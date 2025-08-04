During my podcast taping this morning with Free Black Thought Podcast co-host Michael Bowen, I made a sad decision. The decision was a reluctant one. I developed my sense of Black identity at a tender age by reading Black Enterprise Magazine at my Grandma’s home. I imbibed stories of Berry Gordy, Percy Sutton, John Johnson, Earl Graves, Sr. and Reginald Lewis with the wonder of a developing sense of the world. And it was good, all good. I equated Blackness with tippy-top achievement.

The Black Enterprise Magazine of my youth is not the Black Enterprise Magazine of my sixties. I don’t recognize the pages online today. Allow me to list five reasons why I decided to part ways with this magazine of my boyhood.

First, Black Enterprise Magazine posted a despicable white and black image of a dead, bloated and disfigured Emmett Till on its cover. The aim was to inflame and to outrage. Mission accomplished. I do not subscribe to any magazine to have my emotions manipulated. Publisher Earl Graves, Sr. did not pull a stunt like this when he ran the magazine in the 1970s. The magazine is supposed to appeal to the best in our nature. I saw the image and felt violated as a subscriber.

Second and on August 1, 2025, Black Enterprise Magazine again went against my value set. A blaring article declared Blame DEI: Poll Reveals Less Americans Believe In Racial Discrimination Against Black People. Aarrggh! Put aside the conclusory throw away phrase about “racial discrimination against black people” for a moment. What particularly annoyed me was the image at the top of a hapless, despondent young black woman. What is going on, people? The Black Enterprise Magazine that gave me high aim as a teenager only showed positive images of leaders like Mayor Charles Evers, Congressman Andrew Young, Tennis star Arthur Ashe, and Wendy’s Dad, the prominent surgeon. All of these men grew up during a time of Jim Crow. All of these men were pictured as strong, resilient men.

I cannot tell you how off putting it was to see a sad sack young black woman in a national magazine that should inspire. Made…me…mad.

Third, a trusted friend has met Earl Graves, Jr., the current publisher. My friend’s assessment. The son is not the man the father was. Explains these deplorable images.

Fourth, the magazine is two-faced and manipulative. Remember that horrible image of a dead Till in his open coffin? Guess what was the headline of the e-mail from Black Enterprise Magazine to me containing this ghastly image? You won’t believe it. The e-mail subject line read The Feel-Good Stories You Missed This Week. !!!

Finally, I value my sense of self. I value all the positive about Blackness in my neural pathways. There is nothing of value that keeps me hanging on to a lost magazine in 2025.

Conclusion: In 1970, my Uncle James Scott Twyman subscribed to Black Enterprise Magazine. Why? He wanted to inspire his nephews and nieces to think well of themselves. Today, this magazine has violated the faith of my entrepreneurial Uncle. I hereby cancel my online subscription.

Earl G. Graves, Sr. (1935 - 2020)