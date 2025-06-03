Landmark for College and University at Henricus Historical Park

Before Harvard University was established in the year 1636, the Virginia Colony of London chartered a college and university on the bank of the James River. The date was May 26, 1619. The much remembered twenty Africans did not arrive at Jamestown until late August 1619. The pilgrims would not land at Plymouth Rock until December 21, 1620. Yesterday, I strolled on the grounds of America’s first chartered college and university four miles from my Dad’s home.

Let’s remember the English ambition of higher education in the colonies before Harvard.

In 1611, Sir Thomas Dale established the “Citie of Henryco” along the banks of the lazy, motionless James River. The town which came to be known as Henricus thrived. Settlers made plans for a bright future. The idea of an American Dream took root under Sir Dale’s vision. English ambition gained a foothold on the bluff above a river which has always been a part of life for me.

One of the very first signs of the coming of a better time was the building in 1611 of the Church of Henricopolis under the auspices of Sir Thomas Dale. The first hospital was chartered. Intimacy developed between Indians and the English as Pocahontas met and married John Rolfe within sight of the river bend. The fateful marriage occurred in the year 1614.

So much was developing in the colony amongst oak trees and houses of thatch or straw roofs. There was stability. There was promise in this great wilderness. There were homes.

In a reflection of the importance of education, the Virginia Colony of London chartered a new college and university “to be erected and endowed in Henrico, Virginia, for the training of English and Indian youth in knowledge and religion." There was great enthusiasm for the endeavor. Notice how the vision encompassed both English and Indian youth. The future was not one ethnic group which is much appreciated wisdom on behalf of those back in London. Consider that the members of the Virginia Colony of London were 3,800 miles away from Henricus. That meant travel of 6 to 12 weeks, depending upon the weather and sea conditions.

The aim and mission of the college and university was not social activism. The mission was knowledge and religion which is hard to quarrel with in 1619.

I mentioned the enthusiasm on the streets of London for the new institution of higher education on the bank of the James River. King James I authorized church officials to raise money. The Church of England solicited book donations for the new school. Private donations ran up to 1,500 pounds which might roughly be about $500,000 in today’s U.S. dollars. What I find most visionary is the scope of the land holdings for the new college and university. 10,000 acres would be secured and set aside for the college and university.

“Harvard University's total campus size is 5,083 acres. This includes the main campus in Cambridge, the Allston campus, and other locations. The main campus in Cambridge, including Harvard Yard, is about 209 acres.” — AI

The Cross at Henricus National Park

What happened to the well-laid plans of the Virginia Colony of London? Shouldn’t the College and University of Henricus have blown Harvard out of the water? What happened?

The Rest of the Story

The rest of the story is a brutal massacre and abandonment of Henricus. I learned this stuff in my Virginia history textbook in the fourth grade. But for those readers who don’t know the grim tale, I will defer to Wikipedia —

“The Indian massacre of 1622 took place in the English colony of Virginia on March 22, 1621/22 (O.S./N.S.). English explorer John Smith, though he was not an eyewitness, wrote in his History of Virginia that warriors of the Powhatan "came unarmed into our houses with deer, turkeys, fish, fruits, and other provisions to sell us";[2] they then grabbed any tools or weapons available and killed all English settlers they found, including men, women, and children of all ages. Opechancanough, chief of the Powhatan Confederacy, led a coordinated series of surprise attacks that ended up killing a total of 347 people — a quarter of the population of the Colony of Virginia….

In the spring of 1622, after a settler murdered his adviser Nemattanew, Opechancanough launched simultaneous surprise attacks on at least 31 separate English settlements and plantations, mostly along the James River, extending as far as Henricus…

During the one-day surprise attack, the Powhatan tribes attacked many of the smaller communities, including Henricus and its fledgling college for children of natives and settlers alike…The settlers abandoned the Falling Creek Ironworks, Henricus, and Smith's Hundred.”

Two-thirds of the settlers at Henricus were slaughtered. Among targeted sites was the College.

Conclusion: Higher education on the bank of the James River succumbed to a massacre of the English, Africans and anyone else on the wrong side of the line. Could it be that rage and violence and retribution are part of the human condition? Regardless of how you answer that question, the college and university at Henricus was abandoned. Fourteen years later and up North, the Puritans won the race for higher education. The Great and General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony chartered Harvard University in 1636.

The key figure behind the founding of Harvard University was a Puritan minister, Rev. John Harvard (1607 - 1638).

Recreation of Henricus College (1619 - 1622)