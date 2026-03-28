Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Fell Choice
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It is an ugly thing, this white liberal anti-racist cosplay.

I don’t give a rodent’s anal sphincter on toast for your skin color as a writer, your gender as a writer, your sexual orientation as a writer. Do you lift me from this chair and transport me to the place of your thought, whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, or a comment in a discussion thread? If the reader’s focus shifts away from the writing and onto the writer, the author has failed to write well, and failed to write truly. When you find that you have written poorly and falsely, do not waste time being ashamed. Commit yourself to the work of not being the problem.

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