See 39:20 - 57:55 William F. Buckley, Jr. at odds with his times

In my book club, we have a wise custom developed over the years. Our leader, Dave, will ask us whether our opinion of a U.S. President has increased, decreased or remained the same after reading the assigned book for the evening. The reactions are always insightful and all over the map. It occurred to me that this prompt-has your opinion increased, decreased, or stayed the same-might well be a good way to introduce my evolving sense of Buckley on race. After reading Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus up to page 456 (out of 868 pages total) covering Buckley’s life through 1957. The pattern is clear and, I suspect, unchanging. But I’ll reserve final judgment until I finish. I came into this book with low expectations of Buckley on race. I can now say Buckley has not disappointed. In fact, he has dropped a degree or two on my racial dignity meter.

My Free Black Thought co-host Michael Bowen once said one’s impression of a group is informed by one’s first encounter. He’s right. If one’s first memory in life of Hispanics is of a Spanish classmate from New Mexico, one will tend to believe Hispanics are aristocratic until proven otherwise. Similary, if one’s first meeting with a Jewish person was with Mr. Levy on the Harvard Alumni Admissions Committee in Windsor Farms, West End Richmond, one may be inclined to understand Jewish identity and Harvard as interwined unless life experiences suggest to the contrary. See Black Manhood.

What was William F. Buckley, Jr’s first encounter with black Americans? How were his neural pathways informed upon first contact?

Buckley first encountered black people as the help at Great Elm in Sharon, Connecticut and the country place in Camden, South Carolina. Great Elm was the family home up North. Several of the servants were black, including the butler Ben Whittaker. Whittaker was Buckley’s closest friend among the help. In fact, Whittaker asked Buckley to be the godfather of one of his children. Buckley loved to brag in prep school that Whittaker was a first cousin of Fats Waller. Buckley did not brag about the rest of the story. Waller gave an impromtu concert at Great Elm but “(n)ot in the house, however. Instead Waller had entertained Whittaker and the other Black servants on a spare piano in one of the outbuildings…” (p.80)

This overlay of intimacy and racial protocol was Buckley’s first interaction with black people.

There is no evidence Buckley challenged the racial protocol in his young life or middle age. Mind you, I have only read half of the book but the pattern is clear.

At his Millbrook prep school, Buckley argued against the proposition there should be “Social Reforms for Negroes Now.” Pushing for civil rights would “distract from the war effort…” (p.81) Moreover, Southern Blacks were satisfied with their current conditions, including being denied the vote in South Carolina and other states. Disfranchisement was a positive good. “If the poll tax is abolished the political machines will buy up the negroes’ vote for their own use,” a danger since “most of the negroes are not fit to vote…scientific tests have proved that the negro has a ten-percent lower I.Q. than the whites.” (p.81) This debate occured on December 12, 1942.

One wonders whether Buckley’s close friend Whittaker shared Buckley’s viewpoint and position.

Now one might hope and pray the young Buckley would grow over time. One would desire a movement towards common humanity in his heart. You might hope. I held out little hope and you will now see why.

Unlike fellow Jewish students for whom Buckley was willing to push for human dignity at Yale, such was not the case for black students.

It would not be until pages 343-344 that race returned front and center for Buckley. I observed no change in Buckley’s racial soul.

In February 1949, Buckley was an acknowledged leader on the Yale campus. His words had influence for good, and for ill. Students, faculty and alumni looked up to the chairman of the Yale Daily News. Did he provide leadership on the question of race? Well, yes, he did. There was a student group that desired to promote good racial understanding between blacks and whites at Yale. Noble work in my judgment. A visitation program was set up whereby male and female students from Howard University would study in Yale dorms and socialize with Yale students over the weekend. The program had been in existence for a year and had been a success. I would have supported the program if I had been a Yale student leader in February 1949.

A student leader behind the progam asked for Buckley’s support and help in sponsoring students from Howard. The idea was to culminate the weekend “with a Saturday night mixer at Yale, with all thirty Howard visitors and their hosts invited, together with interested students.” (p. 343)

Buckley’s Daily News refused to go along with an integrated future. we feel that our culture is not ready to accept the intimate inter-sex- Negro-White social relations which can only serve to highlight our society’s sanction against intermarriage of Negroes and Whites, which brings obstracism and broken bones. (pgs. 343-344)

As if to underscore the point, the 1948 news story of the event had featured a white female graduate student talking to a Howard man. The 1949 story only showed men. Not one woman, either from Smith or Howard, was pictured. I guess Buckley had to protect virtue of women. (p.344)

How ironic that Buckley railed against Yale in God and Man at Yale for the fossilized dogma of liberalism while showing no racial growth when he had a chance to show racial leadership on campus. Just ironic.

It was in Camden, South Carolina where Buckley’s early neural pathways were molded and firmed up in racial ways. Camden was located in Kershaw County, a majority black county. Buckley Sr. purchased Kamschatka, an antebellum home in 1939. Do the math and one realizes that this southern plantation informed Buckley’s way of being in the world since he was fourteen years old. The world was family served by innumerable black servants, not slaves just to be clear but servants.

