is my home now. I understand the faces around me, not so much the Richmond of 2025.

The sun creeps over the horizon towards the east. In this moment of twilight, allow me to share with you the many ways in which I am grateful. I do not reach for resentment or the negative in my life like some of my cousins. I came into this world blessed with a positive disposition. The evidence is in my genes. Like everyone of you, I have faced harships in life. You would be surprised. My Mom taught me to focus on the possible, not the impossible, in life. I am my Mom’s son. My Grandma and Uncle James Scott modeled enterprise, a spiritual inheritance of being my father’s son.

3. I am grateful my Dad lived for 91 years. He acted justly in life and knew a grandchild. The ancient Greeks would conclude my Dad found happiness.

I am grateful that music moves me profoundly and deeply. Mother Mary comes to me, Speaking words of wisdom, Let It Be But for my emotional intensity, where would I find solace right now this moment?

I am grateful my dear friend survived being struck by a car full force. Our ancestors look over us, always.

I am grateful creative expression calls me. It is a fun way to be.

I am grateful I live in San Diego. I engaged the larger world and found a new home.

I am grateful I learned to play piano as a youngster. None of my children learned the piano.

I am grateful I stumbled upon the flute in life. Did you know I would play the flute in junior high school and melodic tones would sweep down the neighborhood as if heavenly sent?

I am grateful that I came of age in the New South. My spirit was spared the corruption of Jim Crow segregation.

I am grateful to be alive today. My Mom died when she was 50. My sister passed away in 2019 during the holiday season. And my Aunt Margaret died of a stroke at the age of 27. May their memory be a blessing.

I am grateful that, one afternoon on February 24, 1989, I summoned up the courage to talk with the very attractive woman across the way at a reception for low income housing on Capitol Hill.

I am grateful that I did not lose a front tooth during a basketball game in junior high school.

I am grateful my children knew their grandfathers. I never knew a grandfather.

I am grateful for my curiosity. Oh, the places one will go when one is curious.

I am grateful for my three adult children whom I love and adore equally.

I am grateful for the best in-laws one could ask for in Black America. Sure, I moan and complain at times about dogma and slogan words but difference is the spice of life.

I am grateful that my younger son will be cooking Thanksgiving breakfast for the family in three hours.

I am so grateful that we as a family have lived life free of the racial limiting beliefs of some black Americans. I still thank the Lord my children grew up free of such self-defeating values and attitudes as sundown towns. Egads! Blackness Is Your Superpower!

I am grateful for abundance of food in my home. Unlike the older folks in Hickory Hill, Chesterfield County, Virginia, I have never been limited to fresh eggs and what I could kill with my shotgun.

I am grateful for cars, vintage though they may be. 10,000 steps a day is a daily aspiration for me. My ancestors walked everywhere or they did not make it.

I am grateful I lack the gene for alcoholism. In fact, I have a gene that causes me to feel ill if I drink too much. This gene has been a godsend for me and was a circumstance of birth. Some are not so blessed. See the Mexican Amy Winehouse character in previous essays and the More Beer character remembered by my Aunt Juanita.

I am grateful I live in a place which is quiet and removed from urban drama.

I am grateful for the girlfriends of my sons. My sons have chosen wisely and well.

I am grateful I chose a life of middle class effort as opposed to Black Old Money comfort. When money is just there, life loses some of its flavor.

I am grateful my daughter and I share the same Briggs-Myers personality. The highs are higher and the lows are lower and the bond grows more endearing.

I am grateful my wife is a born supervisor and executive. Otherwise, my life would be a sad imitation of John Lennon’s life without the fame and fortune.

I am grateful I learned to read a book a day in junior high school. The world beyond Chester, Virginia was in my hands every day.

I am grateful for my sixth grade teacher, Mrs. Hunt. Mrs. Hunt saw intellectual potential in me. She referred me to the Gifted and Talented program which cemented my sense of self. Race was irrelevant. Blackness was irrelevant. I was blessed, even as I attended school three years distant from a segregated all-black public school under Freedom of Choice. The right adult at the right moment can make all the difference in one’s life. Where Are the High IQ Black People

I am grateful for Star Trek (Original Series). Picture a young kid in the late 1960s in a tiny black enclave on the edge of Richmond carried away to new worlds and galaxies every week. Maybe, just maybe, engaging the larger world is a part of me because my neural pathways were imprinted with the five-year mission to boldy go where no man has gone before!

I am grateful my wife survived brain surgery. Our story together remains an ongoing saga.

I am grateful for innumerable cousins on my Mom’s side. They love me and seem not to care one whit about politics.

I am grateful for my friends in junior high and high school who taught me the thrill of academic competition and thirst for achievement.

I am grateful for my childhood memories of snow glisening in the chill of a winter’s day.

I am grateful for minutes, hours and days without pain. We do not appreicate the joy of living pain-free until we are enveloped in pain that will not die.

I am grateful for the book Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy. Roy is an incredible writer who brings the universal to life. Born of a Syrian Christian family in India, I fell in love with all of the ways I saw my life in her existence. Could it be there is something in minority consciousness that creates shared qualia? Roy is a woman and I am a man. Roy has lived all of her life in India. I have lived all of my life in the United States. Roy had a dreadful relationship with her mother. I loved my Mom and lived for my Mom. Nonetheless, and despite these surface differences, Roy kept me close with her words from start to finish. It is a blessing to see oneself in others.

I am grateful I live in a time when my asthma can be controlled. If I lived a century or two ago, my life would be unbearable at times.

I am grateful I spoke with a clear, firm voice at my Dad’s funeral. I did not weep or sob. I communicated my profound emotion through my words which is how I wished it to be.

I am grateful I do not have diabetes. Diabetes stalks my family line. My sister suffered from this aliment. Another family member has a disposition in this regard. It is my hope that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will remedy this dreadful affliction by the year 2030.

I am grateful Beloved Cousin and Aunt Juanita attended my Dad’s funeral. You should have seen the pure joy on my face as I recognized them in the back pews of the family church.

I am grateful for how I came into this lovely world. I could have been born Jewish in Libya or a Sryian Christian in India or a gay man in the Deep South in the 1950s. Instead, divinity gave me a great nesting place on Twyman Road in 1961 surrounded by blood kin who shared my name. It was a blessing and equipped me for engaging the larger world.

I am grateful my wife allows me the space and time to write. Whether writing is a compulsion, a calling or something else I cannot say. I can say solitude matters which my wife grants me every day.

I am grateful for my sense of the possible. For me, the world was always like a blank canvass. It was my job to divine goals and strategies to achieve said goals. I recognize now that many people are not so wired.

I am grateful for the wisdom of my ancestors to keep darkness from my awareness of me. For example, I never knew my stepgrandfather was a heavy drinker until this past week. I never knew until this year that a cherished uncle had a son out of wedlock. I never knew being touched with fire ran so deep in my kinfolk. See Touched with Fire: Manic-Depressive Illness and the Artistic Temperment by Kay Redfield Jamison. Or, that a school age Aunt had threatened to beat up my school age Dad. That Beloved owned (inherited ?) a shotgun. It is easier to handle these depths of existence at the age of 64 than 8.

I am grateful for the memories of sipping Lipton’s tea with Grandma in her kitchen on Terminal Avenue.

I am grateful that I come of Twyman male stock who challenged a forged will of their big brother. Act justly in life and one will be praised and remembered by surviving nephews and nieces until the ends of time.

I am grateful I have all of my teeth (smile). Some ancestors were not so blessed in their day.

I am grateful that I was brushed by a speeding car at the age of 4 and did not die.

I am grateful that I was hit by a school bus and did not die.