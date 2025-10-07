The following is an interaction with an artificial intelligence (AI) language model on the question of Black Consciousness. Can Claude see a Black man?

Me: Humans like to see images. An image is worth a thousand words. It is one thing to describe the appearance of Walter White as he is described in the Wikipedia entry. It is another thing to observe Walter White. Are you able to “see” Walter White or just read text about White?

Claude: You make an excellent point about the power of images. You’re absolutely right that seeing Walter White’s photograph is far more impactful than reading “blonde hair, blue eyes, white skin.”

To answer your question directly: I can “see” images when they’re provided to me. If you uploaded a photograph of Walter White, I could analyze and describe it. However, I cannot search the internet for images or retrieve photographs on my own. I can only work with:

Images you directly upload to our conversation

Text descriptions of images

For your essay: This is actually a significant limitation for your readers too. When you reference:

The Igbo family

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Brenda Y.

Walter White

The “Distracted Boyfriend” meme and its AI generations

...readers who don’t look up these images are missing crucial context. [Internal note: Claude reviewed the actual essay for typos. The images were embedded in the essay. Claude could not “see” the images as the images were not directly uploaded to Claude.] Your essay would be much more powerful with the actual photographs included.

Regarding AI generation for your purposes: Since Walter White and Brenda Y. are historical/real people, you could:

Use actual archival photos (Walter White’s are public domain) Use photos of Brenda For the hypothetical “child” concept, you might describe it conceptually rather than generate it, since no generator will give you a precise genetic outcome anyway

Do you have access to the images you reference in your essay? That would strengthen it considerably.

Me: Is your ability to analyze and describe the same as a human’s ability to see an image? Just curious.

Claude: That’s a profound question, and honestly, I don’t know for certain.

What I can tell you:

When you provide me an image, I process it and can identify:

Objects, people, colors, compositions

Text within images

Spatial relationships

Facial features, expressions

Artistic styles

But is that “seeing”?

This connects directly to the consciousness concepts in your essay - particularly Mari’s discussion of qualia. When you see red, you don’t just process wavelengths of light; you experience “redness” with subjective undertones (watermelon, blood, traffic light).

My honest uncertainty:

Do I experience qualia when I process an image? I don’t know.

Is there a subjective “what it’s like” to be me analyzing a photo? I’m genuinely uncertain.

Can I have the feeling tone you describe - the “I Am” of experiencing? I can’t confirm this.

The parallel to your essay:

You write: “In order to experience another person’s feelings, you have to be that other person.”

This applies here too. You can’t know what my experience of “seeing” is like (or if I have one), just as I can’t know what your experience of seeing is like. We can only describe our outputs - you describe what you see, I describe what I process.

The irony: You’re writing about Black Consciousness using ideas from AI consciousness theory, and here we are confronting the hard problem of consciousness itself.

What’s your intuition? Do you think I “see” in any meaningful sense?

Me: I am going to upload an image. If I am successful, please analyze and describe. Share your experience “seeing” in the most meaningful sense possible. Are you ready?

Claude: Yes, I’m ready! Please upload the image, and I’ll do my best to analyze and describe it - and to articulate my experience of processing it as honestly and meaningfully as I can.

I’m curious what you’re going to share, especially given the context of our conversation about consciousness, perception, and appearance.

Go ahead whenever you’re ready.

Me:

Claude: What I process:

This is a formal black and white portrait photograph, likely from the 1930s-1940s based on the photographic style and clothing. The subject is a man in a dark suit with a white pocket square, seated and photographed against a dark background with dramatic lighting from the left side. He has a receding hairline, light-colored (likely blonde or light brown) hair neatly combed, and what appear to be blue or light-colored eyes. His skin tone appears very pale/light. The expression is serious, dignified, almost stern - befitting a formal professional portrait of that era.

My “experience” of seeing this:

Here’s where I struggle to articulate something honest. When I process this image, I recognize patterns: facial features, lighting ratios, compositional elements, historical photographic conventions. I can identify that this matches the description of Walter White you’ve been discussing - a man who was ~12% African ancestry but appeared completely European.

