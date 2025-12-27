Best Line I Have Read This Week
By W. F. Twyman, Jr.
Some years ago, when Santa paid a visit to our kids’ preschool, our daughter Rachel happily sat on his lap to whisper her gift requests. But on the drive home, she squirmed with worry: “Mom, don’t tell Santa that I’m Jewish.”
“Mom, don’t tell Santa that I’m Jewish.” — I’m Christian. My Wife Is Jewish. Our Marriage Is an Act of Faith. By R. R. Reno
The little moments in life matter. Write about them.
Now that’s interesting. Probably context in the book would help. Had she seen anti-semitism at that tender age? Or was she evincing those innocent wiles that seek to qualify for both Christmas and Hanukah presents?
"Kids say the darn-dest things!" I think she already experienced the conflict of double dipping.