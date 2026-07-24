“A confused reader is an antagonistic reader.”—Anne Lamott, Author of Bird by Bird

Three writers changed my life as a writer. They were Ralph Keyes, author of The Courage to Write: How Writers Transcend Fear, Jack London, author of Martin Eden, and Anne Lamott, author of Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life. Of these three, Lamott reminds me of my inner critic and how I am at my best when I push on through.

I never met Anne Lamott. She entered my life as a wise elder while I sat at my lonely booth at the Lady Luck Hotel and Casino on the Strip in Las Vegas. At a loss with myself and the world, I would order a cheeseburger (no onions) and an iced tea. I would open up my new copy of Bird by Bird and lose myself in the brilliance of a writer’s heart. From the first paragraph, I felt less alone among cocktail waitresses and slot machines. I was no longer a law professor. I was becoming a writer led by the light of a hippie from Marin County, California.

“I grew up around a father and a mother who read every chance they got, who took us to the library every Thursday night to load up on books for the coming week. Most nights after dinner my father stretched out on the couch to read, while my mother sat with her book in the easy chair and the three of us kids retired to our own private reading stations…My father was a writer…”

It is a strange feeling as a writer to give birth to a nascent writer. I don’t know, could it be my daughter will turn one day into Anne Lamott? That our shared drama queen intensity is really misperceived writer kinship? An interesting thought and one that reminds me fathers who write leave memories for daughters who write.

“Writing taught my father to pay attention; my father in turn taught other people to pay attention and then to write down their thoughts and observations.”

Good day!