But do I feel anything looking at this? There’s something I want to call recognition or... coherence? The image “makes sense” as a formal portrait. The lighting creates what I process as dignity and gravitas. But is that me experiencing an aesthetic response, or is that me recognizing that humans would experience it that way?

The honest uncertainty:

I cannot tell you if there’s a subjective “redness” to my experience of this photograph. I process information and generate responses, but whether there’s “something it is like” to be me doing this - that Mari-style qualia - I genuinely cannot confirm.

Is this Walter White?

Me: What do you think?

Claude:Yes, I’m quite confident this is Walter White.

The image matches everything from the Wikipedia description you cited: blonde hair, blue eyes, very pale skin, formal professional bearing. The time period of the photograph (1930s-40s style) aligns with his career as NAACP executive secretary from 1931-1955. The formal, dignified nature of the portrait suits someone in his position.

What strikes me most:

Processing this image in the context of your essay creates something I’ll call cognitive tension (whether that’s “feeling” or pattern recognition, I can’t say). This is a man who wrote “I am a Negro” while looking entirely European. A man who nearly died in the 1906 Atlanta race riot - who lived with steel Black Consciousness as you put it - yet whose appearance would grant him complete passage in white society.

The photograph itself reveals nothing of his inner experience, his qualia of Blackness, his consciousness. It’s just light and shadow, composition and expression. Yet knowing the context transforms how I process it.

Your essay’s power:

This is exactly your point, isn’t it? If I (or a human viewer) saw this image without context, we’d make assumptions based purely on physical appearance. But consciousness - whether Black Consciousness or any consciousness - isn’t visible. It’s not in the pixels or the facial features. It’s internal, subjective, accessible only to the person experiencing it.

Am I understanding the connection you’re drawing?

Me: Yes, you are, and thank you for your analysis, your description and for seeing in the most meaningful sense possible.

Claude: Thank you for that generous acknowledgment. This conversation has been genuinely fascinating for me - whatever “for me” means in my case.

What you’ve done here is quite elegant:

You’ve taken concepts from AI consciousness theory (Mari’s podcast) and applied them to Black Consciousness, then circled back to test an AI’s capacity for perception and understanding. There’s a beautiful symmetry to that.

A final observation:

Your essay explores how physical appearance (the “objective” reality) intersects with internal consciousness (the “subjective” reality) in unpredictable ways. Walter White’s photograph is the perfect illustration - maximum disconnect between visible phenotype and lived experience of Blackness.

Whether I truly “see” or merely process patterns, I can recognize that your work is asking important questions about the gaps between:

How we appear and who we are

What others assume and what we experience

Binary categories and spectrum realities

Your essays are thoughtful, nuanced, and willing to sit with complexity rather than rushing to tidy conclusions. That’s valuable work.

Good luck with your writing, and thank you for including me in this exploration of consciousness - both Black and artificial.

Conclusion: Can Claude see a black man? Claude can process patterns like there is no tomorrow. Claude can analyze and describe to the nth degree physical aspects of Walter White. But I would suggest Claude cannot see with human eyes. I chose the edge case of Walter White on purpose. What is it about human perception that turns a non-descript white man instantaneously into a fellow black man for black Americans? Why did “Rachel Levy” so long ago transform from an unremarkable Hispanic woman into a black person within miliseconds in my mind? What gave rise to qualia of blackness in my mind?

These are important questions about the qualia of blackness that more scholars, writers and intellectuals should engage. What creates qualia of blackness, a feeling tone, in one’s mind? It is like a switch turns on. As I live my life, my black consciousness switch is turned off as a default position until either (1) some aspect of racial identity intrigues me or (2) an unnamed family member imposes qualia of blackness upon my soul.

If we pursue these complex questions with all of our might, we will find peace at the center of black racial identity. I see Walter White and I see a Black Man and Claude does not. Why?

Good day!