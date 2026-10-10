Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
Oct 12

Why do some people get us and others don’t?

Why do we find some people exciting and interesting to be around?

And visa versa…

I’m sure that a bunch of psychologists could have many debates on these subjects!

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1 reply by Winkfield Twyman
Amy H Griffin's avatar
Amy H Griffin
Oct 10

I have an old friend who similarly exasperates and bewilders me with bickering responses, but always comes back for more. And I am always receptive because she's smart and interesting. After much contemplation, I figure that the friction must be part of the appeal for her. If nothing else, it proves we are actually listening to one another instead of nodding along in passive agreement. Just had to share my perspective as a fellow conflict-averse individual!

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