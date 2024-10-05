Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John James O'Brien's avatar
John James O'Brien
Oct 6, 2024

These days, I admit, I just stumble through writings and while I am sometimes seeking out an author, I am more than likely surfing words and ideas without that consciousness. And so it is this morning.

And here I sit writing a note when I should be developing a post, discovering that it is your post Winkfield, Blackness is Your Super Power, that I have stumbled into reading. Thanks, once again.

Post in progress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture