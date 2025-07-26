Good morning from America’s Finest City!

It occurred to me this morning that Blackness is experienced as Philo-Semitism. And that experience is the source of much loneliness and unhappiness in the world. Let me explain.

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. My self-appointed mission since the birth of this lonely Substack has been to show you the abundant nuance and complexity in a black American family. We are not fringe. We are not creatures from outer space. We are just living our lives each and every day. We love each other. We ruffle feathers. We bring joy to college and graduate school commencements. We grow closer in some ways and more distant in other ways.

We are The Twymans. We are not oppressed. Perhaps, someone someday will write a novel about our human condition in an age of dogma and slogan words. We are The Royal Tenenbaums without the divorce and disappointments and failures in adulthood. Eccentric fathers and gifted siblings in a black American family. Imagine that.

=========

As I turn on my black consciousness switch this morning and survey the universe, it occurred to me that we Americans are awash in Blackness as Philo-Semitism. Philo-Semitism is a way of perceiving Jews as the Other. Unlike Anti-Semitism which we all recognize and abhor, Philo-Semitism colors in Jewishness as positive to the nth degree. 60% or 70% of the world’s ten wealthiest persons are of Jewish descent, even though Jews are a mere 0.2% of the world’s population. Kind of like being a gifted and talented, high IQ black American. Black Americans are estimated to make up approximately 0.84% of the U.S. population with IQs of 130 or higher, or about 58,874 individuals. The numbers seem out of portion.

In a nice essay on HeyAlma, writer and scholar Rebecca Epstein-Levi reminds us why Philo-Semitism is bad for Jews. First, uber love for Jews means one treats Jews as a different species. This treatment is dehumanizing. Those who are Jewish are part of our common human species. If given a choice, I suspect most people would prefer human dignity to treatment as an alien species. I am in a different head space from those who label fellow humans as a different species. I don’t get it. I just know it feels wrong. What’s that Golden Rule again? Ah, yes, do unto others as you would have others do unto you.

Second, it is not good to treat anyone as a faceless part of a collective herd. If there are around 15 million Jews on the planet, guess what? That means there are around 15 million individuals with stories, experiences and perspectives unique to one’s life. Do I have to write the obvious? Sigh. Being Jewish doesn’t tell me whether you are a southerner or not. It doesn’t tell me whether you are most comfortable among southern aristocrats in West End Richmond, Virginia or not. Doesn’t tell me whether you are from a Deep South city like Birmingham, Alabama or some isolated rural county in Piedmont Virginia. Doesn’t tell me if you have flaming red hair or blonde hair. Doesn’t tell me if I will like you or if you are a creep. Doesn’t tell me if you are forgettable or unforgettable to me.

Third, it is the assumed fundamental difference behind Philo-Semitism that renders the mindset dangerous. If we presume someone is different due to immutable characteristics (or not, given one can convert to Judaism), we are less likely to feel a human bond. Human connection seems more remote as if some invisible barrier has been put into place. It is akin to strolling through Paris and only speaking English. There is a whole world I cannot access on the other side of the store window pane. For me, perceiving someone as fundamentally different sets up the same window pane effect between me and those who happen to be Jewish.

Fourth, Philo-Semitism erases the individual. I cannot think of a more horrible mindset in our human condition. We all come into the world with a unique consciousness, a unique presence, a unique memory over a lifetime. I am reminded of my roommate’s younger brother. We were walking around in Manhattan one day. This was in the 1980s. The brother was in college but he was not an academic standout. He shared with me the pressures he felt as a Jewish student to outperform, to always be at the top of the class. And he was burdened since his older brother was a Harvard Law School student. Outsiders might presume it is good to breath life into the caricature of the Jewish lawyer, the Jewish law professor. I believe half of the Harvard law professors were Jewish at the time. However, those individuals who don’t fit the caricature and stereotype run the risk of self-doubt and low self-esteem throughout life. Far better for these Jewish individuals that Philo-Semitism dissipate into the ether.

Finally, Phil-Semitism creates needless double-think among Jews. One didn’t create these norms and mores but it is easier to go along to get along, to attend Harvard Law School even though one should be a philosopher. To not call attention to caricatures created by others. To feel unsafe in a world that won’t let one just be, just be and exist as an individual.

I know these feelings.

=========

So, the question is raised how does Blackness function as Philo-Semitism? There are several parallels that come to mind.

First, I can turn on the television or You Tube and be reasonably confident the first actor in an advertisement will be black. I find the outsized representation off putting. As I have written before, my daily ecosystem is around 3% black until I am home when my ecosystem transitions to 100% black/smile. The city of San Diego is around 5% black. The state of California is around 6% black. The United States of America is 13% black. Planet earth is around 18% black. When Madison Avenue imposes a false image of reality upon viewers, Madison Avenue is acting as if blacks are different, fundamentally in need of overrepresentation on the silver screen. However, black people are not children. I am not a child. And like Philo-Semitism, the good intentions of Philo-Blackness produce an unstated awareness that blacks are a different species. It is not an act of love to blanket the world with a false image of the world. It is the opposite of love, similar to Philo-Semitism.

When I love someone, I don’t treat them as a different species. I treat them as more human than human which means the Golden Rule. The real world is not 50% black, 40% black or even 30% black but I state the obvious.

Second, Philo-Blackness translates to love of Blacks. But where is the love in microaggression training when black women are portrayed as cartoon characters?

It is not easy being the minority, the actor says. No, it is not easy being the subject of outlandish love, attention and affection in the workplace. No self-respecting person wants “marginalized” microaggression training in the office. Even some black women are speaking out against being treated as a different species in the world. About time, I say.

Third, my wife once said some law professors did not understand me. I was a serious black man. My wife did not mean I was the ghost of Malcolm X in San Diego. What my wife meant was people were unaccustomed to blacks who did not drink of the cup of Philo-Blackness. I did not play the game of a different species in the race place, I meant the workplace. I viewed myself as me, not a race, not a color. And this novelty, this refusal to accept the love of Philo-Blackness discomforted some law professors.

That was their problem, not my problem.

Fourth, Philo-Blackness is not good for blacks, or anyone. To play along, black Americans must subscribe to faux reality. Yes, I am oppressed black man and woman. Give me all of the attention and affection you can conjure up. And yes, I must see a half black world on the silver screen. Otherwise, I will feel uncomfortable, marginalized. I will not think independent thoughts. Tell me what to think. Give me my dogma and slogan words. In essence, Philo-Blackness robs blacks of their individual life stories. See the Ada Akpala video below.

Finally, Philo-Blackness rewards faux stories of exclusion. Once upon a time in the South, people excluded blacks from the larger public square. Those days are come and gone. In my native Virginia, for example, our first black Governor was elected in 1989. A black female immigrant is running for Governor in this election cycle. The Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates is black. The former Chief Justice of the Virginia State Supreme Court was a fellow black graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. I have lost count of the number of black Mayors of Richmond. Love of blacks presumes there is something intrinsically different about blacks in Virginia today. This mindset is a falsehood.

Falsehoods continue a sense of otherness. Love the individual and usher in a sense of oneness.

Conclusion: When we treat people differently for reasons of blackness, we are wrong. There are over 1.2 billion ways on the planet to be black. I can’t love 1.2 billion people but I can love the individual in front of me. One of my favorite writers and commentators is Ada Akpala with the Equiano Project. It occurred to me that I like Ada because of her mind and her thoughts. She is a serious person.

It would never occur to me to like Ada because she is Black. We are both humans before anything else.