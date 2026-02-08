I don’t remember his name but I remember his face. Maybe, his first name was “Vernon” but I could be so wrong as it was over forty years ago. Vernon was the first black person I knew who had graduated from a private school. I won’t list his school since there are few black graduates of his private prep school and the University of Virginia (UVA). Vernon did not hang around other black people on the Grounds. I observed this interesting behavior and mentioned it to a friend. The friend replied, “Oh, he feels hanging around black people would be regression.”

All black people are not the same. It is not normal for low-class antics to be the face of the race. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million experiences, stories and perspectives. Am I elitist to say such a thing? (heartbeat, heartbeat) No, I am speaking from all I have known as an observer of life. Black Americans are not a monolith. I grew weary of repeating this basic reality. And what if I am elitist? Modern black American culture and consciousness could use a good dose of elitism. As Juan Williams documented in a 1981 Washington Post essay on Black elites, "The Black Elite: Why the ranks of Washington’s well-off and powerful blacks are swelling." The Washington Post Magazine, January 4, 1981, p. 10, the face of black America can uplift and inspire.

We need more people from backgrounds like Jack and Jill—educated, aspirational, middle/upper class— on the airways even though I myself have critiqued Jack and Jill. Not more rowdy folks in brawls. I read an excellent essay this morning about the point. Uplift Suasion vs. Dysfunctional Black Behavior:Ultimately, Our Image Is Up To Us by John Washington Washington wrote about a widely publicized incident where a group of black people turned a cruise ship into a fighting arena. I am critiquing the media representation and the rowdies who sullied the public image of a race.

There is not one type of black experience.

I have written about Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. I have written about Old Black Money. I am not the target audience for Blackness in Oppression. Nothing Else Matters. And to further prove my point, I have never vacationed in Oak Bluffs. I don’t need black people to feel comfortable on vacation. Give me Coronado island. But some may crave the vibes of Oak Bluffs and that is cool.

There is no one black American culture. There are over 40 million black American cultures. If one adopts this framing of the human condition, one will feel the warmth and affection I have for black American aspirational culture. Black stories are important and that means all stories, not clenched fist cultures.

I apologize for my weary tone. Black people can live in legacy families. I know Black families who’ve summered for generations. I know Black families who have traveled throughout Europe, not because they’re running away from Blackness, but because they’re living their particular version of it. This is my frustration when some black Americans embrace “we” to represent alien cultures. Brawling on a cruise ship is strange to me.

Must I acknowledge the trope that focusing on Black elite experiences erases the real struggles most Black Americans face? Everyone faces struggle. Life is not a fairy tale. Even Elon Musk would not wish his life on anyone. My point is centering struggle as THE Black experience renders the real lives of real people invisible. And that troubles me. Why is the media more hungry for rowdy brawlers than leadership exposes of our best and brightest at Teen Conference (Jack and Jill)?

Let me be crystal clear about something that shouldn’t need saying. When the larger world defines authentic Blackness as a clenched fist, aspiration becomes suspect. Middle-class and wealthy Black children learn to hide their lives. Vernon shouldn’t have had to avoid other Black students to be himself. That’s the cost of monolithic thinking.

My experience is not bourgeois. I grew up in Middle America. My children grew up in private schools and Jack and Jill legacy connections. That’s ONE Black American experience—as valid as any other and different from their Dad native to the Jim Crow South. The problem isn’t that this experience exists. The problem is pretending it doesn’t

My adult children are not from struggle. Sorry guys. My in-laws cope with class distance from some black Americans by being uber activists while being descendants of achievers from the 1800s. The activism enables one to feel continued racial solidarity with other kinds of people. This cognitive exercise is what I mean by coping. Activism becomes a learned pattern recognition for being too white for some and too black for others. I love my pioneer black lawyer series because these men were of the culture of my in-laws. We all come from different families. The ghetto experience is not the Black American Experience!

Conclusion: Vernon made a calculated choice at UVA. He knew his private school experience, his affluent neighborhood and his many cherished friends from home. Rather than risk overexplaining himself in certain circles, he just chose to swim with his school of fish. I was bemused at the time having grown up in a southern small-town suburb. Now, I can appreciate how Vernon was fatigued by too many black questions. Are you black enough? Are you acting white? Vernon chose to be himself. The policers of black identity could pound sand.

Why does it matter if people accept that black Americans are not monolithic? Well, public awareness becomes more attuned to the individual. How is Vernon as a person presenting himself to the world? Vernon no longer become an avatar for a race. And this shift in mindset affirms Vernon’s humanity. There is no nonconforming guilt for Vernon which is healthy for everyone, Vernon and others. If people accept that groups are not all monolithic, we all become wiser about race. And it is a good to promote wisdom in public discourse.

I am the least likely writer who should wade deep into this topic. Honestly, I’d rather be writing about AI emergence. But the casual use of “we” in an otherwise good essay pulled me back to this familiar frustration. Like Tonto correcting the Lone Ranger, who is we? The positive vision for the face of black Americans should harken back to the cover of Black Enterprise Magazine, the lawyers and doctors who brought black enterprise into existence in Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia, the Jack and Jill children who are groomed to be the serious leaders of tomorrow. This is what it would look like if all 40 million cultures were recognized, more Carlton Banks and less rapper Sexyy Red.

The performative “we” fades away. What is left is you and me.

Sag Harbor, Highland Beach, Oak Bluffs — I recognize these places but I chose Coronado