“Fill My Life With Gladness And Take Away My Sadness (Take Away My Sadness) Ease My Troubles That’s What You do” — lyrics to Have I Told You Lately That I Love You by Rod Stewart

[Reprint of Preference Cascade, (Part 2), Nov. 26, 2024]

Being open to the larger world is so wonderful. Just this evening, I was chatting with a new friend. She is a curious sort, my kind of people. At one point, she asked me “Am I your first orthodox Jewish friend?” The question reeled me in. “Yes, do you feel honored? Smile. Or, saddened because I am so removed from Orthodox existence?” That’s the real me on display, no dogma and no slogan words. I see myself in others so easily. I never think of race, of Blackness.

This evening is a struggle to write. It did not start out that way. I had high hopes for an erudite essay about Preference Cascade, all of the neat and insightful things I was going to say into the great beyond. And my humanity got in the way. You see, I had a lousy day yesterday. And my mood was soiled. I lost my interest in race writing. I reached out to my lifeline, co-author Jen, yet again. I complained my idea well was dry. I am sure Jen is now barely tolerating my existential crisis at this point/smile. I was looking for a soulmate to tell me I am being too hard on myself, that I am overthinking things. Today began on a lousy note and ended on a lousy note. I came home and thought of my essay The Woman from Harvard. There is humanity in that untold tale, more humanity than another essay railing against dogma and slogan words, truth be told.

And then tonight, three life lines pulled me back from my low mood. A young writer said she was bored with race. I laughed and felt someone else understood me. That is Preference Cascade. Someone speaks what another person is feeling inside which emboldens more and more people to say, yes, race bores me. Jen has said it before. Erec Smith has whispered it. My writer friend said it. And I feel the boredom with race too. Race Is Beginning To Bore Me

The second life line was my Jewish Orthodox friend. I love the intimacy of curiosity free of group boundaries. It is who I am. And I suspect my friend is drawn to that aspect of me. I don’t hold people at a distance because of race and religion. Odds are, I will be more drawn to you so that I can discover what unites us together. My friend reminds me one is Jewish through the maternal line. Could it be that my maternal haplogroup L2a1 has a distant, faint memory of all that was lost over the centuries? My Mother’s Distant Mothers Crazy talk, I know.

The third life line was music, always music. Do You Want To Dance by Bette Midler plays over and over again on You Tube. Not Hip Hop, Not Rap, Not Motown but the sounds that bring me back in my mind to a Yard, my college buddies, and a chance encounter that became something more. I asked my wife about our wedding reception and our dance. Of course, we danced together but she never danced with her grandfather. She carries that regret with her to this day. It has been over thirty years and the dance that did not happen lingers in her mind. Sigh.

Normally, I am pretty good about setting forth a thesis and supporting the thesis. This evening, I don’t feel called to write about Preference Cascade. I mean I could tell you how, once upon a time, I found Black Lives Matter (BLM) stickers in my car, in my daughter’s room, and at the office beside my dentist. Today, all of those remnants of BLM in my life are gone. Could it be people feel emboldened to give up the BLM ghost? That would be a good Preference Cascade.

I could write about Erec’s recent essay on leaving academia because of pressure to conform to dogma and slogan words. Here’s Why I Left Academia Erec doesn’t use the words dogma and slogan words but that is what happened in the Academy, a relentless pressure to conform to one ideology, one norm, one framing of the universe. And Erec is too much of a free thinker to abide the loss of critical thought. Good on you, Erec! May others follow Erec’s example and accelerate the Preference Cascade.

I could write about the increasing abandonment of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs as a further example of Preference Cascade. The more companies that drop divisive trainings, the sooner we will return to a place where we strive for our common humanity. A recent study reveals that DEI programs produce hostility against non-existent prejudice in the workplace. People are more prone after training to perceive microaggressions and to seek punishment for imagined offenders. We need to retire DEI programs and, perhaps, this study is an example of a nascent Preference Cascade. The idea is this study will embolden other studies to review DEI programs with a critical eye. DEI Programs Increase Hostility Against Imagined Prejudice

Conclusion: This all makes sense to me. When I fall into friendship, I do not ask myself about oppressive structures or power dynamics or systemic racism. Who does that? Maybe the unhappy and the friendless/smile. When I meet someone for the first time, I look into their eyes and ask questions about the things we share. I share the horrors of being a first year law student and the incredible pressures to succeed. I talk about the third-year student who drove a taxi cab at night. I share stories of the Resident Advisor on Law Review whose lowest grade was an A -. I lament the hallmate who had a mental breakdown during his first exam. His parents traveled up from Manhattan and stayed in his room to comfort their broken son at Harvard Law School. Story after story after story do I share. And you know what happens? No longer is a black man talking to a Jewish woman. A soul is conversing about the bittersweet underbelly of success with a kindred spirit.

That’s how friendships are conceived. That’s how one sees into another’s essence. That’s how we connect and bring more good into the world. That’s how a protestant southerner falls into friendship with an Orthodox Jew.

It is about the common sense of common humanity.

Good morning. Peace and blessings to one and all!