Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
6h

Winkfield, i too like Annie Lamott; and i LOVE the ending here how we teach the lost art of attention through (hopefully exceptional) writing. i do not cow-tow to the accepted law of "create a faster hook" and let your bot spit it all out in 3 seconds.

Depth matters. Real, eloquent language matters. Writing from our hearts and experience has infinitely more value than than bot-script with its 1-3 word sentences, each one imagined to be a full paragraph. Oh that drives me mad!

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
4h

I love to write, but most of the time don’t take the time to actually write.

I have read excerpts from past journals and it makes me wonder about myself and who I am.

I actually have some wise thoughts and I find it sort of startling!

I have great wonder and many times joy in the words that you write…

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