Pull up a chair and listen to me tonight. I need to unburden my soul. My heart is heavy. For nearly all of my life, I have been involved in a relationship with chocolate cake. It is a sordid affair which has sullied my health. It is the compulsion that never dies. Let’s talk about it.

*

Just this evening, my cherished chocolate cake and I were in bed together. Yum, as I savored every morsel, every thin sliver of chocolate fudge on my tongue. Her name? Chcocolate Fudge Brownie cake from Ralph’s. My tastes run towards the chocolate side of life. The more chocolate, the deeper the flavor or so they say. I can never get enough and then, after I have devoured my slice of chocolate cake, I feel guilt, a letdown. It is so sad as I am generally a very disciplined person.

When did it all begin? When did this sordid affair come into my life?

I remember the time, as Michael Jackson sings. I remember when we first met.

My family had moved up the hill to Irvington Street. It was a step up in the world. The year was 1969 and I was in the second grade. I would save my allowance for the Farm Fresh store down Terminal Avenue. One day, I saw a package of chocolate cookies. The cookies reached out to me. They spoke to me. I paid all of my nickles and dimes for the box of cookies. They were so good! I ate the entire package in one sitting.

The pattern was set.

With no thought to propriety or my health, I would buy chocolate cookies and just eat the whole package. It was a compulsion. Sadly, my sister shared my ways and would die of diabetics. My genes blessed me from that fate.

I continued my love affair with chocolate throughout college, law school and the larger world. I was always searching for the feeling I had in second grade. Even after marriage, children and a career, I would turn to chocolate for comfort. I had now graduated to chocolate cake.

Do you remember the time when we fell in love?

My love for chocolate cake knew no bounds. I would eat chocolate cake on the phone, you and me as the Michael Jackson song goes. On the beach, on the Riverwalk, in the bar, after dark, on the Upper West Side — chocolate cake was my secret lover. She was always there for me over my lifetime.

*

And let us be clear, not caramel or brown cake but chocolate cake for me. Gosh darn, I had appetites and I satisfied my appetities! I felt sometimes the caramel cake felt jealousy, resentment, but those are the breaks in life.

So, I am in a lousy mood despite the whimsical frame of this essay. My blood pressure remains high. I am paying for years and years of seduction by my chocolate cake friend. My great doctor has prescribed me a new round of blood pressure medication. I feel so defeated. I resolve to eat right, to take my medication, to eat oatmeal two times a day, to listen to soothing music and all the rest. Nothing works so far. And despite it all, I was weak in the knees as I passed chocolate cake at the store during lunch! Ugh! My dear friend gave me a list of twelve steps to take. She wants me to live a long time, and I do too. She has written her obituary as her days are numbered. I felt a wave of sadness and love for her. All she could do was think of me and my health.

Chocolate cake, do you remember how it all began between us?

Do you remember the time when we first met?