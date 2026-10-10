“You busy?”— Carmen Delgado [Hand waving symbol] “I miss the days of instant responses.”—Carmen Delgado “Hi…I was sleeping.” —Me “Call me.”—Carmen Delgado

This essay is about two people who care for each other across differences neither of us fully understands.

I am a writer. When I am not writing, I am thinking about writing. I write for myself mostly. I don’t write for fame or fortune. I write because I knew people and places and times I want to preserve. I write because time is running out. I will not live forever. The memories I hold most precious and dear will be gone when my heart stops beating. I cannot tell you how much the story of the Spottswood William Robinson family resonates with me. It is almost a spiritual tale how a man walked off the farm and founded a Black American dynasty of lawyers.

“I adore artists…they’re the only ones who understand women…” — Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust, p. 80

When I allow someone into my inner life, it is a highly unusual occurrence. I live my life quite content to be a nightly scribe. I don’t need football games with the guys or a drink at the bar. A good episode of Star Trek (Original Series) will satisfy my palate pretty much. A good idea for an essay works wonders.

And then there is Carmen Delgado.

I want to understand Carmen. Carmen is very religious. She wears the cross around her neck. She lives in faith. I am a laid-back Christian by contrast. The church for me is more about family legacy, a memory of the world laid out for me as a little kid. Carmen worries about her soul. She wants me to attend church. She will ask if there are any local AME churches in town. I nod my head and smile. Church for me has become a sad place for funerals but I wouldn’t tell Carmen that. Are we really friends if I cannot open up to Carmen?

Carmen needs to stop putting off confession, I think.

You all know my younger son proposed marriage to his girlfriend. I have not told Carmen. I don’t know why. She would be hurt to know I did not share. I didn’t tell Carmen when my Dad passed away last year. She cares so much about la familia. I care about my family in a more restrained way. I come from a family of Black Puritans, I would suggest. When close relations are ill and on their death bed, we have a tendency to hold back and not share until it is too late to say proper good-byes. That is my family.

“This show is over. Say Good Bye”--Take a Bow by Madonna

When Carmen called, I picked up the phone and felt slightly put upon. I don’t do friendships well. I do not keep in touch. I have treated Carmen poorly over the years. Have I taken Carmen for granted over the years? And, if so, what does that say about my human capacity for empathy and caring? How was I to know I would break Carmen’s heart when I refused to pick up the phone over the years?

The more we talked, the more I felt my spirit lift. Why might this be the case? Could it be that I am like Dean Charles Hamilton Houston and Judge Spottswood William Robinson III at a deep level? That I am more comfortable in obsession than human affection and attention? That I am driven because my Mom and Grandma loved the drive in me? That I am a mere extension of desires of maternal ancestors in my life? It is a deep question not suitable for my wife.

These are questions for Carmen. When one has bared one’s inner life decades and decades ago, the show is never really over. Good-byes are never good-byes, just interludes until the next decade, the next month, the next week.

Carmen treats me as a trusted mentor. It is not a role I asked for but it comes naturally. I am a former law professor. She doesn’t trust her own instincts. And I am skilled with the music of words. I love words like most artists of the printed page do.

“I guess you have always known it’s true”—Take a Bow by Madonna

As we talked, I asked Carmen a simple question. What was the oldest building in her city? She didn’t know which astounded me because of her work. How could you not know? Like I am curious and I am not even a practitioner in the field. The compulsion to know pulled me from my chair and to my computer. Carmen loves this side of me. She loves my curiosity, always has, always will.

I found the answer and teased her about her lack of curiosity. Carmen, please live an examined life! (smile)

We talked about race and Sally Hemings. Why are we friends? We do not see eye to eye on race. Carmen is prejudiced against white people. She will claim it is her inherited legacy as a person of color. I don’t buy it. She believes Sally was assaulted. I believe there was more to the story. We began to bicker which I really don’t like. It is called social friction. I much prefer our talks about curiosity. We talked about incest and a relative’s proposal of marriage to a first cousin. I played Devil’s Advocate which I love to do. I argued that the cousins know each other well. There is a natural simpatico. Carmen said it was revolting and perverse. Like you are proposing to have sex when you propose to be married. I said it could be about combining assets and companionship. She replied, marriage was not necessary for that. I agreed but it was fun to take the other side of the argument.

I like Carmen best when we are playful in intellectual banter.

Around this time, my Beloved Cousin sent me a text from Virginia. Her Mom had passed away of renal failure. Her Mom was my Mom’s best friend on Twyman Road. I didn’t know her Mom was gravely ill until two days ago. A part of me passed away in that moment.

As Carmen and I continued our intellectual sparring, I heard a car pull up into the driveway. “Do you hear that sound of a car backing up?”

“This show is over. Say good-bye.” —Take a Bow by Madonna

Conclusion: Carmen lives in a culture different from mine. I am a Southern guy who engages the larger world while in love with solitude. I am a paradox as most people are. Carmen leans hard into her sense of self as a Brown woman. Faith is important. She will send me text messages about the Pope. She speaks poorly of distant cousins who chose to pass for white and now claim they are Mexican because it is in fashion. I get it but I really take a “You do You” attitude about racial life. If forced to think about it, I respect light, bright and almost white black people because they chose to live in authenticity as black Americans despite all temptations. Much respect.

The question is raised why does Carmen continue to enjoy my company? And why do I lighten up after a few exchanges with Carmen? I am not Hispanic. And yet as Madonna sings in the above video, I am reminded of Carmen. Carmen watches me. She thinks of me. She reaches out to me despite our cultural differences. I want to say good-bye for good but not really. Actions speak louder than words.

Carmen envies me because I live ten miles from the border with Mexico. She wishes she was that close to the culture. Instead, she is close to me, a transracial kind of guy who doesn’t really think of race. Carmen’s family is of Spanish and Indigenous heritage, like the bullfighter in the Madonna video above. The culture of Carmen. Carmen might be ten percent black which she finds very exciting. I find it exciting to be of Viking paternal line extraction. And so it goes.

Madonna