Frank Yerby was the first Black American to become a millionaire through writing novels. Although his books are sadly out of print and mostly- wrongfully- forgotten today, they were sensational bestsellers at the time. And they hold up as literature today. Every American interested in history, particularly Black American history, could do a lot worse than reading "Fairoaks" or "The Foxes of Harrow."

Hey, big fan here, just trying to be helpful... where you're using "cannon," it should be "canon."

