Some years ago, when Santa paid a visit to our kids’ preschool, our daughter Rachel happily sat on his lap to whisper her gift requests. But on the drive home, she squirmed with worry: “Mom, don’t tell Santa that I’m Jewish.”

“Mom, don’t tell Santa that I’m Jewish.” — I’m Christian. My Wife Is Jewish. Our Marriage Is an Act of Faith. By R. R. Reno

The little moments in life matter. Write about them.

Christmas Tree at the Hotel Del, Coronado, California