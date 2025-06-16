According to my best research, the earliest black American Twyman in my family line is Charlotte Twyman (1790 - ?). Charlotte was not born with the human dignity of a birth certificate. That would make my job as a family genealogist so much easier. Indeed, I am compelled to lift every rock and scroll through every family bible and slave record and U.S. Census record and probate proceeding and DNA match for evidence of her existence. It is a challenge which I have warmly embraced over the past ten years.

Enter stage left my Canadian Cousin. After a false lead that we were related through my paternal great grandmother Amy Wilson Brown, Arwen has employed the power of what I can only understand as artificial intelligence (AI) to bring our most recent common ancestor into view. And the genetic leads and probabilities do not point to the Wilson family. Charlotte is entering stage right. Charlotte, my paternal 3x great grandmother from Madison County, Virginia. Charlotte who first appeared in official records as the subject of probate proceedings before the Chancery Court. Charlotte assigned a value of $200:

I don’t know where the evidence will lead us. However, I am willing to gladly follow where the facts lead us. And if our most recent common ancestor proves to be Charlotte, it would mean one more angle of the human condition has been revealed. A black enslaved woman in Madison County, Virginia gave birth to descendants on both sides of the border — black Americans and white Canadians.

Stay tuned.