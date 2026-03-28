“But first I want to make sure we are all on the same page…” —See 6:21-6:23, youtube influencer The Drey Dossier

Yes, it is good to be on the same page. Despite her red hair (reminding me of algorithmic preferences I've written about), I am not on the same page with The Drey Dossier. Black writers deserve to be treated with human dignity and treated without regard to color. It is the year 2026 and I have to write such a thing, but alas, I am annoyed as William F. Buckley, Jr. would appreciate.

Before us is a dreadful novel, Shy Girl, by Mia Ballard. Ballard appears to be somewhat of a mystery writer. She allegedly lives in Northern California but what can we trust nowadays in the media? A backstory has been deployed that Ballard lives with a partner and a dog. She self-published a horror novel which was picked up by a major publisher. Good for Ballard! Well, until things went sideways and people turned on their critical reading skills. What is the Purpose of this Book? Once again, I commend frankie’s shelf for an extraordinary close read of Shy Girl as a public service. The book was flawed from the cover to the final page.

I cannot commend The Drey Dossier for her review of the tempest in literature land.

First, we are not on the same page. I care about the words on paper. Can the writer write? It is very simple for me. The Drey Dossier deflected, misdirected and distorted the task at hand. She pointed a finger at the publisher. She pointed a finger at outside artificial intelligence (AI) researchers. She pointed a finger at the internet. Who made The Drey Dossier defense counsel for the writer Mia Ballard? Did The Drey Dossier read Shy Girl from cover to cover? It was not clear to me in her video. I expect a reviewer of a controversial book to have read from page 1 to the end. As a listener, I expect a phrase by phrase, clause by clause, analysis of a book which has been called into question. I still remember Professor Glenn Loury’s mild surprise that I had read his entire book Late Admissions: Confessions of a Black Conservative with a close eye on every chapter, every paragraph, every line. That’s how we respect writers. One doesn’t respect a writer if one doesn’t engage the full book.

Frankie’s shelf did a stupendous job in this regard. Maybe, one day, frankie’s shelf will review my book (smile).

Second, we must hold black writers to standards. I was annoyed when The Drey Dossier ran interference. It is kind of like “The Dog Ate My Homework” meme. And I quote from The Drey Dossier video: “and partially because women of color already face enough barriers in this industry just to get their work in front of readers.” See 9:20-9:25 of The Drey Dossier video

No, just no. You are stringing together dogmas and slogan words. What do you know about Mia Ballard’s background? Her education? Her family? Her connections in life? For all we know (and we do not know much since Ballard has zero social media presence), Ballard is the daughter of a black doctor dad and black lawyer mom who represents literary agents. For all we know, Ballard spent her formative years at boarding school in New England before college in Cambridge. Where is the evidence of concrete, specific barriers Ballard has encountered, let alone barriers due to her color? Not to be snarky (but why not), Ballard is not the darkest person around town. Many Indian Americans are darker than Ballard. Have Indians faced barriers in the book industry due to their skin color? Have they? A Book Review of Mother Mary Comes to Me?

And what fevered dream possessed The Drey Dossier to write fiction: just to get their work in front of readers? The last time I checked, there was some color in my skin. All it took for me to get this essay in front of readers was to place my bottom in my chair, type and hit “send.” Pretty simple. No systemic barriers. As Ballard might write, Woof!

Third, I am not alone in my distaste for viewing all women of color as blocked by “barriers in this industry.” It is a caricature. It is a stereotype. A commentator on The Drey Dossier picked up on the same vibes about writers of color (read black):

@mimilaya6688

Firstly, your hair is gorgeous.

Second of all, just because an ai tool can't be trusted (and I don't trust ai flag tools) doesn't mean that the book isn't ai.



I've personally read shy girl, and I've watched Frankie's video too. There's many times I am sceptical about ai accusations because there's been many false accusations.. this isn't one of them. Mia isn't even interested in proving that it's not ai, just that she's not the one who used it.



Her being a woc (woman of color) doesn't make her immune to ai use. I'm a woc I don't like this assumption that we're a monolith. I'm sure that's not your intention, but that's how it comes across. We can absolutely tear down ai book use regardless of the identity of the creator.



Edit: You talk about how we are making assumptions, yet you are too. When you label her as a struggling artist to garner sympathy it's no different to me saying that she's hurting struggling artists by publishing ai generated books.



You're right, this will harm artists because now there's going to be more false accusations. But I've not heard why you think she didn't use ai besides victimization. I expected maybe you had a copy of her original publication or you would try to explain the major issues with it... Why focus on her identity when this is about her work, it's weird? Just because you're being positive about your discrimination doesn't make it any less a form of discrimination.



Yes, ppl without power can do bad things and yes, woc can do bad things.

Fourth, unlike The Drey Dossier, I hold black writers to standards. If your work is great, I will read to better understand the world. See Unlearning Race by Thomas Chatterton Williams and Cane by Jean Toomer. Your work may disappoint me and I will offer an engaged book review. A Book Review of the Raceless Antiracist Ballard deserves the best review possible from The Drey Dossier. The black writer is not a child in need of protection. Release the maternal instinct, please.

Finally, Ballard needs to hear constructive criticism. If I were Ballard, I would sit down, order a Long Island iced tea, and listen to the full 2 hour 40 minute critique by frankie’s shelf. He is actually the best thing for you as a writer. Unlike AI, frankie’s shelf will give it to you straight as a fellow human. And you need that authentic annoyance as a novelist. Great writers welcome critique. That’s how one grows. One will not grow when reviewers take pity on one’s shortcomings. You will not move the dial as a creator of worlds if self-appointed defenders deploy the race card on one’s behalf.

Conclusion: It stunned me that Sheena M. Mason’s important book, The Raceless Antiracist, did not receive more reviews in the public square. I expressed my puzzlement with a friend. Her reply? People are afraid to review her book because of her gender and her sexual orientation. Well, that is the pathway to stunted growth as a writer. Ballard needs more hearty critique, not less. She needs less AI, not more. Writing is a long game for all writers. And the same must be true for Ballard, regardless of her race and gender.

Woof!