Kamschatka, The Buckley Place in Camden, South Carolina

Many Old Southern families of prominence lived in warm relationships, if not intimate friendships, with black people. Sometimes, this historical fact is hard to appreciate in the post Black Power, post Great Migration, post Woke era but it is true. On a human level, people lived together and formed friendships and memories. I recognize this pattern in the Buckley family.

Did you know the Buckleys maintained an intimate and warm friendship for years with the Allen family of Camden? William F. Buckley Sr., despite his dinosaur views on Jews, immediately hired a black yardman, Walter Allen, because Allen’s employer died suddenly and Allen was left jobless. Allen accepted the job offer from Buckley Sr. without question. “Everyone, Black and white, wanted to work for the Buckleys,” recalled Allen’s son as of 2016. (p. 344)

One day, Buckley Sr. and Allen were inspecting the plantings together. A white man brazenly came through the gate, walked up the pathway, and offered his groundskeeping services in the presence of Allen. Basically, the white man was asking for Allen’s job out of race entitlement. Do you know what Sr. did? He erupted in fury. I wouldn’t hire ten of you…Get off my place.” (p.345) Sr. had some redeeming qualities.

Over time, Buckley Sr. would hire all eleven of the Allen children for jobs at the Buckley place. One hears about southern hospitality and courtesy and it existed between the Buckley and Allen families. Edward recalled the little things like goodies given out as gifts, little boxed lunches to take home, and horse rides when the Buckley children were away. (p. 345)

When the season ended, Buckley continued to employ the Kamschatka staff rather than leave them unemployed. “Some traveled north to Sharon, others stayed behind in off-season jobs,” and Sr. paid them anyway whether they could find jobs or not. This conduct shows empathy and accounts for the loyalty of the Allen family to the Buckleys. The Buckleys were a force for good in the winter colony. “Every time, I look up to the heavens and thank God for the Buckleys,” remembered Edward Allen.

But the humanity existed within the guardrails of racial protocol. Half of the county population was black but they never made the local news. One read about polo matches and fox hunts but not black neighbors and servants. Blacks were everywhere and nowhere. When Buckley Jr.’s close friend from Yale, Brent Bozell, married Buckley’s sister, “(a)ll along there were Black people trimming the hedges, tipping their hats.” (p. 347) Bozell pleaded with the butler, Jeff Boykin, to call Bozell by his first name. The racial training in protocol could not be overcome. “I can’t do that…You’re Mr. Bozell.”

Blacks and whites lived separate lives in the same space down at the Buckley place in Camden, South Carolina. This was the world Buckley grew up into. This was the world as it should be.

All white Southerners did not feel this way about the ways of race. Some white southerners were progressives in the 1950s and we can never praise their memory enough. For example, federal judge J. Waites Waring was from a prominent family in Charleston, South Carolina. Judge Waring felt “send children to the same schools early on ‘in the first grades (and) you will get rid of racial prejudice.’” (p. 354) My life which became desegregated in the fall of 1969 would be testament to Judge Waring’s vision. Of course, Judge Waring was harassed, abused and bullied for his foresight about race in the South. The judge fled from South Carolina to New York City due to various threats on his life.

Buckley was never a southern, or northern, progressive on race.

Blacks and whites have been intimate in the South since the 1600s. Regardless of laws and norms and mores and customs, attraction has existed. White indentured servants and black slaves made new lives at Mount Vernon. Lonely white slave masters entered into common law marriages with female slaves on plantations ranging from Virginia to Georgia to Mississippi. There were horrible assaults and rapes. And there were couplings hidden from public view. See The World They Made Together: Black and White Values in Eighteenth-Century Virginia by Mechal Sobel.

Surely, Buckley Jr. must have been aware of these southern ways. Even family friend and South Carolina U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond had a black daughter. The mother was a young house maid who was attracted to the handsome young son of her employer. This is southern life people.

So, what little hope I had for Buckley Jr. on the question of race evaporated when I read his epic and haunting essay in the National Review, September 7, 1957:

whether the White community in the South is entitled to take such measures as are necessary to prevail, politically and culturally, in areas in which it does not predominate numerically? The sobering answer is Yes—the White community is so entitled because, for the time being, it is the advanced race….

The question, as far as the White community is concerned, is whether the claims of civilization supersede those of universal suffrage…[The South] perceives important qualitative differences between its culture and the Negroes’, and intends to assert its own.

National Review believes that the South’s premises are correct. If the majority will what is socially atavistic, then to thwart the majority may be, though undemocratic, enlightened.” (pgs. 379-380)

This statement “Why the South Must Prevail” would haunt Buckley, his legacy and the conservative movement for decades. Rightfully so.

Conclusion: I will spare you more segregationist discourse. Despite his admirable intellect and writing ability, Buckley got it so wrong on the question of race and blackness. I believe it was never about skin color so much as human dignity. Dignity means someone is not a true friend if their first cousin cannot play in your house due to skin color. Dignity means treating Howard students like Yale students even in the year 1949. And dignity means, if everyone knows (and even my wife and I knew back in the 1990s) that a U.S. Senator has a black daughter, why pretend the races must be kept apart? That ship sailed way back in the 1600s on Virginia soil.

But Buckley chose protocol over dignity, hierarchy over humanity. His admirable intellect and writing ability make this failure more, not less, tragic. He knew better. He chose worse.