If you want to destroy a man, build him up beyond all reason in the public square. Give him awards, accolades, promotions and headlines. Raise him to the level of Master of the Universe mindful that one is driven by the man’s race. Not his humanity but his race. At the apppropriate moment, expose all that should have been exposed years and years ago. The shoddy citations, the lifting of academic passages, the incredible tall tales about a make-believe life. Bring him down on a global stage. And watch him destroy himself. I am besides myself this morning. My blood pressure is high. May my Free Black Thought co-host Michael calm me down. I am a drama queen under the best of conditions.

*

A man may lose himself in these moments. He comes to believe all is lost. He cannot go on in life. I truly wish former professor Jason Arday had found comfort in a close someone, anyone to love the hurt away. For me, my friend in the darkest night was Carmen Delgado. My wife grew weary of my clouds of despair at 2:00 in the morning. She gave me permission to channel my existential crisis elsewhere. Something as simple as bar hopping all day and into the night can make a difference. I never knew it was possible to have the deepest of friendship with another. You were there, Carmen, even though you consider me an Uncle Tomas. (Smile)

*

Do you wonder, dear readers, why I transitioned to being a weekly writer for a few days back in May and June? Were you curious why I denied my natural impulse to write every day? Only one person in the world knows. My friend for over twenty-five years, Carmen. Carmen, you have ceased reading me because I am not tribal enough. And that is fine. So I will say this to the universe this troubled Sunday morning.

You were there when I needed a friend. Te amo siempre.