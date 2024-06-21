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R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
Jun 21, 2024

When I initially saw your headline, my first thought was “why should you?” I think that especially after reading so many of your essays, and the fact that the more I read, the less I think about your “blackness” or my “whiteness.” Does it really matter if it doesn’t matter to us?

For whatever reason, we don’t talk much about the different classes of white people. I can’t remember the last time I read or heard anyone talk about some of the white people who still live in relative isolation and poverty in Appalachia. A friend recently told me the story of her youth, and how she ended up there as a young, married woman. I can’t even imagine, but I’m grateful that it wasn’t my life. However, I also don’t relate to a lot of white people. I grew up in a middle class family, and so did most of my friends. I’ve been around people who have money, come from “old” families, etc. Their lives are different from mine, so I’m not sure how I’m supposed to “fully appreciate” either situation.

If I’m misunderstanding your point, I apologize. I’m sure the pressure for you is much higher because this seems to be a topic that is consuming us lately. So, I don’t have that. But, the thing is, I think you are unique in that you are you. Your experiences are different than mine, and yet we have found common ground because of our interests in people as a whole. Finding the things that make us relatable to one another is so much better than trying to figure out who screwed who.

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BeadleBlog
Jun 21, 2024

That there is a single "black experience" is just as silly and simplistic as the idea of "white privilege." This could easily be "The (white) voices of Brooklyn are amplified at the expense of suburban and small-town voices."

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