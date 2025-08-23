I asked my wife if some people were bored with Black American history. She said, no, but I felt she was giving me a surface answer, an unexamined reply. It is hard to put my finger on it but I feel there is a spectrum of knowledge about Black History. Everyone knows about slavery and Frederick Douglass and the Civil Rights Movement and former President Barack Obama and the Tulsa, Oklahoma Race Riot (which had no impact on Durham, North Carolina; Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia; Harlem, New York City or other bustling centers of black enterprise throughout our country). Think of these themes and facts as the core of the cannon.

For some, the core is boring and uninteresting. There tends to be a spectrum of knowledge which makes eminent sense. For some, James Baldwin is a worthy writer and intellectual to bring to the attention of readers in the year 2025. Others may feel James Baldwin is widely known by now and, perhaps, overexposed. How about a writer like George Schuyler or Lawrencec Otis Graham? Conservative and Old Money writers seem more cutting edge for my taste. Something fresh, novel and different. Here’s another example of what I mean. My buddy, Dan, forwarded me an e-mail about Dick Gregory. Yeah, I get it but Gregory doesn’t excite me. Gregory is close to the cannon of Black American history. I am at the stage in life when I want to discover the frontier of forgotten and unsung people, like Judge Robert B. Watts, Sr. in Baltimore, Maryland. There is something about pioneer lawyers that really attracts me in our American past.

Comedians and civil rights activists like Gregory have their place, of course. And for many, learning about Gregory may be new and exciting. Not so much for me. The more I write, I more I appreciate that there are hundreds and thousands of subcultures in the Black American experience. Gregory did not excite my uncles and aunts. They were more set ablaze by, say, the boxing exploits of Joe Louis. My Uncle James Scott was a sparring partner for Louis. I remember a black and white picture of my uncle in a boxing pose at Grandma’s house. And my uncle is captured forever as a boxer on his tombstone.

Tombstone of James Scott Twyman (1926 - 2004)

There was no picture or remembrance of Dick Gregory. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. We can make the world a little bit smarter if we move beyond the core cannon and seek out the unsung and the forgotten like Judge Robert B. Watts, Sr. and my Uncle James Scott Twyman.

James Baldwin and Dick Gregory are probably over exposed at this point but what do you think?

Good evening!

