“What are you actually passionate about? What moves you?” — unknown commentator

Have you experienced Blackness in the morning? Do you know the feeling of heaven and joy and peace upon waking up? To my point, to be forced into race consciousness by Blackness, involuntarily and uninvited? Heaven must be like this, for some I suppose. This morning, I woke up to Blackness. 5:36 a.m. As I suggested on Sunday, Blackness is a consequence of quantum computing, reality created by observance of individuals (particles). A Quantum Review of Blackness

At the tender time of 5:35 a.m., Blackness did not exist for me. I was asleep and thus not able to observe two individuals (particles) interact. Blackness is a foreseeable consequence of observed reality, like in quantum mechanics. I was in the purest individual state of existence imaginable undisturbed by dogma and slogan words.

The ding on my cell phone hit at 5:36 a.m. A family member felt compelled to share an X message showing that Blackness meant one thing. A black man could not fail forwards like white people. The speaker was a white woman. Her encounter was with a successful black banker in an Uber car in the early morning hours in central North Carolina. Under my quantum model of computing Blackness, we have the set up for the observed reality of Blackness. I am observing two individuals, like particles in quantum mechanics. Interesting. It is my observation that gives rise to the reality of Blackness.

But for this 5:36 a.m. X Blackness narrative, Blackness was not reality for me.

So, the X message was standard fare for the set up of Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters.

The Narrative of Blackness

So, I glanced at my cell phone and was placed in a mood. I observed a reality of Blackness generated by two interacting individuals (particles).

An elderly white woman was stuck at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. I will let the white woman and the black man tell their story of Blackness. Blackness in the Morning…

“We were going to be stuck there for hours before they could bring the flight into Greensboro. And I tried to get a rental car and was unable to do that. There was a couple hundred of us stuck in this situation. We deplaned and we are sitting in the terminal and I overhear this gentleman say to the Gate Agent ‘I’m not going to go on the last leg of the flight. I’ve got a rental car and drive to Greensboro, so please make note I’m not getting back on the plane.’

I don’t know how he got a rental car. I tried to get one and, of course, I couldn’t.

I walk up to him and I say, ‘Sir. my car is in Greensboro too. I would love to like, hitch a ride with you for half of the rental car. We could do it together.’

He became really uncomfortable. I mean, I could tell on his face. I could tell in his manner. He was very shocked that I asked. ‘I’m so tired. I want to go home before 3 in the morning. I would love to share the fare with you for the rental car. Can we ride together to the airport That’s where my car is too.’

And he reluctantly, very reluctantly agreed to let me go with him.

He said he had gotten a rental car because his secretary did it while we were in the air when we knew we would be delayed.

So, anyway, we’re walking to the rental car counter and he keeps saying, “Do you need to call your husband? Is there someone you need to know to let them know you are riding with me?…

I kept saying, I don’t need permission to share a car with you from Charlotte to Greensboro. I’m a big girl! I’m an old girl. Hmmn, don’t worry about it.

‘We don’t have to call anybody. We can take a picture of our car. Please send it to somebody. I would feel much better if someone knew where you were and who you were with,’ and so, I did.

Hmmn, we get in the car and we’re talking about the election and we were ——————-.

I mustered up the courage to ask this man why were you so reluctant to let me ride with you from Charlotte to Greensboro. And he hesitated. ‘I don’t want to answer.’

It took him a couple of minutes and he finally said, I’ll be really honest with you and he said, ‘I am a large Black Man. You are what appears to be a middle-class White Woman, really, White Woman with blonde hair. And I was afraid of getting stuck in a situation where I was going to getting blamed for something I didn’t. Just to protect myself. Got to protect my professional career. It really frightened me that I might be putting myself in a situation where you could come back and say Black Man accosted me or robbed me or…’

I’m still overwhelmed. I’m still overwhelmed that people have to think like that. People of Color have to think like that. But it opened up a whole conversation in the car. I apologized that he felt that way, that it was possible that he felt that way.

He introduced me to the term fail forward. And he is a gay that is pretty high up in the banking industry and is a director of a multistate bank and he’s very proud of his accomplishments that he had to work twice as hard as some of his peers and co-workers because he was a Man of Color.

And he said to me, ‘you know, I don’t have the luxury of failing forward.

So many of my colleagues that were young white men had that opportunity to fail forward.

But I could have made some of the mistakes that they made while they were failing forward and I would have been terminated.’

And again, surprised, right. This is something. But I paid attention to it since then. I have paid attention since then to the fail forward theory.”

=========

Tell Me About It

There is soo much wrong with this tale of Blackness in the Morning. It is a challenge where to start with a response. I only have 90 minutes to write before the midnight hour. Sigh.

Why would a family member wake me in the morning to an observed reality of race between two individuals in far away North Carolina? Thousands of miles away from my resting place. Doesn’t the family member recognize this man’s story is a story of weakness, a lack of human dignity all the way? He is operating on a low energy cognitive script. Fear the dragons in the Southern night. The Human Condition This single, lone Black Man created a reality of Blackness in the darkness of night which the white woman participated in and I observed. I observed a reality of temporal Blackness that has zero connection to my individual compass of race consciousness. I feel sad for anyone who is operating on an outdated cognitive script more appropriate for the 1890s in North Carolina than the 2020s in the Tar Heel State. We observe an individual lacking human dignity and the resulting interaction creates a misperception, an observation of fearsome Blackness.

Obviously, this Black Man banker is one individual out of 600 black million men worldwide. Why credit his lone Blackness story as the truth of the land from sea to shining sea? Do all black men on the planet observe Blackness the same way? Feel Blackness the same way? Perceive Blackness the Same Way? The Burbank Happening and Other Signs of Intelligent Life

Mr. Black Man Banker, where is your faith in your fellow man and woman? I don’t see any trust in your fellow man, just stereotypes and caricatures. Why couldn’t you see the woman who needed a ride home as…a…woman…who…needed…a ride…home? Because you are running a flawed cognitive script in your mind about Blackness. You see Whiteness, and Blackness, before you perceive the individual human before you. The elderly woman was not an avatar for her race. Nor were you, but you chose to run a faulty cognitive script.

When did you learn to not love yourself because you are a Black Man? An alien consciousness to me. I feel more Igbo and Jamaican in this regard.

=========

Failing Forward

I was getting moody as I heard more dogma and slogan words. For example, this idea that Black Men cannot fail forward like white men.

The following are 18 examples of black males who have failed forward and succeeded, like anyone else: