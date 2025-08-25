Thank you readers, one and all, for reading my recent essay about Living in a World of Ghetto Life. I did not write the essay to be edgy. My long-time readers know I am driven by more pedestrian concerns, a disdain for dogma and slogan words, a desire not to change the world but to understand the world. And to be honest, I am always mindful how the face of Black American culture and consciousness is never enterprise but something else.

Music moves me deeply. The memory of my Mom and Marilyn McCoo reminded me of how much we have lost since the 1970s. There is something haunting in the voice of a woman who sings of a lost man, half a century before her culture and that of my Mom and Dad and Grandma would dissipate into the ether. There is a word in French for the loss of remembered things. The word escapes me at the moment.

If you choose to remain with me as a reader, know these three things. I write of things I have known, not things I am supposed to write and say. I feel profoundly the whisper of my known world in my ear at night. And I am only the latest chain link in my family from the mists of the past into the unknown fog of the future. I thank you all for your readership and support of a writer who… who only wants to know why did the best of us in the 1970s leave us? I Need People Who Look Like Me

Why did he leave me? (Oh why, why did he leave?)

Now I've got one less egg to fry (one less bell to answer), one less egg to fry

And all I do is cry (Oh why, why did he leave?)

Somebody tell me please where did he go, why did he go?

(Oh why, why did he leave) Tell me, how could he leave me? — One Less Bell To Answer, Marilyn McCoo, The 5th Dimension (1970)